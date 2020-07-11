CCSDS at Greenville Speedway Bested By Palasini Jr.

Will McGary Memorial on Tap for Saturday at I-30 Speedway

Greenville, Mississippi (0710/20) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models made its first trip of 2020 to Greenville Speedway, and it was local favorite Mike Palasini Jr. who picked up the $3,000 victory.

Leland, Mississippi’s Palasini Jr. led the entire 30 laps from the outside-front-row starting spot and took the checkered flag a commanding 4.371 seconds in front of his nearest pursuer. New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter and Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year contender Drew Armstrong finished in second, while Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point leader, Spencer Hughes rounded out the podium.

Defending series champion, Timothy Culp finished in fourth and current point leader, Logan Martin charged from the 18th-starting spot to finish fifth.

The CCSDS win was the second of the career for Palasini with his last coming in 2018 at Greenville Speedway. With the victor the series has now seen 12 winners in 14 events this season.

On Saturday evening, the action shifts northwest to Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas for the $5,000-to-win / $500-to-start, fourth annual Will McGary Memorial.

On this much anticipated night, racers and fans will join together for the fourth-straight year to celebrate the life and prestige of fallen police officer, Will McGary.

McGary tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 1, 2013. The hard-working young man was fatally struck by an impaired driver, while protecting and serving the citizens of Conway, Arkansas. He was only 26 years old.

While Will’s life may have been unfairly taken away far too soon on that fateful February day, his generosity and his spirit continue to live on. He was an organ donor. In fact, three recipients received his heart and organs. They continue to live healthy lives because of Will’s generosity.

Those who knew McGary are quick to tell you just how special his giving nature truly was. With this in mind, it led to the formation of the Will McGary Foundation. The Foundation was created in honor of Will to continue his legacy by benefiting both the youth and law enforcement in Central Arkansas.

IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, and Mod-Lites will share the night’s spotlight. Racing veteran, Ken Schrader will also be on hand to sign autographs and race in the night’s IMCA Modified program.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with the draw closing at 6:30 p.m., hot laps at 7:00 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with children (ages 12-and-under) free compliments of Central Arkansas Pest Services.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.I-30Speedway.com and for more information on the Will McGary Foundation, please visit www.WillMcGaryFoundation.org .

The tire rule for Saturday is Hoosier 1350’s on all four corners with a LM40 right-rear option.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 10, 2020

Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi)

Feature Finish

1)Mike Palasini Jr. 2)Drew Armstrong 3)Spencer Hughes 4)Timothy Culp 5)Logan Martin 6)Rick Rickman 7)Derrick Nichols 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Kyle Beard 10)Seth Reed 11)Morgan Bagley 12)Bubba Harrison 13)Neil Baggett 14)Scott Abraham 15)Joseph Long 16)Logan Showah 17)Jeff Young 18)David Payne 19)Brian Rickman 20)Jeff Roth 21)Joe Godsey 22)Hunter Rasdon 23)Justin McRee

Entries: 23

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Spencer Hughes (13.875 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Drew Armstrong

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Mike Palasini Jr.

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Timothy Culp

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Spencer Hughes

COMP Cams Top Performer: Mike Palasini Jr.

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Spencer Hughes

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Logan Martin

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Derrick Nichols

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Seth Reed

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Bubba Harrison

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Scott Abraham

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Joseph Long

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Logan Showah

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Jeff Young

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

