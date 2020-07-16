Central Missouri Speedway Returns to Action Saturday with Heartland Waste Night!

Central Missouri SpeedwayJuly 15, 2020For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is set to resume action on Saturday after taking last weekend off. Classes set to compete on Heartland Waste Race Night include A-Mods, Street Stocks, B-Mods, Mod-Lites, and Pure Stocks.

Drivers will compete in weekly championship racing throughout the program, including preliminary heat races and main events during the timeliest and most efficiently ran race program in the Midwest. Weekly “to win” money for classes includes B-Mods for $500 to win, Street Stocks $400, Mod-Lites $300, and Pure Stocks $270.

At CMS, if the A-Mod car count exceeds 24 or more by pill draw cutoff time, the class has a pay bonus on the line courtesy of a random draw. Already the area’s leading payout in this division with a $1,000 on the line in weekly action that decreases $900, $800, $700, $600, $500, $400 and on down the line to the $160 start money. This is not “special” pay, this is weekly payout! The bonus payout options include $1,200 to win and $180 to start and $1,500 to win and $200 to start, better than most super late model payouts!

Quick-view look of the top five in point standings for the weekly racing classes:

A-Mods:

Street Stocks:

B-Mods:

Mod-Lites:

Pure Stocks:

Johnson County has had a recent surge in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. This has prompted Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) to implement a face covering mandate. The countywide order continues for 21 days, expiring midnight on Tuesday, July 28. The order requires individuals to wear a face covering in any indoor public location including but not limited to retail stores, grocery stores, offices, places of worship and restaurants/bars. All persons attending CMS events must bring their own personal protective equipment. Face coverings are required in outdoor public gatherings when social distancing is not an option.

Admission Details: Adults $12, Active Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $10, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.

Weekend Timeline: Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Grandstands at 5. Driver Pill Draw cutoff is 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver checks in late), Pit Meeting at 6:30, followed by practice Hot Laps at 7, and racing approximately 7:30. Track points will not be awarded in any class this weekend.

Complete details, driver info, and the event flyer may be found at www.centralmissourispeedway.net

Central Missouri Speedway Business Partners: Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Budweiser, Pepsi, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Apple Bus Company, KMMO FM 102.9, Seeburg Mufflers, World Finance, Heartland Waste, RacinDirt.com, DQ Grill & Chill of Warrensburg, Kleinschmidt’s Western Store, OK Tire Stores, Zaxby’s Absolutely Craveable Chicken, OK Wheel Alignment, JA Performance and Outdoor Services, Alternative Wire and Cable, MFA Oil, Gator Graphics, Mid-America Packaged Ice, Blue Springs Truck Line, Big O Tires of Warrensburg, KDKD FM 95.3 Today’s Country, Eickleberry Concrete & Construction, and RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Events at Central Missouri Speedway

July 18th – Race #9 – Heartland Waste Race Night! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS

July 25th – Race #10 – Comfort Inn Race Night – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association – Plus A-Mods,

B-Mods, Mod-Lites, Pure Stocks. (No Street Stocks!) Special Event pricing in effect.

August 1st – Race #11 – Missouri Dept of Transportation and Kid’s Night at the Races! – AM, SS, BM, ML, PS