Lucas Dirt Returns to 300 Raceway on Monday

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 12, 2020) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will make a quick stop in Farley, Iowa on Monday for the Truck Country 50. 300 Raceway is Eastern Iowa’s premiere 3/8 mile dirt track and motorsports facility. The July 13th event presented by Truck Country, will be a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sport Modifieds will also be in action.

300 Raceway is located just off US Highway 20 at Exit 300. On Monday, the pit gate will open at 2:00 pm CT, followed by general admission gates at 4:00pm CT. On-track action and live broadcast on LucasOilRacing.tv (for monthly and yearly subscribers) will begin at 6:30pm CT. To learn more, visit: www.300Raceway.com.

The 2019 Series visit to 300 Raceway saw Jonathan Davenport lead every lap, but not without surviving a late-race charge from Tyler Erb and several other bids for the lead all throughout the race. Devin Moran trailed Davenport and Erb to the finish line, passing Josh Richards on the final lap to take third. Richards finished in fourth, followed by 20th place starter, Tim McCreadie.

Lucas Oil Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay

1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4140 $115,900

2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3730 $75,300

3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3675 $64,800

4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 3665 $62,500

5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3610 $58,225

6 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 3600 $52,907

7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 3575 $52,900

8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 3425 $50,100

9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 3300 $37,175

10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 3185 $29,525

11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 3080 $37,850

12 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 3030 $28,100

13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2970 $28,900

14 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 2805 $17,175

15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2595 $15,975

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

300 Raceway

Phone Number: 563-744-3620

Location: 27317 Olde Farley Rd. Farley, IA 52046

Directions: Located just west of Highway 20 in Farley.

Website: www.300raceway.com

Tire Rule for 300 Raceway:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM20, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the Feature, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800