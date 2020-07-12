More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Lucas Dirt Returns to 300 Raceway on Monday

    Lucas Dirt Returns to 300 Raceway on Monday

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
    BATAVIA, Ohio (July 12, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make a quick stop in Farley, Iowa on Monday for the Truck Country 50. 300 Raceway is Eastern Iowa’s premiere 3/8 mile dirt track and motorsports facility. The July 13th event presented by Truck Country, will be a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sport Modifieds will also be in action.

    300 Raceway is located just off US Highway 20 at Exit 300. On Monday, the pit gate will open at 2:00 pm CT, followed by general admission gates at 4:00pm CT. On-track action and live broadcast on LucasOilRacing.tv (for monthly and yearly subscribers) will begin at 6:30pm CT. To learn more, visit: www.300Raceway.com.

    The 2019 Series visit to 300 Raceway saw Jonathan Davenport lead every lap, but not without surviving a late-race charge from Tyler Erb and several other bids for the lead all throughout the race. Devin Moran trailed Davenport and Erb to the finish line, passing Josh Richards on the final lap to take third. Richards finished in fourth, followed by 20th place starter, Tim McCreadie.

    Lucas Oil Point Standings:
    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4140 $115,900
    2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3730 $75,300
    3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3675 $64,800
    4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 3665 $62,500
    5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3610 $58,225
    6 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 3600 $52,907
    7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 3575 $52,900
    8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 3425 $50,100
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 3300 $37,175
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 3185 $29,525
    11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 3080 $37,850
    12 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 3030 $28,100
    13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2970 $28,900
    14 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 2805 $17,175
    15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2595 $15,975

    *Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*
    300 Raceway
    Phone Number: 563-744-3620
    Location: 27317 Olde Farley Rd. Farley, IA 52046
    Directions: Located just west of Highway 20 in Farley.
    Website: www.300raceway.com

    Tire Rule for 300 Raceway:
    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20
    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM20, (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
    *For the Feature, competitors may use a new right rear tire.
    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

    Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Returns to Tri-City and Lucas Oil Speedway this Weekend
    2. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Returns to Tri-City Speedway, July 13th
    3. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Returns to Tri-City Speedway for Budweiser 50 on April 29th
    4. Dunn-Benson Ford Returns as Official Pace Vehicle Provider for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
    5. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Wraps Up 2011 Season this Weekend at U. S. Steel Dirt Track World Championship Presented by Sunoco at K-C Raceway
    6. Bubba Raceway Park Welcomes Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/11/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Spencer Hughes Wins the Will McGary Memorial

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    Will McGary Memorial on Tap for Saturday at I-30 Speedway Little Rock, Arkansas (07/11/20) – The 2020 season might be the first year on the...
    Read more

    Lucas Dirt Returns to 300 Raceway on Monday

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BATAVIA, Ohio (July 12, 2020) - The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make a quick stop in Farley, Iowa on Monday for...
    Read more

    Saturday Storms Postpone Summer Nationals at RICO Bullring

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    EAST MOLINE, IL – Heavy rains on Saturday night have presented unfavorable track conditions for Sunday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified...
    Read more
    Previous articleSaturday Storms Postpone Summer Nationals at RICO Bullring
    Next articleSpencer Hughes Wins the Will McGary Memorial

    Related articles

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/11/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Spencer Hughes Wins the Will McGary Memorial

    Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series jdearing - 0
    Will McGary Memorial on Tap for Saturday at I-30 Speedway Little Rock, Arkansas (07/11/20) – The 2020 season might be the first year on the...
    Read more

    Saturday Storms Postpone Summer Nationals at RICO Bullring

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    EAST MOLINE, IL – Heavy rains on Saturday night have presented unfavorable track conditions for Sunday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Returns to Tri-City and Lucas Oil Speedway this Weekend
    2. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Returns to Tri-City Speedway, July 13th
    3. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Returns to Tri-City Speedway for Budweiser 50 on April 29th
    4. Dunn-Benson Ford Returns as Official Pace Vehicle Provider for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
    5. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Wraps Up 2011 Season this Weekend at U. S. Steel Dirt Track World Championship Presented by Sunoco at K-C Raceway
    6. Bubba Raceway Park Welcomes Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    Featured

    Jeff Leka, Kyle Wilde, Lee Stuppy & Morgan Greene take Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 wins!

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:18:14.721 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 2 4 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 6 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R 4 1 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q 5 3 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 7 Jeff LeBaube Dittmer, MO 29L 7 9 Tim Stadler St. Louis, MO 25 8 11 Jeff Johns Belleville,...
    Read more

    Mike McKinney claims #FALS Summit Modified Nationals win!

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    FAIRBURY, IL – July 11, 2020 – Just when the Fairbury Speedway fans thought there wasn’t a way to top the excitement in the DIRTcar...
    Read more

    Gordy Gundaker Wins #FALS Summer Nationals from 14th!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    FAIRBURY, IL – July 11, 2020 – In one of the most exciting runs to the front seen all year in a DIRTcar Late Model,...
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard Rewrites Record Books with 10th World of Outlaws Wisconsin Win at Plymouth

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    DAIRYLAND DOMINATOR: Sheppard Makes History with 10th Wisconsin Win at Plymouth B-Shepp and Rocket1 Racing Bag Third Straight Win, Eighth of 2020 Campaign PLYMOUTH, WISC. - Brandon...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com