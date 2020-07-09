More
    Home Race Track News Illinois Sportsman Topless 40 Highlights Macon Speedway Saturday Racing

    Sportsman Topless 40 Highlights Macon Speedway Saturday Racing

    Race Track NewsIllinoisMacon Speedway
    Macon Speedway
    Firemen and First Responders To Receive Free Admission

    (Macon, IL) The Sportsman drivers get their chance to shine this coming Saturday, July 11 at Macon Speedway, as the Topless 40 is on the docket. Each season, the Topless 40 is the top special for the class, with drivers removing the top of their cars, giving fans a great look into the cockpit. Six other divisions will also be in action.

    The Sportsman have had just one event at the track this season, on opening night. It looked to be a carry over from a year ago, as Dennis Vander Meersch took the top spot with Scott Landers in tow. The two finished first and second in a lot of races in 2019 with Landers going on to the championship.

    The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds have two strong nights of racing in the history books and it’s a crate engine car leading the standings. Billy Knebel, of Pocahontas, IL, has been running not only in the Pro Mod class but also the Modified class. After two nights, Knebel is at the top of a list of 37 drivers in the Modified division, despite having less horsepower. The dry slick track has worked nicely for him, with a pair of top five finishes, while Guy Taylor is second in points after a pair of strong finishes. Another Pro Mod racer, Kyle Helmick, Jarrett Stryker, and Tommy Sheppard complete the top five.

    Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, and Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, IL, are tied at the top of the Macon Speedway Pro Late Model standings. Just two points back is Jose Parga in third. Little and Parga have claimed victories this year, while Ewing has come up just short, after taking last year’s championship. The Pro Lates put on a great show, one week ago. This week’s overall top qualifier will have a $100 bonus on the line, courtesy of R33D Racecars.

    The DIRTcar Pro Mods are still trying to get the offseason rust knocked off after two caution plagued races. Smithton, IL driver, Kyle Helmick leads the points by just six over Billy Knebel. Brian Burns is third, while Kevin Crowder and Dalton Ewing round out the top five. Crowder, Knebel, and Ewing all had great runs last week before falling out of the event. For Crowder and Knebel, it was contact while out front, for Ewing, it was mechanical failure while hammering the cushion.

    The Archers Alley DIRTcar Street Stocks had another strong field last week and a feature that saw a last lap pass for the win. Veteran driver Terry Reed slipped by Bobby Beiler on the last lap to claim the victory a week ago, keeping Beiler from going 2-for-2 to start the season. Beiler does lead the points over Jaret Duff, Rudy Zaragoza, Darrell Dick, and Guy Taylor. Those who also run the Street Stock race on Friday night at Lincoln will be battling for some extra bonus money.

    The DIRTcar Hornet features have been won by a father and son combo this year, Brady Reed and Joe Reed. At the top of the points is Billy Mason, of Brownstown, IL. Mason leads by six points over Bill Basso.

    Rounding out Saturday’s slate will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. Jeremy Camp, of Sullivan, IL, leads the points by two over Tyler Robbins of Collinsville, IL. 19 Micro drivers were on hand opening night, creating for an exciting event.

    The night will also be a special one for firemen and first responders. Those who are one in one of the aforementioned lines of work will receive free grandstand admission by showing proper ID proof. Grandstand admission for all others is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

    Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, local pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00.

    For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

    CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

    BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

     

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 116 0
    2 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 112 4
    3 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 96 20
    4 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 94 22
    5 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 70 46
    6 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 66 50
    7 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 62 54
    8 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 60 56
    9 36 Kenny Wallace St. Louis MO 60 56
    10 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur IL 60 56

    DIRTcar Pro Late Models

     

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 116 0
    2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 116 0
    3 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 114 2
    4 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 98 18
    5 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 92 24
    6 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 84 32
    7 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 84 32
    8 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 56 60
    9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 54 62
    10 44 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon IL 52 64


    DIRTcar Pro Mods

     

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 116 0
    2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 100 16
    3 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 98 18
    4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 96 20
    5 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 96 20
    6 54 Clint Martin Ramsey IL 92 24
    7 25 Jeff Wallace Decatur IL 82 34
    8 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 80 36
    9 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 80 36
    10 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 74 42


    DIRTcar Sportsman

     

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 60 0
    2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 58 2
    3 20R Tyler Roth Fairbury IL 56 4
    4 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 54 6
    5 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 52 8
    6 44 John Lewis Cerro Gordo IL 50 10
    7 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 48 12
    8 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 46 14


    Archers Alley Street Stocks

     

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 118 0
    2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 104 14
    3 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 100 18
    4 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 96 22
    5 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 96 22
    6 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 94 24
    7 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 72 46
    8 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 68 50
    9 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 60 58
    10 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 56 62


