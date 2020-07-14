More
    Dennis Erb, Jr. Tenth at Outagamie Speedway; Trio of Shows Wrap Up Northern Swing

    (CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. was back in the Badger State on July 10-11 in a pair of $10,000 to win World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series contests. On Friday night in the series’ first-ever visit to Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisconsin, Dennis clicked off the fastest lap in Group B during the qualifying session prior to picking up an impressive heat race triumph. After drawing the pole position before the drop of the green flag in the 50-lap main event, Dennis led the first lap in the race, but ultimately slipped back to tenth in the final finishing order.

    The second night of the doubleheader weekend took the #28 team to Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin on Saturday evening for another WOOLMS battle, which also paid out a $10,000 top prize. Dennis posted the fourth quickest time in Group A during qualifying and later ran a strong second in his heat race. After rolling off from the inside of the third row in the 50-lapper, the Carpentersville, Illinois ace unfortunately ran into troubles with a flat tire during the feature and was eventually paid for a sixteenth place performance. Complete results from both weekend races can be viewed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

    The Northern Swing with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series continues later tonight, July 14 at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wisconsin. From there, the Dennis Erb Racing team will venture to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Friday night and Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday evening. All three of these shows from July 14-18 will pay $10,000 to the winner. Dennis comes into the trio of specials this week sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. More information concerning these races can be accessed by logging onto www.woolms.com.

    Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

    The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

    Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

    www.DelphCommunications.com

