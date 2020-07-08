More
    Randolph Co. Raceway to Replace Date at Quincy, Modified Event Confirmed at Cedar Ridge

    CONCORD, NC – July 8, 2020 – The DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event scheduled for Sunday, July 19, at Quincy Raceways is shifting to Randolph County Raceway because of local restrictions connected to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    The local Adams County Health Department in Quincy, IL, remains committed to the Phase 4 guidelines of reopening, which limits Quincy Raceways to 20% operating capacity. Thus, track management decided to relocate the Summer Nationals/Summit Modifieds event to Randolph County Raceway in Moberly, MO. The winner’s shares remain at $5,000 for Late Models and $1,500 for Modifieds.

    DIRTcar officials have also confirmed the status of the annual Hope for Harley event at Cedar Ridge Speedway, which will now conclude the season for the DIRTcar Summit  Racing Equipment Modified Nationals on August 28-29.

    The Friday night portion at Cedar Ridge will pay $1,500 to the winner while $3,000 sits on the line for the Saturday night finale.

    For all further updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SummerNationals.

