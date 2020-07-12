Charleston Speedway Results – 7/11/20

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Deece Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|121
|2
|3
|Steve Phillips
|Neoga, IL
|24S
|3
|5
|Scott Dunlap
|Oblong, IL
|79
|4
|4
|J D Evans
|Mattoon, IL
|59
|5
|2
|John Nethery
|Palestine, IL
|40J
|6
|8
|Michael Donley
|55
|7
|7
|Bryce Farr
|Kansas, IL
|23OG
|8
|10
|Kaleb Stephens
|Ashmore, IL
|66K
|9 (DNF)
|6
|Timmy Boldrey
|Saint Marie, IL
|5
|10 (DNF)
|9
|Ethan Orman
|Marshall, IL
|8
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Deece Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|121
|2
|3
|Steve Phillips
|Neoga, IL
|24S
|3
|5
|Scott Dunlap
|Oblong, IL
|79
|4
|2
|Bryce Farr
|Kansas, IL
|23OG
|5
|4
|Ethan Orman
|Marshall, IL
|8
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|John Nethery
|Palestine, IL
|40J
|2
|2
|J D Evans
|Mattoon, IL
|59
|3
|4
|Timmy Boldrey
|Saint Marie, IL
|5
|4
|3
|Michael Donley
|55
|5
|5
|Kaleb Stephens
|Ashmore, IL
|66K
Economy Late Models
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Derrick Hufford
|27
|2
|4
|Kenny Carmichael Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92C
|3
|2
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|4
|3
|JR Wiltermood
|Windsor, IL
|93J
|5
|6
|Shelburn Meeks Jr
|Rosedale, IN
|55
|6
|7
|Brandon White
|Charleston, IL
|3W
|7
|5
|Allen Howard Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|94K
|8
|9
|Roger Murray
|Charleston, IL
|90O
|9
|8
|Ernie Hurt
|Mattoon, IL
|9
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Derrick Hufford
|27
|2
|1
|JR Wiltermood
|Windsor, IL
|93J
|3
|3
|Allen Howard Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|94K
|4
|2
|Shelburn Meeks Jr
|Rosedale, IN
|55
|5
|4
|Brandon White
|Charleston, IL
|3W
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|2
|1
|Kenny Carmichael Jr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92C
|3
|4
|Ernie Hurt
|Mattoon, IL
|9
|DNS
|–
|Roger Murray
|Charleston, IL
|90O
Hornets
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mason Lynch
|54C
|2
|2
|Sean Boyce
|Kell, IL
|3A
|3
|3
|Zeb Jones
|Villa Grove, IL
|74J
|4
|7
|Austin Shaw
|Mattoon, IL
|3S
|5
|5
|Austin Smith
|Danville, IL
|S84
|6 (DNF)
|6
|Joey Smyser
|Charleston, IL
|6
|7 (DNF)
|4
|Joshua Wright
|Danville, IL
|22
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Mason Lynch
|54C
|2
|5
|Sean Boyce
|Kell, IL
|3A
|3
|3
|Zeb Jones
|Villa Grove, IL
|74J
|4 (DNF)
|7
|Joshua Wright
|Danville, IL
|22
|5 (DNF)
|2
|Austin Smith
|Danville, IL
|S84
|6 (DNF)
|1
|Joey Smyser
|Charleston, IL
|6
|7 (DNF)
|6
|Austin Shaw
|Mattoon, IL
|3S
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Megan Erwin
|Attica, IN
|14
|2
|1
|Lance Evans
|Westville, IL
|37
|3
|4
|Josh Griffith
|Charleston, IL
|97
|4
|7
|Scott Hufford
|Oakwood, IL
|4
|5
|6
|Ron Smith
|Terre Haute, IN
|52
|6
|5
|Bill Figgins
|Neoga, IL
|90
|7
|3
|Josh Gill
|17
|8
|8
|Alex Troxtell
|Sidell, IL
|16A
|9
|9
|Bobby Tarrh
|Terre Haute, IN
|5X
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Lance Evans
|Westville, IL
|37
|2
|3
|Josh Gill
|17
|3
|1
|Bill Figgins
|Neoga, IL
|90
|4
|5
|Bobby Tarrh
|Terre Haute, IN
|5X
|5
|2
|Alex Troxtell
|Sidell, IL
|16A
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Megan Erwin
|Attica, IN
|14
|2
|4
|Josh Griffith
|Charleston, IL
|97
|3
|2
|Ron Smith
|Terre Haute, IN
|52
|4
|1
|Scott Hufford
|Oakwood, IL
|4
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tyler Weiss
|Allendale, IL
|50
|2
|2
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|3
|4
