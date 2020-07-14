Jimmy Mars Streaks to Runner-Up at Plymouth; Trio of WOOLMS Shows Ahead

(MENOMONIE, WISCONSIN) Mars Racing followed the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour to a pair of Badger State venues over the July 10-11 weekend for two separate $10,000 to win programs. On Friday night at Outagamie Speedway in Seymour, Wisconsin, Jimmy Mars started off the evening by laying down the third quickest time in Group B during qualifying before finishing second in heat race action. After redrawing the eighth starting spot prior to the drop of the green flag in the 50-lap main event, Jimmy was unfortunately an early retiree during the action-packed race and was officially paid for a twenty-second place effort.

At Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin on Saturday evening, another $10,000 top prize was up for grabs with the national touring series. Jimmy knocked down the sixth fastest lap in Group B during time trials and later secured a popular heat race triumph. After drawing the pole position for the 50-lap headliner, the Menomonie, Wisconsin hotshoe stayed near the front throughout the feature distance and eventually nabbed an impressive runner-up performance behind only victor Brandon Sheppard!

The Northern Swing with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series continues later tonight, July 14 at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wisconsin. From there, the #28 team will venture to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Friday night and Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday evening. All three of these shows from July 14-18 will pay $10,000 to the winner. More information concerning these races can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

The Mars Racing team would like to thank all of their 2020 marketing partners including: Veit & Company, Inc., Vonco, Deppe Enterprises, T.L. Sinz Plumbing, Keyes Chevytown, ARMI Contractors, Baileigh Industrial, Mid-States Equipment & Hydraulics, Quality Freight Rate, S&S Transport, MB Customs Race Cars, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Joe Provo Racewear, Joe Signs, Graveyard Auto, VP Racing Fuels, Tim’s Automotive Machine, CMD Shocks, Integra Racing Shocks, Swift Springs, Wilwood Engineering, Wiles Driveshafts, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Speedwerx, FK Rod Ends, Delph Communications, Sweet MFG., Allstar Performance, Peterson Fluid Systems, Champ Pans, and Performance Bodies.

About Veit & Company, Inc.:

Veit is among the most respected specialty contracting companies in the nation. Our company has earned recognition for undertaking large, complex projects, fostering innovation, embracing emerging technologies, and making a difference for our clients, employees, and community. With more than 700 employees and an unmatched commitment to safety, Veit is on-site and on task at many of the most critical points of a commercial, municipal, or industrial construction projects. Specialty contracting services include earthwork, foundations, demolition, underground utilities, hydraulic dredging, commercial diving, industrial cleaning and more. Veit serves both private and public sector clients, including academic and medical facilities, public recreational centers, commercial and retail development, power, gas, and oil industry, transportation, and the manufacturing industry. Given Veit’s diverse workforce, specialized equipment, and problem-solving essentials as well as unsurpassed safety record, Veit ranks as one of the highest value specialty contracting providers in the Midwest. Learn more at www.veitusa.com.

About Vonco:

Vonco is your solid waste disposal company that is committed to recycling and can provide multiple disposal solutions at one location. Our waste campuses are integrated solid waste processing facilities incorporating sustainable environmental practices for construction, demolition, and industrial waste. Our commitment to service and environmental stewardship is unwavering, and our innovative approach to solid waste processing assures you that your waste will be disposed of responsibly and economically. Learn more at www.voncousa.com.

