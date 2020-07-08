Twin Twelves at Florence Speedway Friday and Saturday

– With last minute schedule changes – due to COVID-19, Florence Speedway graciously took on two, $12,000-to-win events this weekend. Limited grandstand tickets are available for both events, to allow for social distancing. Tickets went on sale Monday for both events (pit tickets to be purchased on-site).

On both Friday and Saturday, the pit gate will open at 4:00 pm, with the main and back gates opening at 6:00 pm. Hot laps will begin at 7:00 pm, with racing action at 8:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in this area, there are special instructions on Will Call ticket pickup, marking of seats, areas that ticket holders will be allowed, etc. All details can be found at their website: www.florencespeedway.com.

Friday, July 10th, Florence Speedway will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, along with a $1,000 to win Modified A-Main event. On Saturday, July 11th, the G&G Express Sport Mods will be racing for $600-to-win – to accompany the Lucas Oil Late Models.

Both nights will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

Jimmy Owens leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship standings and goes into the weekend with five feature wins out of the last six series events. Jonathan Davenport is second, followed closely by Tyler Erb, Tim McCreadie and Devin Moran – to round out the top five in championship standings.

Track and Event Information:

Phone Number: 859-485-7591

Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094

GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 38.87367 – Longitude: -84.69807

Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42

Website: www.florencespeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

* Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

* For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

* Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4015 $114,900 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3595 $74,300 3 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 3535 $61,500 4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3475 $63,000 5 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 3465 $51,907 6 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3435 $57,150 7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 3365 $50,150 8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 3275 $49,100 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 3130 $36,125 10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 3000 $28,325 11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 2865 $27,075 12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 2820 $25,850 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2815 $27,900 14 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 2615 $15,875 15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2455 $14,975

####