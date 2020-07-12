More
    Spencer Hughes Wins the Will McGary Memorial

    Dirt Late Model NewsComp Cams Super Dirt Car Series
    Spencer Hughes (No. 11) fended off a late-race challenge from Logan Martin to score the CCSDS win on Saturday night at I-30 Speedway. (Millie Tanner photo)

    Will McGary Memorial on Tap for Saturday at I-30 Speedway

    Little Rock, Arkansas (07/11/20) – The 2020 season might be the first year on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model circuit for Spencer Hughes, but the current Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point leader is currently performing like anything but a rookie.

    Just nine days after picking up his first-career CCSDS victory, the Causeyville, Mississippi racer returned to COMP Cams Victory Lane on Saturday night with a $5,000 triumph in the annual Will McGary Memorial at I-30 Speedway

    Spencer Hughes topped an early battle in the 40-lap finale with New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Jon Mitchell to take control of the lead. Hughes paced the remainder of the feature to claim his second series’ win of the season. Current CCSDS point leader, Logan Martin crossed the line in second with Jon Mitchell in third, Brian Rickman in fourth and 10th-starting Timothy Culp in fifth.

    The series now takes a two-week break before returning to action on July 31-August 1. On Friday, July 31 the tour rolls into Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas) for a $3,000-to-win event, which will serve as a tune-up for the upcoming 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100.

    On Saturday night the action moves north to Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri) for the annual Larry Phillips Memorial, which posts a $5,075 top prize. The night’s event pays tribute to the late racer, who is an inductee into both the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame. The Missouri racer, who passed away in 2004, won the NASCAR Weekly Series National Championship a record-setting five times.

    For more information on the facilities, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com and www.LegitSpeedway.com .

    The tire rule for the weekend is Hoosier 1350’s on all four corners with a LM40 right-rear option.

    The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

     

    For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

     

    COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 11, 2020
    Will McGary Memorial
    I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

    Feature Finish
    1)Spencer Hughes 2)Logan Martin 3)Jon Mitchell 4)Brian Rickman 5)Timothy Culp 6)Rick Rickman 7)Kyle Beard 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Neil Baggett 10)Scott Crigler 11)Derrick Nichols 12)Tommy Surrett 13)Jeff Roth 14)Lynn Beach 15)Joe Godsey 16)David Payne 17)Robert Baker 18)Drew Armstrong 19)Morgan Bagley 20)Joseph Long 21)Jerrell Harper

     

    Entries: 21
    Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Jon Mitchell (13.099 seconds)
    Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Jon Mitchell
    P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Spencer Hughes
    VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Drew Armstrong
    New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Jon Michell
    COMP Cams Top Performer: Spencer Hughes

    Contingency Awards
    Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Jon Mitchell
    Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin
    Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes
    VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp
    Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman
    Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard
    Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson
    Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett
    Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler
    Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Derrick Nichols
    ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Tommy Surrett
    Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Jeff Roth
    P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Lynn Beach
    Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Joe Godsey
    Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): David Payne
    Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker
    Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

     

