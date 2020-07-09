Ahnna Parkhurst Soars to First Win of the Season at Dixie

More
    EVANS, Ga. (07/09/20) – A dominating performance on Saturday night yielded Ahnna Parkburst her first win of the season.

    The 19-year-old drove her Fields Inc. No. 23 Cushman Paint and Body/ Richard Childress Racing Late Model to Victory Lane during an Independence Day special at Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Ga.

    “Our car was perfect tonight,” said Parkhurst. “We had over a straightaway lead on one point and in the process, lapped up to ninth place. This was a great night for our team. I want to thank all of our great sponsors for their support and my crew: Andrew, Ken, and my dad for all they do.”

    Friday night saw Ahnna Parkhurst return with the Crate Racin’ USA series at Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.) for the Salute to America Nationals opener. Drawing 24 cars, Parkhurst fell one spot short of locking her spot into the feature in qualifying with the ninth fastest time.

    Coming in second in her B-Main behind David Kay, Ahnna earned the 11th-starting position for the $2,500-to-win A-Main. Losing three spots in the 50-lap affair, Parkhurst recorded a 14th place finish.

    On Saturday afternoon at Dixie Speedway, Ahnna recorded the third fastest lap in a field of 17 cars during qualifying, which positioned her third on the starting grid for the A-Main.

    After passing for second on the opening lap, Parkhurst blasted into on the lead on the ensuing circuit when the leader lost a driveshaft. Running uncontested for the remaining 18 laps, Ahnna cruised to her first win of the season over Blant Duke, Cody Haskins, A.J. Carlisi, and Scott Hall.

    For full results from these events, please visit www.CrateRacinUSA.com and www.DixieSpeedway.com.

    Ahnna Parkhurst would like to thank her marketing partners, which include Andy’s Frozen Custard, John Morley & Morley Company, F&W Transportation, Kevin Harvick Inc., Morton Builders, Klotz Lubricants, Schoenfeld Headers, Malvern Bank, Hoosier Racing Tire South, LauriesFund.org, Richard Childress Racing, Sparco, GW Performance, Arai Helmets, Allstar Performance, Shane McDowell Racing, Cushman Paint & Body, Will Kinzer Foundation for Autism, Racing Optics, FK Rod Ends, Max Papis Innovations, Fields Inc. and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

    For the latest information on Ahnna Parkhurst, please visit www.AhnnaParkhurst.com as well as her social media channels at www.Facebook.com/AhnnaParkhurstRacing and www.Twitter.com/AhnnaParkhurst .

    Previous articleFive Racing Divisions Set To Entertain Fans Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway
    Next articleNewly-Created Hoosier Dirt Shootout Offers $25,000-to-win at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway

