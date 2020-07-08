Twin Twelves at Florence Speedway Friday and Saturday

On both Friday and Saturday, the pit gate will open at 4:00 pm, with the main and back gates opening at 6:00 pm. Hot laps will begin at 7:00 pm, with racing action at 8:00 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in this area, there are special instructions on Will Call ticket pickup, marking of seats, areas that ticket holders will be allowed, etc. All details can be found at their website: www.florencespeedway.com.
Friday, July 10th, Florence Speedway will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, along with a $1,000 to win Modified A-Main event. On Saturday, July 11th, the G&G Express Sport Mods will be racing for $600-to-win – to accompany the Lucas Oil Late Models.
Both nights will include a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.
Jimmy Owens leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship standings and goes into the weekend with five feature wins out of the last six series events. Jonathan Davenport is second, followed closely by Tyler Erb, Tim McCreadie and Devin Moran – to round out the top five in championship standings.
Track and Event Information:
Phone Number: 859-485-7591
Location: 12234 US Hwy 42, Walton, KY 41094
GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 38.87367 – Longitude: -84.69807
Directions: I-75 to exit 180, then 9.2 miles SW on US 42
Website: www.florencespeedway.com
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40
* Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
* For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.
* Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Event Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
Lucas Oil Championship Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|4015
|$114,900
|2
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|3595
|$74,300
|3
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|3535
|$61,500
|4
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|3475
|$63,000
|5
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|3465
|$51,907
|6
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|3435
|$57,150
|7
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|3365
|$50,150
|8
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|3275
|$49,100
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|3130
|$36,125
|10
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|3000
|$28,325
|11
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|2865
|$27,075
|12
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|2820
|$25,850
|13
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|2815
|$27,900
|14
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|2615
|$15,875
|15
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2455
|$14,975
####