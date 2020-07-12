Jim DenHamer’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/11/20

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
Pos
Start
Driver
Hometown
Car
1
1
Deece Schwartz
Ashmore, IL
121
2
3
Steve Phillips
Neoga, IL
24S
3
5
Scott Dunlap
Oblong, IL
79
4
4
J D Evans
Mattoon, IL
59
5
2
John Nethery
Palestine, IL
40J
6
8
Michael Donley
55
7
7
Bryce Farr
Kansas, IL
23OG
8
10
Kaleb Stephens
Ashmore, IL
66K
9 (DNF)
6
Timmy Boldrey
Saint Marie, IL
5
10...
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
Pos
Start
Driver
Hometown
Car
1
4
Owen Steinkoenig
Highland, IL
5
2
5
Cody Ventimiglia
Highland, IL
63V
3
1
Cale Hartnagel
Pocahontas, IL
29H
4
8
Dominic Mertzke
Troy, IL
7M
5
9
Garett Schumacher
Pocahontas, IL
81
6
7
Cody Zobrist
Highland, IL
787
7
2
John Holzhauer
Pocahontas, IL
34
8
6
Steven Wolf
Edwardsville, IL
88
9
15
Ryan Timmons
Centralia,...
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
Pos
Start
Driver
Hometown
Car
1
1
Deece Schwartz
Ashmore, IL
121
2
3
Steve Phillips
Neoga, IL
24S
3
5
Scott Dunlap
Oblong, IL
79
4
4
J D Evans
Mattoon, IL
59
5
2
John Nethery
Palestine, IL
40J
6
8
Michael Donley
55
7
7
Bryce Farr
Kansas, IL
23OG
8
10
Kaleb Stephens
Ashmore, IL
66K
9 (DNF)
6
Timmy Boldrey
Saint Marie, IL
5
10...
B Modifieds
A Feature 1
15 laps | 00:00:00
Pos
Start
Driver
Hometown
Car
1
4
Owen Steinkoenig
Highland, IL
5
2
5
Cody Ventimiglia
Highland, IL
63V
3
1
Cale Hartnagel
Pocahontas, IL
29H
4
8
Dominic Mertzke
Troy, IL
7M
5
9
Garett Schumacher
Pocahontas, IL
81
6
7
Cody Zobrist
Highland, IL
787
7
2
John Holzhauer
Pocahontas, IL
34
8
6
Steven Wolf
Edwardsville, IL
88
9
15
Ryan Timmons
Centralia,...