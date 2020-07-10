Tanner English Ready for Florence Double-Dip Following Pair of Top Tens

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The Independence Day holiday weekend for the Riggs Motorsports team took them to the Buckeye State for a pair of $12,000 to win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series programs on July 3-4. On Friday night at Muskingum County Speedway in Zanesville, Ohio, Tanner English placed third in his loaded heat race and later drove past four competitors during the 50-lapper to nab a solid eighth place effort. At Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio on Saturday evening in the annual ‘Independence 50,’ Tanner ran fifth in his heat race and won the B-Main prior to steering past ten racecars during the 50-lap headliner en route to a steady seventh place showing. The young Benton, Kentucky hotshoe still sits tenth in the latest version of the heated LOLMDS point standings exiting the fireworks-filled weekend.

Teammate Jason Riggs also made the trip to the Buckeye State to compete with the national touring series at Zanesville and Portsmouth. On Friday night at MCS, Jason finished eighth in both his heat race and his B-Main, but received a provisional to advance into the 50-lap A-Main and was eventually paid for a twenty-fourth place performance. At PRP on Saturday evening, Jason grabbed the fourth and final transfer spot through his stacked heat race before winding up sixteenth in the final rundown of the 50-lap finale. Complete results from both Ohio facilities can be viewed by pointing your web browser to www.lucasdirt.com.

Tanner English will be back on tour with the ultra-competitive Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series over the July 10-11 weekend in a doubleheader at the venerable Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky. A $12,000 top prize will be up for grabs later tonight at the Cincinnati-area speedplant, while another $12,000 winner’s check will be on the line in Saturday’s weekend finale. Jason Riggs is slated to enjoy the weekend off from competition, while his brother Jack Riggs is scheduled to compete in a weekly Super Late Model program at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 11. More information concerning these two venues can be viewed online at www.florencespeedway.com and www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, Slicker Graphics, Swift Springs, AFCO Racing Products, Base Racing Fuel, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Frankland Racing Supply, Peterson Fluid Systems, Awesome Racewear, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Micro Armor, and Waterman Racing Components.

