Billy Moyer Jumps into Summer Nationals Action After Winning in Lone Star State!

(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Billy Moyer, of Batesville, Arkansas, notched his third triumph of the 2020 racing season on Friday night, July 3 at Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore, Texas! After securing a victory in his heat race, Billy started third on the grid in the 30-lap main event. The Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer then drove to the front of the field on lap 21 and led the remaining nine circuits to bag the $4,000 top prize for his 843rd win of his illustrious career. Billy bested Drew Armstrong, B.J. Robinson, David Breazeale, and Jon Mitchell to claim his eleventh career COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) win!

On Saturday evening, July 4, the #21 team followed the CCSDS tour to Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, Louisiana for another $4,000 to win contest. Billy earned Fast Time honors during the qualifying session prior to picking up another heat race victory. After starting the headliner from the pole position, the popular driver known as “Mr. Smooth” drove to a strong runner-up effort in the 40-lap affair behind only victor Terry Phillips. Full results from the Independence Day holiday weekend can be located online at www.compdirt.com.

“We were able to take advantage of that caution flag with about ten to go,” commented Moyer following the Kilgore victory. “It was a little hard to pass, but everything went our way and I was able to get the lead and hold on for the win. Then we backed that up with a runner-up the next night at Boothill. Hopefully, we can get on a little roll here with some of these Summer Nationals races coming up and even some of the larger paying events later this summer. I have to thank all of my sponsors for their continued support especially Karl Chevrolet, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Henderson Motorsports, Jack’s Auto Parts, M&S Concrete, Capital Race Cars, and all of our product supporters!”

The Billy Moyer Racing (BMR) team will jump on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour this weekend (July 10-11) in a pair of $10,000 to win programs in the Land of Lincoln. Up first is a visit to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois later tonight for the third race on the grueling “Hell Tour.” Saturday’s contest will then take place at Fairbury Speedway in downtown Fairbury, Illinois. Billy is the all-time winningest driver in the illustrious history of the Summer Nationals with 100 career victories! More information on the Granite City and FALS events can be found by clicking on www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

Billy Moyer Racing (BMR) would like to thank the following sponsors for their continued support: Karl Chevrolet, Chevrolet – Find New Roads, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Henderson Motorsports, Jack’s Auto Parts, M&S Concrete, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Sunoco Race Fuel, Capital Race Cars, Modern Images, Midwest Sheet Metal, Sweet Mfg., Deatherage Opticians, Hoosier Racing Tires South, AFCO Racing Products, Performance Bodies & Parts, Bulldog Rear Ends, ISC Racers Tape, Out-Pace Racing Products, Penske Racing Shocks, Eibach Springs, Bert Transmission, Hooker Harness, Joie of Seating, MSD Ignition, TWM Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, FK Rod Ends, Fuel Safe Cells, Beyea Headers, Allstar Performance, Stealth Carburetors, Wiles Driveshafts, Accu-Force Shock Dynos, Wilwood Engineering, Strange Oval, Bell Helmets, Delph Communications, Intercomp, Champ Pans, Bad Boy Mowers, Hanson Industrial, KRC, and DirtCarLift.com.

