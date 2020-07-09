Justin Duty Runner-Up in MLRA Action at East Moline

MULINO, Ore. (07/09/20) – Justin Duty bounced back from bad luck at the start of the weekend to stand on the podium at The Bullring at Rock Island County Fairground in East Moline, Ill.

Duty drove his Don Frank Floors No. 15 Rocket Chassis/ Pro Power Racing Engines Super Late Model to a second place finish in Sunday’s Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA), Bullring Bullseye 40.

“I was super happy with our run on Sunday,” Justin commented. “We had a really rough start to our weekend with some bad luck, so it was good to turn things around and end on a positive note. I feel like we have a really balanced race car right now, which makes me excited for the upcoming races on our schedule!”

Friday night saw Justin Duty in action at 34 Raceway (West Burlington, Iowa) for the 12th annual Slocum 50. With 35 MLRA entries on hand, Duty followed up a seventh-place finish in his heat with a seventh-place finish in his B-Main. Relying on a provisional to start the $10,555-to-win A-Main, Justin retired from the 50-lapper on lap 22.

The following night at 300 Raceway (Farley, Iowa) for the Independence Day Shootout, Justin ran into battery issues in time trials that prevented him for making it out for his B-Main. Starting on the tail of the feature, Duty suffered radiator issues that forced him to retire early. He was credited with a 12th place outing.

On Sunday afternoon at The Bullring at RICo Fairgrounds, Duty timed in seventh fastest overall before coming in sixth in his heat. With $6,000 on the line in the feature, Justin charged all the way from 16th on the grid to register a runner-up finish behind Payton Looney. Jeremiah Hurst, Tony Toste, and Garrett Alberson rounded out the Top-5.

Justin remains seventh in the latest Lucas Oil MLRA point standings. For more results from these events, please visit www.MLRARacing.com.

Justin Duty will be idle this weekend before a doubleheader, July 18-19 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo. Both events will be co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The 28th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 will take place on Saturday night, boasting a $20,000 top prize. On Sunday, $12,000 will be on the line in the 14th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals.

To learn more about these events, please visit www.MLRARacing.com or www.LucasDirt.com.

Double Duty Motorsports would like to thank their principal and associate sponsors including Don Frank Floors, Ohlins by JDR, First Class Septic, Darren & Mardell Williams, Pro Power Racing Engines, Top Notch Kustom Koncepts, Dynamic Drivelines, XS Power Batteries, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Double Duty Motorsports, please visit www.DoubleDutyRacing.com.

