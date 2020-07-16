More
    Home Missouri Central Missouri Speedway Central Missouri Speedway Returns to Action Saturday with Heartland Waste Night!

    Central Missouri Speedway Returns to Action Saturday with Heartland Waste Night!

    MissouriCentral Missouri SpeedwayRace Track News
    Central Missouri Speedway
    July 15, 2020
    For Immediate Release

    (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is set to resume action on Saturday after taking last weekend off. Classes set to compete on Heartland Waste Race Night include A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

    Drivers will compete in weekly championship racing throughout the program, including preliminary heat races and main events during the timeliest and most efficiently ran race program in the Midwest. Weekly “to win” money for classes includes B-Mods for $500 to win, Street Stocks $400, Mod-Lites $300, and Pure Stocks $270.

    At CMS, if the A-Mod car count exceeds 24 or more by pill draw cutoff time, the class has a pay bonus on the line courtesy of a random draw. Already the area’s leading payout in this division with a $1,000 on the line in weekly action that decreases $900, $800, $700, $600, $500, $400 and on down the line to the $160 start money. This is not “special” pay, this is weekly payout! The bonus payout options include $1,200 to win and $180 to start and $1,500 to win and $200 to start, better than most super late model payouts!

    Quick-view look of the top five in point standings for the weekly racing classes:

    A-Mods:

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 75 Gunner Martin Independence, MO 3 4 5 7 370
    2 68 Dean Wille Warrensburg, MO 5 7 7 350 20
    3 1K Tim Karrick Basehor, KS 3 6 7 345 25
    4 90 Terry Schultz Sedalia, MO 1 6 6 7 339 31
    5 22H Dustin Hodges Centralia, MO 5 6 7 328 4

    Street Stocks:

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 45 Aaron Poe Knob Noster, MO 4 4 5 5 372
    2 25xxx Jay Prevete Windsor, MO 4 5 5 347 25
    3 254 Dallas White Centerview, MO 2 4 4 323 49
    4 27 John Brooks Warrensburg, MO 4 5 5 267 105
    5 12v Nathan Vaughn Sedalia, MO 1 4 4 4 263 109

    B-Mods:

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 49 Patrick Royalty Kansas City, KS 5 6 7 7 391
    2 94 Jacob Ebert Oak Grove, MO 5 7 7 365 26
    3 05 Jeremy Lile Higginsville, MO 4 6 7 348 43
    4 61 Sturgis Steeter Hoyt, KS 3 3 5 326 65
    5 03 Chris Brockway Warrensburg, MO 1 4 6 306 8

    Mod-Lites:

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 46 Dillon Raffurty Kansas City, MO 7 7 7 7 400
    2 64 David Raffurty Kansas City, MO 6 7 7 351 49
    3 41 Michael Raffurty Kansas City, MO 6 6 7 350 50
    4 171 Donnie Dannar Lone Jack, MO 2 4 4 345 55
    5 36 Travis Alexander Tonganoxie, KS 1 7 7 320 80

    Pure Stocks:

    Pos Car Driver Hometown Wins Top 5 Top 10 Features Points Gap
    1 7 Spencer Reiff Kansas City, MO 1 4 5 6 286
    2 4d David Doelz Warsaw, MO 2 5 6 250 36
    3 39 James Mirts Auxvasse, MO 2 3 4 247 39
    4 89 Jonathan Evans Knob Knoster, MO 3 4 6 237 49
    5 m87 Mallory Stiffler Hoyt, KS 3 6 227 59

    Johnson County has had a recent surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This has prompted Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) to implement a face covering mandate. The countywide order continues for 21 days, expiring midnight on Tuesday, July 28. The order requires individuals to wear a face covering in any indoor public location including but not limited to retail stores, grocery stores, offices, places of worship and restaurants/bars. All persons attending CMS events must bring their own personal protective equipment. Face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option.

    Admission Details:  Adults $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.

    Weekend Timeline:  Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing approximately 7:30. Track points will not be awarded in any class this weekend.

    Complete details, driver info, and the event flyer may be found at www.centralmissourispeedway.net by clicking on the link and tab titled INDEPENDENCE DAY AT CMS!

    Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

    Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Apple Bus CompanyKMMO FM 102.9Seeburg MufflersWorld FinanceHeartland WasteRacinDirt.comDQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western StoreOK Tire StoresZaxby’s Absolutely Craveable ChickenOK Wheel AlignmentJA Performance and Outdoor ServicesAlternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, KDKD FM 95.3 Today’s Country, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and RockAuto.com.

    Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway
    July 18th – Race #9 – Heartland Waste Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS
    July 25th – Race #10 – Comfort Inn Race Night – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Plus A-Mods,
    B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!) Special Event pricing in effect.
    August 1st – Race #11 – Missouri Dept of Transportation and Kid’s Night at the Races! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Lyle, Campbell, Raffurty, Moody, and Ryun Capture Heartland Waste Race Night Wins at Central Missouri Speedway!
    2. Blackburn, Ngo, Smith, Ebert, and Christy Highlight Heartland Waste Race Night at Central Missouri Speedway!
    3. Midwest Coating Race Night on Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!
    4. Racing For Heartland Waste Race Night at CMS Will Start 1 Hour Later than Normal Saturday, August 6th!
    5. Central Missouri Speedway Back in Action Saturday Night!
    6. Central Missouri Speedway off this Week, Action Returns May 17th with Allstar Midget Series!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Donny Schatz Relishing Opportunities To Race His Late Model

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    FENDERED FUN: Donny Schatz relishing opportunities to race his Late Model The 10-time Sprint Car Series champion will race with the World of Outlaws Late...
    Read more

    MOWA Sprint Cars To Open 2020 Season Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Rico Abreu Looking For Second Straight Win At Track (Lincoln, IL) After a long wait, the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars presented by Morrow...
    Read more

    Central Missouri Speedway Returns to Action Saturday with Heartland Waste Night!

    Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
    Central Missouri Speedway July 15, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is set to resume action on Saturday after taking last weekend off....
    Read more

    Harli White Ends Historic Weekend With Pair Of ASCS Podiums

    American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
    Bryan Hulbert - SAPULPA, Okla. (July 15, 2020) Becoming the first woman to win with the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series...
    Read more
    Previous articleHarli White Ends Historic Weekend With Pair Of ASCS Podiums
    Next articleMOWA Sprint Cars To Open 2020 Season Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

    Related articles

    Ten years after moving to Lucas Oil Speedway, a review of past Show-Me 100 runnings

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 14, 2020) - One of dirt-track racing's most-prestigious events moved to Lucas Oil Speedway 10 years ago, with Ray Cook winning...
    Read more

    It’s a big Late Model weekend doubleheader at Lucas Oil Speedway with Show-Me 100, Diamond Nationals

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 13, 2020) - The biggest Late Model weekend of Lucas Oil Speedway's season is days away, with a double dose of...
    Read more

    McCarthy Inherits Valley Victory Following Seavey’s Misfortune

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    Grain Valley, MO - In what was an eventful POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget League feature event, Ace McCarthy inherits the victory...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Lyle, Campbell, Raffurty, Moody, and Ryun Capture Heartland Waste Race Night Wins at Central Missouri Speedway!
    2. Blackburn, Ngo, Smith, Ebert, and Christy Highlight Heartland Waste Race Night at Central Missouri Speedway!
    3. Midwest Coating Race Night on Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!
    4. Racing For Heartland Waste Race Night at CMS Will Start 1 Hour Later than Normal Saturday, August 6th!
    5. Central Missouri Speedway Back in Action Saturday Night!
    6. Central Missouri Speedway off this Week, Action Returns May 17th with Allstar Midget Series!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Tyler Erb scores Plymouth Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PLYMOUTH, IN – July 14, 2020 – The gap was over three years between his first and second DIRTcar Summer Nationals victories, but it took...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman powers to DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals Plymouth win!

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    PLYMOUTH, IN – July 14, 2020 – Four races in, and the defending champ is already at it again.   Nick Hoffman cooked up some Modified magic...
    Read more

    Josh Richards grabs 300 Raceway’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    FARLEY, Iowa (July 13, 2020) - Josh Richards made a daring three-wide pass for the lead on lap 17 and went on to win the...
    Read more

    Jeff Leka, Kyle Wilde, Lee Stuppy & Morgan Greene take Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 wins!

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:18:14.721 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 2 4 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 6 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R 4 1 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q 5 3 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 7 Jeff LeBaube Dittmer, MO 29L 7 9 Tim Stadler St. Louis, MO 25 8 11 Jeff Johns Belleville,...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com