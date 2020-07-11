Chris Madden Claims Southern Nationals Payday at Smoky Mountain Speedway

By Chris Tilley, Series Publicist

MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE (July 10, 2020)—Chris Madden of Gray Court, S.C. overtook race leader Ross Bailes on lap nine and rolled off into the moonlight en route to his $10,053 payday Friday Night at Smoky Mountain Speedway during Night One of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series.

Five-time series champion Chris Madden drove the Millwood Motorsports, Millwood Plumbing, Machine Construction Company, Drydene, On-Time Hauling, Penske Shocks and Competition Race Equipment-sponsored Clements Racing Engines-powered Rocket Chassis to his 25th career Southern Nationals victory.

One caution flag slowed the 53-lapper. The caution which turned into a red flag came on lap two as David Payne rolled over in turn two after contact with Mark Whitener stopped the field for the only time. Payne was uninjured.

Madden rolled to the payday over McDowell, ninth-starting Cory Hedgecock, 17th-starting Brandon Overton who finished fourth and Ross Bailes who finished fifth.

The next event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will be Saturday Night July 11 at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Va. Paying $10,053-to-win.

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353.

Sponsors of the Southern Nationals Series include: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

Official Summary of Results

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN

July 10, 2020

Feature Finish:

1. Chris Madden-Gray Court, S.C.

2. Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, Ga.

3. Cory Hedgecock-Loudon, Tenn.

4. Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga.

5. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C.

6. Chris Ferguson-Mt. Holly, N.C.

7. Mark Whitener-Middleburg, Fla.

8. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga.

9. Vic Hill-Mosheim, Tenn.

10. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.

11. John Baker-Norman Park, Ga.

12. Tommy Kerr-Maryville, Tenn.

13. Pearson Lee Williams-Dublin, Ga.

14. G.R. Smith-Cornelius, N.C.

15. Ryan King-Seymour, Tenn.

16. Kyle Hardy-Stephens City, Va.

17. Jake Knowles-Tyrone, Ga.

18. Camaron Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.

19. Dakotah Knuckles-Ewing, Va.

20. Craig Greer-Cleveland, Tenn.

21. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

22. Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.

23. Trent Ivey-Union, S.C.

Time of Race: 30 minutes, 49 seconds

Margin of Victory: 00.686 seconds

Yellow Flags: One (lap 2)

Red Flags: One (lap 2)

Lap Leaders: Bailes (1-8), Madden (9-53)

Entries: 35

Overall Fast Qualifier: Ross Bailes-17.104 seconds

Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None

Highest Finishing Steel Head/SPEC Engine ($200): None

Provisional Starters: Craig Greer (2019 points), Trent Ivey (2019 points), GR Smith (emergency)

Heat One Finish: Ross Bailes, Chris Madden, Cory Hedgecock, Kyle Hardy, Tommy Kerr, Derek Ellis, Cody King, Chuck Southard, Brandon Overton (DNS)

Heat Two Finish: Dale McDowell, Michael Chilton, Donald McIntosh, Mark Whitener, Robby Moses, Jadon Frame, Trent Ivey, Craig Greer.

Heat Three Finish: Chris Ferguson, David Payne, Dakotah Knuckles, John Baker, Camaron Marlar, Dusty Carver, Steve Smith, Joe Denby, G.R. Smith.

Heat Four Finish: Tyler Millwood, Vic Hill, Ryan King, Jake Knowles, Pearson Lee Williams, Ryan Crane, Jeff Neubert, David Crabtree, Brian Nuttall Jr.

Consolation Race One Finish: Brandon Overton, Tommy Kerr, Robby Moses, Jadon Frame, Cody King, Derek Ellis, Trent Ivey, Craig Greer.

Consolation Race Two Finish: Camaron Marlar, Pearson Lee Williams, Dusty Carver, Ryan Crane, Joe Denby, Jeff Neubert, Steve Smith.

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Points (after 7/10/20)

1. Chris Madden-200

2. Dale McDowell-196

3. Cory Hedgecock-194

4. Brandon Overton-192

5. Ross Bailes-190

6. Chris Ferguson-188

7. Mark Whitener-186

8. Tyler Millwood-184

9. Vic Hill-182

10. Donald McIntosh-180

2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday July 10-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

Saturday July 11-Wythe Raceway-Rural Retreat, VA $10,053 to win

Monday July 13-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-$3,500 to win

Tuesday July 14-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-$3,500 to win

Thursday July 16-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-$3,500 to win

Friday July 17-Needmore Speedway-Norman Park, GA-$10,053 to win

Saturday July 18-Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA-$10,053 to win

Sunday July 19-Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA-$3,500 to win

Tuesday July 21-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-$3,500 to win

Thursday July 23-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-$3,500 to win

Friday July 24-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$10,053 to win

Saturday July 25-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,053 to win