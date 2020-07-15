More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Cory Hedgecock takes I-75 Speedway's Southern Nationals win!

    Cory Hedgecock takes I-75 Speedway’s Southern Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model NewsSouthern Nationals
    Cory Hedgecock

    Cory Hedgecock Marches to Second Career Southern Nationals Victory at I-75 Raceway

    By Chris Tilley, Series Publicist

    SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE (July 14, 2020)—Local driver Cory Hedgecock held off a stellar field on Tuesday Night at I-75 Raceway for his second-career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series by Sunoco Race Fuels victory.

    The Loudon, Tenn. driver took the lead away from Ross Bailes on lap eight and marched on to victory and the $3,500 payday while driving the E-Z-GO, Budget Transmissions., Ohlins Shocks-sponsored Eagle Race Engines-powered Rocket Chassis.

    Seven caution flags plagued the 35-lap main event. After three tries at the initial start, the race would finally be underway. Ross Bailes would jump to the early lead with Hedgecock in hot pursuit. By lap eight, Hedgecock would work around Bailes to grab the top spot. Meanwhile, Brandon Overton would work his way from the seventh starting position to challenge at one point for the lead. After a few late race cautions eventual runner-up Chris Madden would get around Overton for the second spot and grab another podium finish. Rounding out the top-five at the line was Overton third, Donald McIntosh fourth and Ryan King fifth.

    The next event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will be Thursday July 16 at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Ga. paying $3,500-to-win.

    For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353.

    Sponsors of the Southern Nationals Series include: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

    Official Summary of Results
    Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels
    I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN
    July 14, 2020

    Feature Finish:

    1. Cory Hedgecock-Loudon, Tenn.
    2. Chris Madden-Gray Court, S.C.
    3. Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga.
    4. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.
    5. Ryan King-Seymour, Tenn.
    6. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga.
    7. Kyle Courtney-Knoxville, Tenn.
    8. Ahnna Parkhurst-Evans, Ga.
    9. Jake Knowles-Rome, Ga.
    10. Colton Profitt-Crossville, Tenn.
    11. Pearson Lee Williams-Dublin, Ga.
    12. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C.
    13. Ruben Mayfield-Lenoir City, Tenn.
    14. Ryan Crane-Panama City, Fla.
    15. Dusty Carver-Englewood, Tenn.
    16. Cody Overton-Evans, Ga.
    17. John Ownbey-Cleveland, Tenn.
    18. Gary McPherson-Dalton, Ga.
    19. Craig Greer-Cleveland, Tenn.
    20. Jensen Ford-Johnson City, Tenn.
    21. Jadon Frame-Winchester, Tenn.
    22. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

    Time of Race: 27 minutes, 9 seconds
    Margin of Victory: 00.669 seconds
    Yellow Flags: Seven (laps 0, 0, 0, 9, 27, 28, 33)
    Red Flags: None
    Lap Leaders: Bailes (1-7), Hedgecock (8-35)
    Entries: 25
    Overall Fast Qualifier: Cory Hedgecock-12.221 seconds
    Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): Ruben Mayfield
    Highest Finishing Steel Head/SPEC Engine ($200): None
    Provisional Starters: Ryan Crane, Craig Greer

    Heat One Finish: Jake Knowles, David Payne, Colton Profitt, John Ownbey, Ruben Mayfield, Brian Nuttall Jr., Ryan Crane, Chuck Southard.

    Heat Two Finish: Donald McIntosh, Dusty Carver, Pearson Lee Williams, Cody Overton, Gary McPherson, Craig Greer, Tim Rucker.

    Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Points (after 7/14/20)
    1. Chris Madden-792
    2. Brandon Overton-782
    3. Cory Hedgecock-758
    4. Ross Bailes-750
    5. Donald McIntosh-746
    6. Tyler Millwood-740
    7. Jake Knowles-698
    8. Pearson Lee Williams-686
    9. Ryan Crane-587
    10. Vic Hill-538
    10. Ryan King-538

    2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:
    Friday July 10-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-CHRIS MADDEN
    Saturday July 11-Wythe Raceway-Rural Retreat, VA-BRANDON OVERTON
    Monday July 13-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-CHRIS MADDEN
    Tuesday July 14-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-CORY HEDGECOCK
    Thursday July 16-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-$3,500 to win
    Friday July 17-Needmore Speedway-Norman Park, GA-$10,053 to win
    Saturday July 18-Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA-$10,053 to win
    Sunday July 19-Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA-$3,500 to win
    Tuesday July 21-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-$3,500 to win
    Thursday July 23-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-$3,500 to win
    Friday July 24-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$10,053 to win
    Saturday July 25-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,053 to win

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Cory Hedgecock Claims Fifth Win of the Season at Bulls Gap
    2. Chris Madden takes Volunteer Speedway’s Southern Nationals win!
    3. Cory Hedgecock Hooked-Up in SNBS Frostbuster 50 Win at 411 Motor Speedway
    4. Cory Hedgecock Dominates at 411 for $10,052 Victory
    5. Chris Madden Claims Southern Nationals Payday at Smoky Mountain Speedway
    6. Brandon Overton Powers to 14th Career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Victory at Wythe Raceway
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Harli White Ends Historic Weekend With Pair Of ASCS Podiums

    American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
    Bryan Hulbert - SAPULPA, Okla. (July 15, 2020) Becoming the first woman to win with the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series...
    Read more

    Cory Hedgecock takes I-75 Speedway’s Southern Nationals win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Cory Hedgecock Marches to Second Career Southern Nationals Victory at I-75 Raceway By Chris Tilley, Series Publicist SWEETWATER, TENNESSEE (July 14, 2020)—Local driver Cory Hedgecock held...
    Read more

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Plymouth Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/14/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard is Superior, Wins Fourth Straight Race at Gondik Law Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    SHEPPY SILENCES: Sheppard Steps Up at Gondik Law for Fourth Straight Win Points Leader Controls All 50 Laps in Superior, Wisconsin for Dominant Win over...
    Read more
    Previous articleJim DenHamer’s photos from Plymouth Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/14/20
    Next articleHarli White Ends Historic Weekend With Pair Of ASCS Podiums

    Related articles

    Jim DenHamer’s photos from Plymouth Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals – 7/14/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Jim DenHamer
    Read more

    Brandon Sheppard is Superior, Wins Fourth Straight Race at Gondik Law Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    SHEPPY SILENCES: Sheppard Steps Up at Gondik Law for Fourth Straight Win Points Leader Controls All 50 Laps in Superior, Wisconsin for Dominant Win over...
    Read more

    Tyler Erb scores Plymouth Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PLYMOUTH, IN – July 14, 2020 – The gap was over three years between his first and second DIRTcar Summer Nationals victories, but it took...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Cory Hedgecock Claims Fifth Win of the Season at Bulls Gap
    2. Chris Madden takes Volunteer Speedway’s Southern Nationals win!
    3. Cory Hedgecock Hooked-Up in SNBS Frostbuster 50 Win at 411 Motor Speedway
    4. Cory Hedgecock Dominates at 411 for $10,052 Victory
    5. Chris Madden Claims Southern Nationals Payday at Smoky Mountain Speedway
    6. Brandon Overton Powers to 14th Career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Victory at Wythe Raceway

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Tyler Erb scores Plymouth Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PLYMOUTH, IN – July 14, 2020 – The gap was over three years between his first and second DIRTcar Summer Nationals victories, but it took...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman powers to DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals Plymouth win!

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    PLYMOUTH, IN – July 14, 2020 – Four races in, and the defending champ is already at it again.   Nick Hoffman cooked up some Modified magic...
    Read more

    Josh Richards grabs 300 Raceway’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    FARLEY, Iowa (July 13, 2020) - Josh Richards made a daring three-wide pass for the lead on lap 17 and went on to win the...
    Read more

    Jeff Leka, Kyle Wilde, Lee Stuppy & Morgan Greene take Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 wins!

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:18:14.721 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 2 4 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 6 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R 4 1 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q 5 3 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 7 Jeff LeBaube Dittmer, MO 29L 7 9 Tim Stadler St. Louis, MO 25 8 11 Jeff Johns Belleville,...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com