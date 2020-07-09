Dillard Inherits Elimination Showdown Win at Cedar Lake

ROBELINE, La. (07/09/20) – Fresh off his richest career payday a week ago, Cade Dillard was back in Victory Lane on Thursday night with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Morton Buildings Late Model Series.

Dillard parked S&S Fishing & Rental Inc. No. 97 MB Customs/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model in Victory Lane after apparent winner Ricky Weiss failed post-race technical inspection at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis.

With the Top-12 qualifiers from the first qualifying session making the invert, Dillard laid down the 12th fastest time, which positioned him on the pole for the elimination style feature.

After four cars from the tail of each 5-lap segment were eliminated, Cade was in contention for the lead in the final 8-lap shootout. Battling with Weiss for the top spot on the final lap, Dillard came up 0.172 seconds short at the line to finish second behind Weiss.

After post-race inspection penalized Weiss three positions, Dillard was awarded his third win of the season and a $3,000 payday. Rodney Sanders, Brandon Sheppard, Weiss, and Darrell Lanigan completed the Top-5 finishers.

“I think I just got too comfortable on the bottom, was driving too straight trying to protect that down there,” Dillard said when asked how Weiss had overtaken him for the lead on lap two of the third 5-lap segment. “Once he went by I got a lot more aggressive. I felt like the car was a lot better once I done that.

“I seen him move down there on the last lap to protect that bottom, so I knew if I hit (turns) one and two pretty good we’d have a good run at it. I was gonna roll around the top and then he floated out to the wall there (off turn two)… it was almost too late to try and cross him over and it kind of killed my momentum to be able to drive up under him, but we got up beside him (in three and four). We probably could’ve won it and took both of us, but I’m just not that way so we just settled for second.”

“We got a real good hot rod right now,” he added. “We’re just gonna try to keep this momentum going.”

The following night in a field of 26 cars, Cade secured his spot into the $20,000-to-win A-Main with a 10-lap heat race victory. Losing four spots in the 40-lap main event, Dillard recorded a ninth-place outing.

On Saturday evening, Dillard came in second in his heat race, transferring him into the redraw. Pulling the second-starting position for the $20,000-to-win finale, Cade shot out to an early race lead until Sheppard wrestled it away on the second lap.

Holding off a late-race charge from Weiss, Dillard notched a runner-up finish behind Sheppard with Weiss, Dennis Erb Jr., and Jimmy Mars rounding out the Top-5.

Up next for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series is another Wisconsin doubleheader this weekend. On Friday, July 10, the Late Models head for Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisc. followed by a Saturday, July 11 trip to the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisc.

Cade has climbed to fourth in the latest World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series point standings. To view the latest standings, complete results, and learn more about upcoming events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com.

Cade Dillard Racing would like to thank their marketing partners, which include S&S Fishing & Rental, Production Jars, Joel’s Auto Sales, Nichols Stores, KRD Pumping Services, MB Customs Racecars, Champion Oil, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Strength Roofing and Siding, Razor Edge Graphics, Bryan Cook Trucks, Kuda Kutrite, Hypercoil Springs, Fast Shafts, Day Motorsports, Wilwood Brakes, Wehrs Machine, Larry’s Performance Carburetors, Abilene Race Radiators, Jody’s Oilfield Service, Awalt Hot Oil Service and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Cade Dillard, please visit www.CadeDillard.com.

