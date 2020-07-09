Sportsman Topless 40 Highlights Macon Speedway Saturday Racing

(Macon, IL) The Sportsman drivers get their chance to shine this coming Saturday, July 11 at Macon Speedway, as the Topless 40 is on the docket. Each season, the Topless 40 is the top special for the class, with drivers removing the top of their cars, giving fans a great look into the cockpit. Six other divisions will also be in action.

The Sportsman have had just one event at the track this season, on opening night. It looked to be a carry over from a year ago, as Dennis Vander Meersch took the top spot with Scott Landers in tow. The two finished first and second in a lot of races in 2019 with Landers going on to the championship.

The BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds have two strong nights of racing in the history books and it’s a crate engine car leading the standings. Billy Knebel, of Pocahontas, IL, has been running not only in the Pro Mod class but also the Modified class. After two nights, Knebel is at the top of a list of 37 drivers in the Modified division, despite having less horsepower. The dry slick track has worked nicely for him, with a pair of top five finishes, while Guy Taylor is second in points after a pair of strong finishes. Another Pro Mod racer, Kyle Helmick, Jarrett Stryker, and Tommy Sheppard complete the top five.

Jake Little, of Springfield, IL, and Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, IL, are tied at the top of the Macon Speedway Pro Late Model standings. Just two points back is Jose Parga in third. Little and Parga have claimed victories this year, while Ewing has come up just short, after taking last year’s championship. The Pro Lates put on a great show, one week ago. This week’s overall top qualifier will have a $100 bonus on the line, courtesy of R33D Racecars.

The DIRTcar Pro Mods are still trying to get the offseason rust knocked off after two caution plagued races. Smithton, IL driver, Kyle Helmick leads the points by just six over Billy Knebel. Brian Burns is third, while Kevin Crowder and Dalton Ewing round out the top five. Crowder, Knebel, and Ewing all had great runs last week before falling out of the event. For Crowder and Knebel, it was contact while out front, for Ewing, it was mechanical failure while hammering the cushion.

The Archers Alley DIRTcar Street Stocks had another strong field last week and a feature that saw a last lap pass for the win. Veteran driver Terry Reed slipped by Bobby Beiler on the last lap to claim the victory a week ago, keeping Beiler from going 2-for-2 to start the season. Beiler does lead the points over Jaret Duff, Rudy Zaragoza, Darrell Dick, and Guy Taylor. Those who also run the Street Stock race on Friday night at Lincoln will be battling for some extra bonus money.

The DIRTcar Hornet features have been won by a father and son combo this year, Brady Reed and Joe Reed. At the top of the points is Billy Mason, of Brownstown, IL. Mason leads by six points over Bill Basso.

Rounding out Saturday’s slate will be the Micros By Bailey Chassis. Jeremy Camp, of Sullivan, IL, leads the points by two over Tyler Robbins of Collinsville, IL. 19 Micro drivers were on hand opening night, creating for an exciting event.

The night will also be a special one for firemen and first responders. Those who are one in one of the aforementioned lines of work will receive free grandstand admission by showing proper ID proof. Grandstand admission for all others is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, local pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 116 0 2 77 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 112 4 3 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 96 20 4 18 Jarrett Stryker Millstadt IL 94 22 5 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 70 46 6 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 66 50 7 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 62 54 8 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 60 56 9 36 Kenny Wallace St. Louis MO 60 56 10 517 Rick Hamilton Decatur IL 60 56

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 116 0 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 116 0 3 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 114 2 4 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 98 18 5 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 92 24 6 33B Storm Beiler Decatur IL 84 32 7 14B Brady Lynch Hillsboro IL 84 32 8 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 56 60 9 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 54 62 10 44 Blaze Burwell Mt Vernon IL 52 64



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27X Kyle Helmick Smithton IL 116 0 2 52 Billy Knebel Pocahontas IL 100 16 3 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 98 18 4 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 96 20 5 27 Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 96 20 6 54 Clint Martin Ramsey IL 92 24 7 25 Jeff Wallace Decatur IL 82 34 8 116 Kevin Rench Hillsboro IL 80 36 9 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 80 36 10 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 74 42



DIRTcar Sportsman

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Springfield IL 60 0 2 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 58 2 3 20R Tyler Roth Fairbury IL 56 4 4 11 Rick Roedel Shelbyville IL 54 6 5 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 52 8 6 44 John Lewis Cerro Gordo IL 50 10 7 84L Jim Farley III Springfield IL 48 12 8 07 Phil Moreland Assumption IL 46 14



Archers Alley Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 B26 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 118 0 2 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 104 14 3 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 100 18 4 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 96 22 5 X7 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 96 22 6 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 94 24 7 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 72 46 8 3J Jonathon Hall Harristown IL 68 50 9 T5 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 60 58 10 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 56 62



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 116 0 2 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 106 10 3 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 100 16 4 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 96 20 5 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 94 22 6 35 Alex Higgs Moweaqua IL 92 24 7 20 Casey Eskew Springfield IL 88 28 8 3H Allan Harris Chatham IL 76 40 9 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 76 40 10 29L Markus Lahr Decatur IL 72 44



Micros By Bailey Chassis