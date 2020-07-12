More
    Home Illinois Charleston Speedway Charleston Speedway Results - 7/11/20

    Charleston Speedway Results – 7/11/20

    IllinoisCharleston SpeedwayRace Track News

    B Modifieds

    A Feature 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121
    2 3 Steve Phillips Neoga, IL 24S
    3 5 Scott Dunlap Oblong, IL 79
    4 4 J D Evans Mattoon, IL 59
    5 2 John Nethery Palestine, IL 40J
    6 8 Michael Donley 55
    7 7 Bryce Farr Kansas, IL 23OG
    8 10 Kaleb Stephens Ashmore, IL 66K
    9 (DNF) 6 Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL 5
    10 (DNF) 9 Ethan Orman Marshall, IL 8

    Heat 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Deece Schwartz Ashmore, IL 121
    2 3 Steve Phillips Neoga, IL 24S
    3 5 Scott Dunlap Oblong, IL 79
    4 2 Bryce Farr Kansas, IL 23OG
    5 4 Ethan Orman Marshall, IL 8

    Heat 2

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 John Nethery Palestine, IL 40J
    2 2 J D Evans Mattoon, IL 59
    3 4 Timmy Boldrey Saint Marie, IL 5
    4 3 Michael Donley 55
    5 5 Kaleb Stephens Ashmore, IL 66K

    Economy Late Models

    A Feature 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Derrick Hufford 27
    2 4 Kenny Carmichael Jr Terre Haute, IN 92C
    3 2 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
    4 3 JR Wiltermood Windsor, IL 93J
    5 6 Shelburn Meeks Jr Rosedale, IN 55
    6 7 Brandon White Charleston, IL 3W
    7 5 Allen Howard Jr Terre Haute, IN 94K
    8 9 Roger Murray Charleston, IL 90O
    9 8 Ernie Hurt Mattoon, IL 9

    Heat 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 5 Derrick Hufford 27
    2 1 JR Wiltermood Windsor, IL 93J
    3 3 Allen Howard Jr Terre Haute, IN 94K
    4 2 Shelburn Meeks Jr Rosedale, IN 55
    5 4 Brandon White Charleston, IL 3W

    Heat 2

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
    2 1 Kenny Carmichael Jr Terre Haute, IN 92C
    3 4 Ernie Hurt Mattoon, IL 9
    DNS Roger Murray Charleston, IL 90O

    Hornets

    A Feature 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Mason Lynch 54C
    2 2 Sean Boyce Kell, IL 3A
    3 3 Zeb Jones Villa Grove, IL 74J
    4 7 Austin Shaw Mattoon, IL 3S
    5 5 Austin Smith Danville, IL S84
    6 (DNF) 6 Joey Smyser Charleston, IL 6
    7 (DNF) 4 Joshua Wright Danville, IL 22

    Heat 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 4 Mason Lynch 54C
    2 5 Sean Boyce Kell, IL 3A
    3 3 Zeb Jones Villa Grove, IL 74J
    4 (DNF) 7 Joshua Wright Danville, IL 22
    5 (DNF) 2 Austin Smith Danville, IL S84
    6 (DNF) 1 Joey Smyser Charleston, IL 6
    7 (DNF) 6 Austin Shaw Mattoon, IL 3S

    Street Stocks

    A Feature 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Megan Erwin Attica, IN 14
    2 1 Lance Evans Westville, IL 37
    3 4 Josh Griffith Charleston, IL 97
    4 7 Scott Hufford Oakwood, IL 4
    5 6 Ron Smith Terre Haute, IN 52
    6 5 Bill Figgins Neoga, IL 90
    7 3 Josh Gill 17
    8 8 Alex Troxtell Sidell, IL 16A
    9 9 Bobby Tarrh Terre Haute, IN 5X

    Heat 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 4 Lance Evans Westville, IL 37
    2 3 Josh Gill 17
    3 1 Bill Figgins Neoga, IL 90
    4 5 Bobby Tarrh Terre Haute, IN 5X
    5 2 Alex Troxtell Sidell, IL 16A

    Heat 2

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 3 Megan Erwin Attica, IN 14
    2 4 Josh Griffith Charleston, IL 97
    3 2 Ron Smith Terre Haute, IN 52
    4 1 Scott Hufford Oakwood, IL 4