    DIRTcar Hornets

     

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 116 0
    2 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 106 10
    3 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 100 16
    4 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 96 20
    5 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 94 22
    6 35 Alex Higgs Moweaqua IL 92 24
    7 20 Casey Eskew Springfield IL 88 28
    8 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 76 40
    9 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 76 40
    10 29L Markus Lahr Decatur IL 72 44


    Micros By Bailey Chassis

     

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 23 Jeremy Camp Sullivan IL 60 0
    2 35 Tyler Robbins Collinsville IL 58 2
    3 84 Paul Day Atwood IL 56 4
    4 97D Larry Drake Terre Haute IN 54 6
    5 17 Molly Day Allerton IL 52 8
    6 10 Jacob Tipton Decatur IL 50 10
    7 8B John Barnard Sherman IL 48 12
    8 6 Kyle Touchette Collinsville IL 46 14
    9 2F Mike Frantz     44 16
    10 2 Cody Swisher Atwood IL 42 18

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Miles Chevrolet Presenting Fireman’s Ball & Sportsman Topless 40 At Macon Speedway
    2. Hornet World Championship & Topless Sportsman Coming To Macon
    3. Macon IL Speedway Set For Saturday Night Racing
    4. Vandermeersch Sweeps Topless Sportsman
    5. SATURDAY JULY 7th SKEFF DISTRIBUTING PRESENTS THE FIREMAN’S BALL FEATURING FIRESTONE OF DECATUR SPORTSMAN TOPLESS 40
    6. SKEFF DISTRIBUTING PRESENTS THE FIREMAN’S BALL TOPLESS SPORTMAN 40 AT MACON SPEEDWAY SATURDAY, JULY 6
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/9/20 (before rain)

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Rain Postpones Remainder of Summer Nationals Race at Peoria to July 21

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PEORIA, IL – July 9, 2020 – A thunderstorm ascended over the Peoria Speedway just after the completion of the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified...
    Read more

    Sportsman Topless 40 Highlights Macon Speedway Saturday Racing

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Firemen and First Responders To Receive Free Admission (Macon, IL) The Sportsman drivers get their chance to shine this coming Saturday, July 11 at Macon...
    Read more

    Justin Duty Runner-Up in MLRA Action at East Moline

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Double Header at Lucas Oil Speedway Up Next MULINO, Ore. (07/09/20) – Justin Duty bounced back from bad luck at the start of the weekend...
    Read more
    Previous articleJustin Duty Runner-Up in MLRA Action at East Moline
    Next articleRain Postpones Remainder of Summer Nationals Race at Peoria to July 21

    Related articles

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/9/20 (before rain)

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Rain Postpones Remainder of Summer Nationals Race at Peoria to July 21

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PEORIA, IL – July 9, 2020 – A thunderstorm ascended over the Peoria Speedway just after the completion of the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified...
    Read more

    Justin Duty Runner-Up in MLRA Action at East Moline

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Double Header at Lucas Oil Speedway Up Next MULINO, Ore. (07/09/20) – Justin Duty bounced back from bad luck at the start of the weekend...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Miles Chevrolet Presenting Fireman’s Ball & Sportsman Topless 40 At Macon Speedway
    2. Hornet World Championship & Topless Sportsman Coming To Macon
    3. Macon IL Speedway Set For Saturday Night Racing
    4. Vandermeersch Sweeps Topless Sportsman
    5. SATURDAY JULY 7th SKEFF DISTRIBUTING PRESENTS THE FIREMAN’S BALL FEATURING FIRESTONE OF DECATUR SPORTSMAN TOPLESS 40
    6. SKEFF DISTRIBUTING PRESENTS THE FIREMAN’S BALL TOPLESS SPORTMAN 40 AT MACON SPEEDWAY SATURDAY, JULY 6

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Tyler Erb over Pierce for Summer Nationals tour opener win at Brownstown Speedway

    Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
    BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 8, 2020 – Just over three years ago, Tyler Erb scored his first career DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory in the...
    Read more

    Mike McKinney takes opening night Summit Modified Nationals win at Brownstown Speedway!

    Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
    BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 8, 2020 – In chasing a championship, it’s crucial to win early and often. That’s exactly what Mike McKinney started...
    Read more

    Veterans and Military Appreciation Night set for this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 6, 2020) - Military members, whether active duty or veterans, always are recognized before each racing program at Lucas Oil Speedway...
    Read more

    Payton Looney Goes Back-To-Back in Bullring Bullseye 40

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Media Contact: Billy Rock East Moline, IL (July 5, 2020) - For the second time in as many nights, Payton Looney moved to the point...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com