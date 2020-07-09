More
    Newly-Created Hoosier Dirt Shootout Offers $25,000-to-win at Indiana's Kokomo Speedway

    $25,000-to-win HOOSIER DIRT SHOOTOUT Invading Kokomo on July 31, August 1

    Fairbury’s Matt Curl and Kokomo’s O’Connor Family Teaming to Promote Epic Weekend with World of Outlaws Late Model Series at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway

    The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series will be invading Kokomo Speedway — one of Indiana’s legendary bullrings — in a special Fairbury Speedway promoted event on the weekend of July 31st & August 1st.  While the postponement of the Prairie Dirt Classic in 2020 was very disappointing to many, track owner Matt Curl and the O’Connor family came together with the World of Outlaws to create what will be one of the most exciting races in the Midwest this year.  From a purse in excess of $125,000 for the event, the winner will pocket $25,000 as the Hoosier Dirt Shootout presented by the Illinois State Rifle Association will follow the same format as the hugely popular PDC.

    Friday, July 31, will feature hot laps, qualifying, and $2,500-to-win, $200-to-start, 25-lap showdown features for the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models, and $500-to-win, $100-to-start, 20-lap DIRTcar UMP Modified features.  Depending on the car counts for each division, they will be split up in equal showdown features, which will transfer cars to the A-Mains on Saturday.

     

    Events on Saturday, Aug. 1, include Last Chance Showdowns for the World of Outlaws Late Models and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, a World of Outlaws non-qualifier Summit Racing Equipment Shootout paying $2,000-to-win, a DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Championship Feature paying $5,000-to-win, and finally the $25,000-to-win Hoosier Dirt Shootout.

     

    Advanced two-day general admission tickets are available online along with reserved camping.  Camping reservation will secure a spot for the weekend and exact placement will be determined upon arrival starting at 5pm Wednesday July 29th.  Advanced ticket holders will have a one-hour head start to put down blankets and secure their seats for the Hoosier Dirt Shootout weekend.  Also noting that an advanced two-day general admission will guarantee admittance if occupancy totals come in to play.

     

    Check out all the event information for the Hoosier Dirt Shootout weekend presented by Illinois State Rifle Association at www.worldofoutlaws.com/latemodels.