    UMP Modifieds

    A Feature 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50
    2 2 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83
    3 4 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 95
    4 7 Justin Jones Olney, IL 55
    5 8 Everett Bradham Olney, IL 37
    6 10 Wil Prater Oakland, IL 22P
    7 20 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
    8 19 Kyle Laughlin 192
    9 16 Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL 98C
    10 15 Dylan Johnson Ashmore, IL 27J
    11 17 Justin Cundiff Shelburn, IN 27C
    12 (DNF) 13 Tanner Reed Paris, IL 34T
    13 (DNF) 11 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
    14 (DNF) 5 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
    15 (DNF) 9 Bill Sollers Marshall, IL 29S
    16 (DNF) 3 James Walters Brazil, IN 34W
    17 (DNF) 6 Ryan Cary Catlin, IL 44
    18 (DNF) 14 Mitch Brown 27
    19 (DNF) 12 Ed Kuhn Casey, IL 16
    DNS George Reedy Terre Haute, IL 32R

    B Feature 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Kyle Laughlin 192
    2 3 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
    3 6 Don Kiger Tilton, IL 17
    4 2 Dale Jeffery Rossdale, IL 85
    5 8 Lowell Wiltermood Marquette Heights, IL 27LW
    6 7 Donnie Boyer Tilton, IL 74
    7 5 Butch Carnaghi Danville, IL G62
    8 4 Chris Grigg Charleston, IL 819

    Heat 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 1 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50
    2 2 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 95
    3 3 Justin Jones Olney, IL 55
    4 6 Wil Prater Oakland, IL 22P
    5 9 Tanner Reed Paris, IL 34T
    6 4 Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL 98C
    7 5 Kyle Laughlin 192
    8 8 Chris Grigg Charleston, IL 819
    9 (DNF) 7 Donnie Boyer Tilton, IL 74

    Heat 2

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 2 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83
    2 1 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
    3 4 Everett Bradham Olney, IL 37
    4 3 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92
    5 6 Mitch Brown 27
    6 9 Justin Cundiff Shelburn, IN 27C
    7 7 Dale Jeffery Rossdale, IL 85
    8 8 Butch Carnaghi Danville, IL G62
    9 5 Lowell Wiltermood Marquette Heights, IL 27LW

    Heat 3

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
    1 8 James Walters Brazil, IN 34W
    2 1 Ryan Cary Catlin, IL 44
    3 2 Bill Sollers Marshall, IL 29S
    4 3 Ed Kuhn Casey, IL 16
    5 5 Dylan Johnson Ashmore, IL 27J
    6 (DNF) 7 George Reedy Terre Haute, IL 32R
    7 (DNF) 4 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28
    8 (DNF) 6 Don Kiger Tilton, IL 17

    Qualifying 1

    00:00:00

    Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
    1 20 Tyler Weiss Allendale, IL 50 13.570
    2 8 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D 13.870
    3 18 Ryan Cary Catlin, IL 44 13.870
    4 11 Ed Roley Mattoon, IL 95 14.110
    5 13 Kasey Schrock Charleston, IL 83 14.130
    6 16 Bill Sollers Marshall, IL 29S 14.220
    7 7 Justin Jones Olney, IL 55 14.240
    8 22 Kenny Carmichael Sr Terre Haute, IN 92 14.350
    9 6 Ed Kuhn Casey, IL 16 14.470
    10 4 Cole Hussong Mattoon, IL 98C 14.540
    11 1 Everett Bradham Olney, IL 37 14.630
    12 3 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield, IL 28 14.700
    13 5 Kyle Laughlin 192 14.710
    14 25 Lowell Wiltermood Marquette Heights, IL 27LW 14.710
    15 14 Dylan Johnson Ashmore, IL 27J 14.760
    16 17 Wil Prater Oakland, IL 22P 14.780
    17 2 Mitch Brown 27 14.930
    18 23 Don Kiger Tilton, IL 17 15.100
    19 19 Donnie Boyer Tilton, IL 74 15.230
    20 21 Dale Jeffery Rossdale, IL 85 15.470
    21 9 George Reedy Terre Haute, IL 32R 16.070
    22 24 Chris Grigg Charleston, IL 819 16.110
    23 26 Butch Carnaghi Danville, IL G62 16.810
    24 10 James Walters Brazil, IN 34W 59.000
    25 12 Tanner Reed Paris, IL 34T 59.000
    26 15 Justin Cundiff Shelburn, IN 27C 59.000
    Charleston Speedway
