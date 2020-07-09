More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Justin Duty Runner-Up in MLRA Action at East Moline

    Justin Duty Runner-Up in MLRA Action at East Moline

    Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsIllinoisMLRA Series NewsQuad City Raceway

    Double Header at Lucas Oil Speedway Up Next

    MULINO, Ore. (07/09/20) – Justin Duty bounced back from bad luck at the start of the weekend to stand on the podium at The Bullring at Rock Island County Fairground in East Moline, Ill.

    Duty drove his Don Frank Floors No. 15 Rocket Chassis/ Pro Power Racing Engines Super Late Model to a second place finish in Sunday’s Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA), Bullring Bullseye 40.

    “I was super happy with our run on Sunday,” Justin commented. “We had a really rough start to our weekend with some bad luck, so it was good to turn things around and end on a positive note. I feel like we have a really balanced race car right now, which makes me excited for the upcoming races on our schedule!”

    Friday night saw Justin Duty in action at 34 Raceway (West Burlington, Iowa) for the 12th annual Slocum 50. With 35 MLRA entries on hand, Duty followed up a seventh-place finish in his heat with a seventh-place finish in his B-Main. Relying on a provisional to start the $10,555-to-win A-Main, Justin retired from the 50-lapper on lap 22.

    The following night at 300 Raceway (Farley, Iowa) for the Independence Day Shootout, Justin ran into battery issues in time trials that prevented him for making it out for his B-Main. Starting on the tail of the feature, Duty suffered radiator issues that forced him to retire early. He was credited with a 12th place outing.

    On Sunday afternoon at The Bullring at RICo Fairgrounds, Duty timed in seventh fastest overall before coming in sixth in his heat. With $6,000 on the line in the feature, Justin charged all the way from 16th on the grid to register a runner-up finish behind Payton Looney. Jeremiah Hurst, Tony Toste, and Garrett Alberson rounded out the Top-5.

    Justin remains seventh in the latest Lucas Oil MLRA point standings. For more results from these events, please visit www.MLRARacing.com.

    Justin Duty will be idle this weekend before a doubleheader, July 18-19 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. Both events will be co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The 28th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 will take place on Saturday night, boasting a $20,000 top prize. On Sunday, $12,000 will be on the line in the 14th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals.

    To learn more about these events, please visit www.MLRARacing.com or www.LucasDirt.com.

    Double Duty Motorsports would like to thank their principal and associate sponsors including Don Frank Floors, Ohlins by JDR, First Class Septic, Darren & Mardell Williams, Pro Power Racing Engines, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Dynamic Drivelines, XS Power Batteries, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest team news and updates on Double Duty Motorsports, please visit www.DoubleDutyRacing.com.

     

     

    Thanks,

    Jeremy Shields | Director of Operations

    MSR Mafia Marketing Services

    513.908.9881 mobile

    shields@msrmafia.com

    jeremyrshields@gmail.com

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Justin Duty to Embark on Lucas Oil MLRA Campaign in 2020
    2. 2014 MLRA Schedule Released
    3. Jason Bodenhamer Returning to Duty
    4. Star Spangled Weekend–MLRA Set for Independence Day Action
    5. Lucas Oil MLRA Reveals 2020 Tour Schedule
    6. Championship Pursuit–Chad Simpson Eye’s Third MLRA Title
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Justin Duty Runner-Up in MLRA Action at East Moline

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Double Header at Lucas Oil Speedway Up Next MULINO, Ore. (07/09/20) – Justin Duty bounced back from bad luck at the start of the weekend...
    Read more

    Dillard Inherits Elimination Showdown Win at Cedar Lake

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Wisconsin Doubleheader this Weekend ROBELINE, La. (07/09/20) – Fresh off his richest career payday a week ago, Cade Dillard was back in Victory Lane on...
    Read more

    Newly-Created Hoosier Dirt Shootout Offers $25,000-to-win at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    $25,000-to-win HOOSIER DIRT SHOOTOUT Invading Kokomo on July 31, August 1 Fairbury's Matt Curl and Kokomo's O'Connor Family Teaming to Promote Epic Weekend with World of...
    Read more

    Ahnna Parkhurst Soars to First Win of the Season at Dixie

    Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
    EVANS, Ga. (07/09/20) – A dominating performance on Saturday night yielded Ahnna Parkburst her first win of the season. The 19-year-old drove her Fields...
    Read more
    Previous articleDillard Inherits Elimination Showdown Win at Cedar Lake

    Related articles

    Dillard Inherits Elimination Showdown Win at Cedar Lake

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Wisconsin Doubleheader this Weekend ROBELINE, La. (07/09/20) – Fresh off his richest career payday a week ago, Cade Dillard was back in Victory Lane on...
    Read more

    Newly-Created Hoosier Dirt Shootout Offers $25,000-to-win at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    $25,000-to-win HOOSIER DIRT SHOOTOUT Invading Kokomo on July 31, August 1 Fairbury's Matt Curl and Kokomo's O'Connor Family Teaming to Promote Epic Weekend with World of...
    Read more

    Ahnna Parkhurst Soars to First Win of the Season at Dixie

    Crate Late Model Series News jdearing - 0
    EVANS, Ga. (07/09/20) – A dominating performance on Saturday night yielded Ahnna Parkburst her first win of the season. The 19-year-old drove her Fields...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Justin Duty to Embark on Lucas Oil MLRA Campaign in 2020
    2. 2014 MLRA Schedule Released
    3. Jason Bodenhamer Returning to Duty
    4. Star Spangled Weekend–MLRA Set for Independence Day Action
    5. Lucas Oil MLRA Reveals 2020 Tour Schedule
    6. Championship Pursuit–Chad Simpson Eye’s Third MLRA Title

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    Featured

    Tyler Erb over Pierce for Summer Nationals tour opener win at Brownstown Speedway

    Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
    BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 8, 2020 – Just over three years ago, Tyler Erb scored his first career DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory in the...
    Read more

    Mike McKinney takes opening night Summit Modified Nationals win at Brownstown Speedway!

    Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
    BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 8, 2020 – In chasing a championship, it’s crucial to win early and often. That’s exactly what Mike McKinney started...
    Read more

    Veterans and Military Appreciation Night set for this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 6, 2020) - Military members, whether active duty or veterans, always are recognized before each racing program at Lucas Oil Speedway...
    Read more

    Payton Looney Goes Back-To-Back in Bullring Bullseye 40

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Media Contact: Billy Rock East Moline, IL (July 5, 2020) - For the second time in as many nights, Payton Looney moved to the point...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com