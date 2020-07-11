More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series CCSDS at Greenville Speedway Bested By Palasini Jr.

    CCSDS at Greenville Speedway Bested By Palasini Jr.

    Dirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car Series
    Mike Palasini Jr – Millie Tanner photo

    Will McGary Memorial on Tap for Saturday at I-30 Speedway

    Greenville, Mississippi (0710/20) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models made its first trip of 2020 to Greenville Speedway, and it was local favorite Mike Palasini Jr. who picked up the $3,000 victory.

    Leland, Mississippi’s Palasini Jr. led the entire 30 laps from the outside-front-row starting spot and took the checkered flag a commanding 4.371 seconds in front of his nearest pursuer. New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter and Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year contender Drew Armstrong finished in second, while Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point leader, Spencer Hughes rounded out the podium.

    Defending series champion, Timothy Culp finished in fourth and current point leader, Logan Martin charged from the 18th-starting spot to finish fifth.

    The CCSDS win was the second of the career for Palasini with his last coming in 2018 at Greenville Speedway. With the victor the series has now seen 12 winners in 14 events this season.

    On Saturday evening, the action shifts northwest to Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas for the $5,000-to-win / $500-to-start, fourth annual Will McGary Memorial.

    On this much anticipated night, racers and fans will join together for the fourth-straight year to celebrate the life and prestige of fallen police officer, Will McGary.

    McGary tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 1, 2013. The hard-working young man was fatally struck by an impaired driver, while protecting and serving the citizens of Conway, Arkansas. He was only 26 years old.

    While Will’s life may have been unfairly taken away far too soon on that fateful February day, his generosity and his spirit continue to live on. He was an organ donor.  In fact, three recipients received his heart and organs. They continue to live healthy lives because of Will’s generosity.

    Those who knew McGary are quick to tell you just how special his giving nature truly was. With this in mind, it led to the formation of the Will McGary Foundation. The Foundation was created in honor of Will to continue his legacy by benefiting both the youth and law enforcement in Central Arkansas.

    IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, and Mod-Lites will share the night’s spotlight. Racing veteran, Ken Schrader will also be on hand to sign autographs and race in the night’s IMCA Modified program.

    Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with the draw closing at 6:30 p.m., hot laps at 7:00 p.m. and racing action at 7:30 p.m. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with children (ages 12-and-under) free compliments of Central Arkansas Pest Services.

    For more information on the facility, please visit www.I-30Speedway.com and for more information on the Will McGary Foundation, please visit www.WillMcGaryFoundation.org .

    The tire rule for Saturday is Hoosier 1350’s on all four corners with a LM40 right-rear option.

    The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

    COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 10, 2020
    Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Mississippi)

    Feature Finish
    1)Mike Palasini Jr. 2)Drew Armstrong 3)Spencer Hughes 4)Timothy Culp 5)Logan Martin 6)Rick Rickman 7)Derrick Nichols 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Kyle Beard 10)Seth Reed 11)Morgan Bagley 12)Bubba Harrison 13)Neil Baggett 14)Scott Abraham 15)Joseph Long 16)Logan Showah 17)Jeff Young 18)David Payne 19)Brian Rickman 20)Jeff Roth 21)Joe Godsey 22)Hunter Rasdon 23)Justin McRee

    Entries: 23
    Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Spencer Hughes (13.875 seconds)
    Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Drew Armstrong
    P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Mike Palasini Jr.
    VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Timothy Culp
    New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Spencer Hughes
    COMP Cams Top Performer: Mike Palasini Jr.

    Contingency Awards
    Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Spencer Hughes
    Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin
    Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Drew Armstrong
    VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Logan Martin
    Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman
    Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Derrick Nichols
    Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson
    Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard
    Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Seth Reed
    Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley
    ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Bubba Harrison
    Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett
    P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Scott Abraham
    Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Joseph Long
    Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Logan Showah
    Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Jeff Young
    Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

     

     

    Ben Shelton, Owner

    MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

    Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Rasdon Conquers CCSDS Action on the Gumbo at Greenville
    2. Brian Rickman Claims COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Win at Greenville
    3. Billy Moyer Jr. Surges to CCSDS Checkers at Crowley’s Ridge
    4. Drew Armstrong Wins CCSDS Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Opener
    5. Robert Baker Is Top Gun in CCSDS Return to Old No. 1 Speedway
    6. Terry Phillips Wraps Up CCSDS Firecracker Nationals with Boothill Victory
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    CCSDS at Greenville Speedway Bested By Palasini Jr.

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    Will McGary Memorial on Tap for Saturday at I-30 Speedway Greenville, Mississippi (0710/20) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Models made...
    Read more

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Tri-City Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/10/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing Continue Title Hunt with Outagamie Triumph

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    TITLE TOWN: Sheppard Packs In His Seventh Win of 2020 at Wisconsin's Outagamie Local Hero, Nick Anvelink, Thrills Hometown Crowd with Career-Best Third-Place Finish Racing at...
    Read more

    Matt Edler wins $1K Tri-City Speedway B-Mods special!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 00:14:44.943 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Matthew Edler St. Louis, MO 17E 2 3 Clint Young Ava, IL 42 3 11 Rick Stevenson O'fallon, MO 177 4 9 Brandon Bollinger Kewanee, IL 242 5 7 Rick Conoyer Wentzville, MO 66 6 16 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5S 7 1 Trey Harris Hillsboro, MO 57T 8 18 Treb Jacoby Wentzville, MO J82 9 5 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q 10 6 Earl Pryor Troy,...
    Read more
    Previous articleJim DenHamer’s photos from Tri-City Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/10/20

    Related articles

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Tri-City Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/10/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing Continue Title Hunt with Outagamie Triumph

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    TITLE TOWN: Sheppard Packs In His Seventh Win of 2020 at Wisconsin's Outagamie Local Hero, Nick Anvelink, Thrills Hometown Crowd with Career-Best Third-Place Finish Racing at...
    Read more

    Bobby Pierce claims Tri-City Speedway Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PONTOON BEACH, IL – July 10, 2020 – Pulling into Victory Lane with battered and beaten right side body panels, Bobby Pierce climbed atop his Pierce...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Rasdon Conquers CCSDS Action on the Gumbo at Greenville
    2. Brian Rickman Claims COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Win at Greenville
    3. Billy Moyer Jr. Surges to CCSDS Checkers at Crowley’s Ridge
    4. Drew Armstrong Wins CCSDS Four-For-Four Firecracker Nationals Opener
    5. Robert Baker Is Top Gun in CCSDS Return to Old No. 1 Speedway
    6. Terry Phillips Wraps Up CCSDS Firecracker Nationals with Boothill Victory

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    Featured

    Mike Harrison grabs 50th career Summit Modified Nationals win at Tri-City Speedway!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    PONTOON BEACH, IL – July 10, 2020 – In a milestone year for the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, it was only fitting that its...
    Read more

    Bobby Pierce claims Tri-City Speedway Summer Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PONTOON BEACH, IL – July 10, 2020 – Pulling into Victory Lane with battered and beaten right side body panels, Bobby Pierce climbed atop his Pierce...
    Read more

    Dennis Erb, Jr. Fourth in Both $20,000 Cedar Lake Showdowns; Sixth in WOOLMS Points

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team made the trek to the renowned Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin from July 2-4...
    Read more

    Tyler Erb over Pierce for Summer Nationals tour opener win at Brownstown Speedway

    Brownstown Speedway jdearing - 0
    BROWNSTOWN, IN – July 8, 2020 – Just over three years ago, Tyler Erb scored his first career DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory in the...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com