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|95
|4
|7
|Justin Jones
|Olney, IL
|55
|5
|8
|Everett Bradham
|Olney, IL
|37
|6
|10
|Wil Prater
|Oakland, IL
|22P
|7
|20
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|8
|19
|Kyle Laughlin
|192
|9
|16
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|98C
|10
|15
|Dylan Johnson
|Ashmore, IL
|27J
|11
|17
|Justin Cundiff
|Shelburn, IN
|27C
|12 (DNF)
|13
|Tanner Reed
|Paris, IL
|34T
|13 (DNF)
|11
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|14 (DNF)
|5
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|15 (DNF)
|9
|Bill Sollers
|Marshall, IL
|29S
|16 (DNF)
|3
|James Walters
|Brazil, IN
|34W
|17 (DNF)
|6
|Ryan Cary
|Catlin, IL
|44
|18 (DNF)
|14
|Mitch Brown
|27
|19 (DNF)
|12
|Ed Kuhn
|Casey, IL
|16
|DNS
|–
|George Reedy
|Terre Haute, IL
|32R
B Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Kyle Laughlin
|192
|2
|3
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|3
|6
|Don Kiger
|Tilton, IL
|17
|4
|2
|Dale Jeffery
|Rossdale, IL
|85
|5
|8
|Lowell Wiltermood
|Marquette Heights, IL
|27LW
|6
|7
|Donnie Boyer
|Tilton, IL
|74
|7
|5
|Butch Carnaghi
|Danville, IL
|G62
|8
|4
|Chris Grigg
|Charleston, IL
|819
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Tyler Weiss
|Allendale, IL
|50
|2
|2
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|95
|3
|3
|Justin Jones
|Olney, IL
|55
|4
|6
|Wil Prater
|Oakland, IL
|22P
|5
|9
|Tanner Reed
|Paris, IL
|34T
|6
|4
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|98C
|7
|5
|Kyle Laughlin
|192
|8
|8
|Chris Grigg
|Charleston, IL
|819
|9 (DNF)
|7
|Donnie Boyer
|Tilton, IL
|74
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|2
|1
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|3
|4
|Everett Bradham
|Olney, IL
|37
|4
|3
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|5
|6
|Mitch Brown
|27
|6
|9
|Justin Cundiff
|Shelburn, IN
|27C
|7
|7
|Dale Jeffery
|Rossdale, IL
|85
|8
|8
|Butch Carnaghi
|Danville, IL
|G62
|9
|5
|Lowell Wiltermood
|Marquette Heights, IL
|27LW
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|James Walters
|Brazil, IN
|34W
|2
|1
|Ryan Cary
|Catlin, IL
|44
|3
|2
|Bill Sollers
|Marshall, IL
|29S
|4
|3
|Ed Kuhn
|Casey, IL
|16
|5
|5
|Dylan Johnson
|Ashmore, IL
|27J
|6 (DNF)
|7
|George Reedy
|Terre Haute, IL
|32R
|7 (DNF)
|4
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|8 (DNF)
|6
|Don Kiger
|Tilton, IL
|17
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|20
|Tyler Weiss
|Allendale, IL
|50
|13.570
|2
|8
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|13.870
|3
|18
|Ryan Cary
|Catlin, IL
|44
|13.870
|4
|11
|Ed Roley
|Mattoon, IL
|95
|14.110
|5
|13
|Kasey Schrock
|Charleston, IL
|83
|14.130
|6
|16
|Bill Sollers
|Marshall, IL
|29S
|14.220
|7
|7
|Justin Jones
|Olney, IL
|55
|14.240
|8
|22
|Kenny Carmichael Sr
|Terre Haute, IN
|92
|14.350
|9
|6
|Ed Kuhn
|Casey, IL
|16
|14.470
|10
|4
|Cole Hussong
|Mattoon, IL
|98C
|14.540
|11
|1
|Everett Bradham
|Olney, IL
|37
|14.630
|12
|3
|Rodney Standerfer
|Summerfield, IL
|28
|14.700
|13
|5
|Kyle Laughlin
|192
|14.710
|14
|25
|Lowell Wiltermood
|Marquette Heights, IL
|27LW
|14.710
|15
|14
|Dylan Johnson
|Ashmore, IL
|27J
|14.760
|16
|17
|Wil Prater
|Oakland, IL
|22P
|14.780
|17
|2
|Mitch Brown
|27
|14.930
|18
|23
|Don Kiger
|Tilton, IL
|17
|15.100
|19
|19
|Donnie Boyer
|Tilton, IL
|74
|15.230
|20
|21
|Dale Jeffery
|Rossdale, IL
|85
|15.470
|21
|9
|George Reedy
|Terre Haute, IL
|32R
|16.070
|22
|24
|Chris Grigg
|Charleston, IL
|819
|16.110
|23
|26
|Butch Carnaghi
|Danville, IL
|G62
|16.810
|24
|10
|James Walters
|Brazil, IN
|34W
|59.000
|25
|12
|Tanner Reed
|Paris, IL
|34T
|59.000
|26
|15
|Justin Cundiff
|Shelburn, IN
|27C
|59.000