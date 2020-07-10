Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Both $20,000 Cedar Lake Showdowns; Sixth in WOOLMS Points

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team made the trek to the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin from July 2-4 for a special Independence Day weekend spectacular, which featured both the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. The three-day extravaganza in the Badger State started on Thursday night with two separate rounds of qualifying and a $3,000 to win elimination showdown. Dennis Erb, Jr. laid down the third quickest lap in qualifying for Friday and the second fastest time for Saturday prior to advancing to seventh in the night’s preliminary feature.

A pair of $20,000 top prizes were then on the line over the weekend at Cedar Lake. Dennis placed third in his loaded heat race on Friday evening before advancing past five competitors during the 40-lap main event to land in the fourth finishing position behind only victor Ashton Winger, Brandon Sheppard, and Ricky Weiss. In front of the CBS Sports Network cameras on Saturday night in the grand finale, Dennis secured a heat race triumph and later drove to another stellar fourth place performance in the 40-lapper to finish behind only race winner Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard, and Ricky Weiss. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace is now up to sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the fireworks-filled holiday weekend. Complete results from all three contests can be viewed online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

The #28 team will return to the state of Wisconsin on July 10-11 for two more pivotal point races with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series. A $10,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs later tonight, July 10 in the series’ first-ever visit to Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisconsin. A similar $10,000 to win program will then be held on Saturday evening, July 11 at Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Both races will be co-sanctioned by the Discount Shop Towels Dirt Kings Late Model Tour. More information about both weekend shows can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.

