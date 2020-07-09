More
    Five Racing Divisions Set To Entertain Fans Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

    Lincoln Speedway
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, is off to a great start for the 2020 racing season. After the first four events were canceled due to COVID-19, speedway officials decided to run every week, for the first six Fridays, to make up what was lost. The decision has worked out nicely as great fields of cars, solid crowds, and great racing has been a mainstay. It all continues this Friday night, July 10 with five divisions of action.

    Action in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model class has been outstanding over the first four weeks, with three different winners finding victory lane. Springfield, IL driver Jake Little leads the standings by just two points over Ashland, IL’s Brandon Eskew. Colby Sheppard, Roben Huffman, and Braden Bilger round out the top five in points. Eskew has won two features, while Little and Jose Parga claimed the others. 38 different Pro Late Model competitors have been on track so far this season.

    The DIRTcar Modified class has been historically great at Lincoln Speedway and this year has been no different. There is currently a tie at the top of the standings with Ray Bollinger of Kewanee, IL and Austin Lynn of Mason City, IL. Bollinger, however, tends to run a lot of the Summer National races which is likely to shake up the top of the standings. Bollinger has won the last two events, while Lynn and Donovan Lodge won the others. 45 different drivers have raced with the class in 2020.

    The DIRTcar Street Stocks will be back for a third time this season, with bonus money on the line for the best average finishes between Lincoln Friday night and Macon Saturday night. Terry Reed of Cerro Gordo, IL and Robert Cottom, of Galesburg, IL have taken feature wins in 2020. The two events for Street Stocks have been highly competitive so we could very well see a third different winner this week.

    The Nutech Seed DII Midgets are back this Friday night after an open competition Midget race was on track last week. Mark McMahill leads the standings by just two points over Tyler Roth. Andy Baugh, the perennial favorite, missed a week this year which puts him sixth in points. Baugh won two features and claimed the $500 Nutech Seed DII Front Row Challenge bonus two weeks ago. Will Armitage claimed the other feature win and sits third in points.

    The division which may be the biggest surprise this year is the DIRTcar Hornet class, which has been packed with racers every Friday night. At the last event, 28 different drivers competed with the front wheel drive division. Erik Vanapeldoorn, of Clinton, IL, leads the points by ten over Dallas Strauch. Brady Reed, David Lauritson, and James Womeldorff round out the top five.

    The Friday night, July 10 program will see pit gates opening at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ending at 5:50, hotlaps beginning at 6:00, and racing at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

    Looking ahead to other upcoming events, Lincoln Speedway will host the MOWA 410 Winged Sprint Car Series season opener next Friday, July 17, POWRi National Midget Illinois Speedweek on August 2, and the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Graue Chevrolet Showdown on August 16.

    About Lincoln Speedway:

    For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

    Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.  Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

    CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

    DIRTcar Pro Late Models

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 232 0
    2 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 230 2
    3 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 192 40
    4 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 166 66
    5 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 158 74
    6 97 Michael Marden Monee IL 156 76
    7 25 Brendan Patterson Springbay IL 146 86
    8 01 Billy Knippenberg Plainfield IL 136 96
    9 2K Zac Kuhel Pekin IL 132 100
    10 6 Jose Parga New Berlin IL 118 114


    DIRTcar Modifieds

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 224 0
    2 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 224 0
    3 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 190 34
    4 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 176 48
    5 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 172 52
    6 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 172 52
    7 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 152 72
    8 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 136 88
    9 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 128 96
    10 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 118 106


    Nutech Seed DII Midgets

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 162 0
    2 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 160 2
    3 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 156 6
    4 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 144 18
    5 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 122 40
    6 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 120 42
    7 24 Scott Koerner Joliet IL 106 56
    8 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 104 58
    9 17 Jace Sparks Crystal Lake IL 94 68
    10 3A Christopher Adrien Joliet IL 90 72


    DIRTcar Hornets

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 232 0
    2 24D Dallas Strauch East Peoria IL 222 10
    3 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 220 12
    4 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 196 36
    5 22W James Womeldorff Pekin IL 148 84
    6 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 148 84
    7 28 Jimmy Dutlinger Hanna City IL 144 88
    8 5 Jay Mariuzza Pekin IL 138 94
    9 28F Mike Foster Pekin IL 138 94
    10 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 134 98

     

