More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Both $20,000 Cedar Lake Showdowns; Sixth in...

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Both $20,000 Cedar Lake Showdowns; Sixth in WOOLMS Points

    Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News
    Dennis Erb, Jr.

    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team made the trek to the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin from July 2-4 for a special Independence Day weekend spectacular, which featured both the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. The three-day extravaganza in the Badger State started on Thursday night with two separate rounds of qualifying and a $3,000 to win elimination showdown. Dennis Erb, Jr. laid down the third quickest lap in qualifying for Friday and the second fastest time for Saturday prior to advancing to seventh in the night’s preliminary feature.

    A pair of $20,000 top prizes were then on the line over the weekend at Cedar Lake. Dennis placed third in his loaded heat race on Friday evening before advancing past five competitors during the 40-lap main event to land in the fourth finishing position behind only victor Ashton Winger, Brandon Sheppard, and Ricky Weiss. In front of the CBS Sports Network cameras on Saturday night in the grand finale, Dennis secured a heat race triumph and later drove to another stellar fourth place performance in the 40-lapper to finish behind only race winner Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard, and Ricky Weiss. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace is now up to sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the fireworks-filled holiday weekend. Complete results from all three contests can be viewed online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

    The #28 team will return to the state of Wisconsin on July 10-11 for two more pivotal point races with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series. A $10,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs later tonight, July 10 in the series’ first-ever visit to Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisconsin. A similar $10,000 to win program will then be held on Saturday evening, July 11 at Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Both races will be co-sanctioned by the Discount Shop Towels Dirt Kings Late Model Tour. More information about both weekend shows can be accessed online at www.woolms.com.

    Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

    The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

    Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications
    www.DelphCommunications.com

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Dennis Erb, Jr. Streaks to Fourth in Firecracker; Follows Outlaws Tour to Cedar Lake!
    2. Dennis Erb, Jr. Eager to Start 2019 Season; Set to Follow WOOLMS Tour for First Time!
    3. Special Elimination Showdowns Highlight Thursday’s Cedar Lake Action
    4. Dennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up in Prairie Dirt Classic; Cedar Lake Ahead for #28 Team
    5. Dennis Erb, Jr. Sixth in Lucas Oil Series Points Heading into Bad Boy 98
    6. Dennis Erb, Jr. Moves Up to Sixth in LOLMDS Points Following PPMS Top Five!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Tanner English Ready for Florence Double-Dip Following Pair of Top Tens

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The Independence Day holiday weekend for the Riggs Motorsports team took them to the Buckeye State for a pair of...
    Read more

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Both $20,000 Cedar Lake Showdowns; Sixth in WOOLMS Points

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team made the trek to the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin from July 2-4...
    Read more

    Mike Ruefer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/9/20 (before rain)

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Mike Ruefer
    Read more

    Billy Moyer Jumps into Summer Nationals Action After Winning in Lone Star State!

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    (BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Billy Moyer, of Batesville, Arkansas, notched his third triumph of the 2020 racing season on Friday night, July 3 at Lone Star...
    Read more
    Previous articleMike Ruefer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/9/20 (before rain)
    Next articleTanner English Ready for Florence Double-Dip Following Pair of Top Tens

    Related articles

    Tanner English Ready for Florence Double-Dip Following Pair of Top Tens

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The Independence Day holiday weekend for the Riggs Motorsports team took them to the Buckeye State for a pair of...
    Read more

    Mike Ruefer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/9/20 (before rain)

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Mike Ruefer
    Read more

    Billy Moyer Jumps into Summer Nationals Action After Winning in Lone Star State!

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    (BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Billy Moyer, of Batesville, Arkansas, notched his third triumph of the 2020 racing season on Friday night, July 3 at Lone Star...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Dennis Erb, Jr. Streaks to Fourth in Firecracker; Follows Outlaws Tour to Cedar Lake!
    2. Dennis Erb, Jr. Eager to Start 2019 Season; Set to Follow WOOLMS Tour for First Time!
    3. Special Elimination Showdowns Highlight Thursday’s Cedar Lake Action
    4. Dennis Erb, Jr. Runner-Up in Prairie Dirt Classic; Cedar Lake Ahead for #28 Team
    5. Dennis Erb, Jr. Sixth in Lucas Oil Series Points Heading into Bad Boy 98
    6. Dennis Erb, Jr. Moves Up to Sixth in LOLMDS Points Following PPMS Top Five!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Both $20,000 Cedar Lake Showdowns; Sixth in WOOLMS Points

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team made the trek to the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin from July 2-4...
    Read more

    Tyler Erb over Pierce for Summer Nationals tour opener win at Brownstown Speedway

    Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
    BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 8, 2020 – Just over three years ago, Tyler Erb scored his first career DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory in the...
    Read more

    Mike McKinney takes opening night Summit Modified Nationals win at Brownstown Speedway!

    Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
    BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 8, 2020 – In chasing a championship, it’s crucial to win early and often. That’s exactly what Mike McKinney started...
    Read more

    Veterans and Military Appreciation Night set for this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 6, 2020) - Military members, whether active duty or veterans, always are recognized before each racing program at Lucas Oil Speedway...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com