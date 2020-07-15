Cory Hedgecock takes I-75 Speedway’s Southern Nationals win!

Cory Hedgecock Marches to Second Career Southern Nationals Victory at I-75 Raceway

By Chris Tilley, Series Publicist

SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE (July 14, 2020)—Local driver Cory Hedgecock held off a stellar field on Tuesday Night at I-75 Raceway for his second-career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series by Sunoco Race Fuels victory.

The Loudon, Tenn. driver took the lead away from Ross Bailes on lap eight and marched on to victory and the $3,500 payday while driving the E-Z-GO, Budget Transmissions., Ohlins Shocks-sponsored Eagle Race Engines-powered Rocket Chassis.

Seven caution flags plagued the 35-lap main event. After three tries at the initial start, the race would finally be underway. Ross Bailes would jump to the early lead with Hedgecock in hot pursuit. By lap eight, Hedgecock would work around Bailes to grab the top spot. Meanwhile, Brandon Overton would work his way from the seventh starting position to challenge at one point for the lead. After a few late race cautions eventual runner-up Chris Madden would get around Overton for the second spot and grab another podium finish. Rounding out the top-five at the line was Overton third, Donald McIntosh fourth and Ryan King fifth.

The next event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will be Thursday July 16 at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Ga. paying $3,500-to-win.

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353.

Sponsors of the Southern Nationals Series include: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

Official Summary of Results

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN

July 14, 2020

Feature Finish:

1. Cory Hedgecock-Loudon, Tenn.

2. Chris Madden-Gray Court, S.C.

3. Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga.

4. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.

5. Ryan King-Seymour, Tenn.

6. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga.

7. Kyle Courtney-Knoxville, Tenn.

8. Ahnna Parkhurst-Evans, Ga.

9. Jake Knowles-Rome, Ga.

10. Colton Profitt-Crossville, Tenn.

11. Pearson Lee Williams-Dublin, Ga.

12. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C.

13. Ruben Mayfield-Lenoir City, Tenn.

14. Ryan Crane-Panama City, Fla.

15. Dusty Carver-Englewood, Tenn.

16. Cody Overton-Evans, Ga.

17. John Ownbey-Cleveland, Tenn.

18. Gary McPherson-Dalton, Ga.

19. Craig Greer-Cleveland, Tenn.

20. Jensen Ford-Johnson City, Tenn.

21. Jadon Frame-Winchester, Tenn.

22. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

Time of Race: 27 minutes, 9 seconds

Margin of Victory: 00.669 seconds

Yellow Flags: Seven (laps 0, 0, 0, 9, 27, 28, 33)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Bailes (1-7), Hedgecock (8-35)

Entries: 25

Overall Fast Qualifier: Cory Hedgecock-12.221 seconds

Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): Ruben Mayfield

Highest Finishing Steel Head/SPEC Engine ($200): None

Provisional Starters: Ryan Crane, Craig Greer

Heat One Finish: Jake Knowles, David Payne, Colton Profitt, John Ownbey, Ruben Mayfield, Brian Nuttall Jr., Ryan Crane, Chuck Southard.

Heat Two Finish: Donald McIntosh, Dusty Carver, Pearson Lee Williams, Cody Overton, Gary McPherson, Craig Greer, Tim Rucker.

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Points (after 7/14/20)

1. Chris Madden-792

2. Brandon Overton-782

3. Cory Hedgecock-758

4. Ross Bailes-750

5. Donald McIntosh-746

6. Tyler Millwood-740

7. Jake Knowles-698

8. Pearson Lee Williams-686

9. Ryan Crane-587

10. Vic Hill-538

10. Ryan King-538

2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday July 10-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

Saturday July 11-Wythe Raceway-Rural Retreat, VA-BRANDON OVERTON

Monday July 13-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

Tuesday July 14-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-CORY HEDGECOCK

Thursday July 16-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-$3,500 to win

Friday July 17-Needmore Speedway-Norman Park, GA-$10,053 to win

Saturday July 18-Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA-$10,053 to win

Sunday July 19-Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA-$3,500 to win

Tuesday July 21-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-$3,500 to win

Thursday July 23-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-$3,500 to win

Friday July 24-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$10,053 to win

Saturday July 25-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,053 to win