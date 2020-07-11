More
    COVID-19 Restrictions Cancel Summer Nationals Date at Belle-Clair Speedway

    DIRTcar Summer NationalsBELLEVILLE, IL – Due to local restrictions on mass gatherings from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals race originally scheduled for Sunday, July 26 at Belle-Clair Speedway has been canceled, track and DIRTcar officials announced today.

    Belle-Clair has not hosted any racing events yet this season and does not foresee being able to open by July 26. However, the tours aim to return to the track in 2021.

    For all further updates from the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, be sure to follow us on social media at @SummerNationals.

