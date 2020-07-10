More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer's photos from Peoria Speedway's UMP Summer Nationals - 7/9/20 (before...

    Mike Ruefer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/9/20 (before rain)

    Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsIllinoisOpen Wheel Modified NewsPeoria SpeedwayU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer Nationals
    Photos by Mike Ruefer

    25 photos

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Jim DenHamer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/9/20 (before rain)
    2. Rain Postpones Remainder of Summer Nationals Race at Peoria to July 21
    3. Jim Denhamer’s photos from Peoria Speedway UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/13/18
    4. Mike Ruefer’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/23/18
    5. Mike Ruefer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s Summer Nationals – 6/26/19
    6. A.E. Blair’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 6/26/19
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Tanner English Ready for Florence Double-Dip Following Pair of Top Tens

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The Independence Day holiday weekend for the Riggs Motorsports team took them to the Buckeye State for a pair of...
    Read more

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Both $20,000 Cedar Lake Showdowns; Sixth in WOOLMS Points

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team made the trek to the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin from July 2-4...
    Read more

    Mike Ruefer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/9/20 (before rain)

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Mike Ruefer
    Read more

    Billy Moyer Jumps into Summer Nationals Action After Winning in Lone Star State!

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    (BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Billy Moyer, of Batesville, Arkansas, notched his third triumph of the 2020 racing season on Friday night, July 3 at Lone Star...
    Read more
    Previous articleBilly Moyer Jumps into Summer Nationals Action After Winning in Lone Star State!
    Next articleDennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Both $20,000 Cedar Lake Showdowns; Sixth in WOOLMS Points

    Related articles

    Tanner English Ready for Florence Double-Dip Following Pair of Top Tens

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The Independence Day holiday weekend for the Riggs Motorsports team took them to the Buckeye State for a pair of...
    Read more

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Both $20,000 Cedar Lake Showdowns; Sixth in WOOLMS Points

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team made the trek to the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin from July 2-4...
    Read more

    Billy Moyer Jumps into Summer Nationals Action After Winning in Lone Star State!

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    (BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) Billy Moyer, of Batesville, Arkansas, notched his third triumph of the 2020 racing season on Friday night, July 3 at Lone Star...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Jim DenHamer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/9/20 (before rain)
    2. Rain Postpones Remainder of Summer Nationals Race at Peoria to July 21
    3. Jim Denhamer’s photos from Peoria Speedway UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/13/18
    4. Mike Ruefer’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 6/23/18
    5. Mike Ruefer’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s Summer Nationals – 6/26/19
    6. A.E. Blair’s photos from Peoria Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 6/26/19

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Both $20,000 Cedar Lake Showdowns; Sixth in WOOLMS Points

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team made the trek to the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin from July 2-4...
    Read more

    Tyler Erb over Pierce for Summer Nationals tour opener win at Brownstown Speedway

    Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
    BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 8, 2020 – Just over three years ago, Tyler Erb scored his first career DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory in the...
    Read more

    Mike McKinney takes opening night Summit Modified Nationals win at Brownstown Speedway!

    Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
    BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 8, 2020 – In chasing a championship, it’s crucial to win early and often. That’s exactly what Mike McKinney started...
    Read more

    Veterans and Military Appreciation Night set for this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 6, 2020) - Military members, whether active duty or veterans, always are recognized before each racing program at Lucas Oil Speedway...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com