Spencer Hughes Wins the Will McGary Memorial

Will McGary Memorial on Tap for Saturday at I-30 Speedway

Little Rock, Arkansas (07/11/20) – The 2020 season might be the first year on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model circuit for Spencer Hughes, but the current Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point leader is currently performing like anything but a rookie.

Just nine days after picking up his first-career CCSDS victory, the Causeyville, Mississippi racer returned to COMP Cams Victory Lane on Saturday night with a $5,000 triumph in the annual Will McGary Memorial at I-30 Speedway

Spencer Hughes topped an early battle in the 40-lap finale with New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Jon Mitchell to take control of the lead. Hughes paced the remainder of the feature to claim his second series’ win of the season. Current CCSDS point leader, Logan Martin crossed the line in second with Jon Mitchell in third, Brian Rickman in fourth and 10th-starting Timothy Culp in fifth.

The series now takes a two-week break before returning to action on July 31-August 1. On Friday, July 31 the tour rolls into Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas) for a $3,000-to-win event, which will serve as a tune-up for the upcoming 28th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100.

On Saturday night the action moves north to Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri) for the annual Larry Phillips Memorial, which posts a $5,075 top prize. The night’s event pays tribute to the late racer, who is an inductee into both the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame. The Missouri racer, who passed away in 2004, won the NASCAR Weekly Series National Championship a record-setting five times.

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com and www.LegitSpeedway.com .

The tire rule for the weekend is Hoosier 1350’s on all four corners with a LM40 right-rear option.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – July 11, 2020

Will McGary Memorial

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

Feature Finish

1)Spencer Hughes 2)Logan Martin 3)Jon Mitchell 4)Brian Rickman 5)Timothy Culp 6)Rick Rickman 7)Kyle Beard 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Neil Baggett 10)Scott Crigler 11)Derrick Nichols 12)Tommy Surrett 13)Jeff Roth 14)Lynn Beach 15)Joe Godsey 16)David Payne 17)Robert Baker 18)Drew Armstrong 19)Morgan Bagley 20)Joseph Long 21)Jerrell Harper

Entries: 21

Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier: Jon Mitchell (13.099 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Jon Mitchell

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Drew Armstrong

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Jon Michell

COMP Cams Top Performer: Spencer Hughes

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Jon Mitchell

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Logan Martin

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Derrick Nichols

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Tommy Surrett

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Jeff Roth

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Lynn Beach

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Joe Godsey

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): David Payne

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong