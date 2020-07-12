Saturday Storms Postpone Summer Nationals at RICO Bullring

EAST MOLINE, IL – Heavy rains on Saturday night have presented unfavorable track conditions for Sunday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals races at The Bullring at RICO Fairgrounds, forcing track and DIRTcar officials to postpone the event to a later date.

Officials are working to find a reschedule date that suits both parties.

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modifieds next head to Indiana’s Plymouth Speedway on Tuesday, July 14.

