    Harli White Ends Historic Weekend With Pair Of ASCS Podiums

    Harli White – Scott Frazier photo

    Bryan Hulbert – SAPULPA, Okla. (July 15, 2020) Becoming the first woman to win with the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series this past Saturday night at Riverside International Speedway, White continued that fast pace on Sunday with a runner-up finish at Creek County Speedway with the ASCS Sooner Region.

    Asked what it meant to finally break through and get the win at Riverside, Harli stated, “It’s a relief. To finally get the win that we’ve been so close too so many times, and being at Riverside, that’s one of the toughest areas we race in all year, and Derek [Hagar] showed that. He made me earn it, but I couldn’t be more proud of what my family has done to get me here, and so thankful for the work that Johnny [Herrera] has done. He’s turned this thing around and constantly works with me. It’s made all the difference having someone who knows what they’re doing.”

    Leading the opening two laps, a misstep by White off the bottom of the second turn nearly cost here the race. Able to recover, Harli wheeled the Life of Hope Ministries No. 17w back to the lead through traffic on Lap 7.

    “Once I got back around Derek for the lead, I was trying to be as aggressive as I could without messing up again, I knew he was going to be there, and in fact was there several times, but Johnny had the car where I could rotate off the bottom where everyone else was stuck through the middle so that made it where I could drive back under him.”

    Making the drive to Creek County Speedway on Sunday, White extended her streak of podium finishes to three with a runner-up finish to Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

    “Sunday, we were a little loose at the end, but not enough that I had to throw the car. After the last restart, we stayed a lot closer to Sam than we had, but I don’t think we had anything for him. Nevertheless, it was still a great way to end the weekend and keep our momentum going.”

    Coming up, the Champion Brands No. 17 will be at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo. on Friday, July 17, with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network before getting more laps at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, July 18.

    The 2020 season marks the 13th year of racing for Harli White. Racing full time with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Harli will also mix in several events throughout the country when not on the road. For continued updates and news on Harli White, log onto http://www.harliwhiteracing.net.

    2020 Season to Date:

    Events: 21; Wins -1; Top 5 – 6; Top 10 – 10;

    Coming Up:

    July 17 – U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.) w/Lucas Oil ASCS
    July 18 – Knoxville Raceway (Knoxville, Iowa) w/360cid

    Follow Harli White Online:

    Website: http://www.HarliWhiteRacing.net
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/HarliWhiteRacin
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Harli-White-Racing-116791735008839/?fref=ts

    Sponsor Highlight:

    Champion Brands, LLC: Originally Lowe Oil Co. founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends more than 300 products, including fuel, brake fluid, oil and engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural and specialty markets.

    The Sponsors:

    Dustin’s Dream, Life of Hope Ministries, Charlie’s Trucking and Forklift, The Mower Shop, Choice Builders, Green Country Farms, Champion Brands, Smiley’s Racing Products, MyRacePass.com, FK Rod Ends, Simpson, Donnie Ray Crawford Legacy Foundation, Allstar Performance, Bald Hill Cattle Co., Schure Built Suspension, Bombshell Designs, PXP Racewear

    jdearing

