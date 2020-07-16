More
    Home Race Track News Illinois MOWA Sprint Cars To Open 2020 Season Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

    MOWA Sprint Cars To Open 2020 Season Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

    Race Track NewsIllinoisMacon SpeedwaySprint Car & Midget NewsMOWA Sprint Series
    Macon Speedway
    Rico Abreu Looking For Second Straight Win At Track

    (Lincoln, IL) After a long wait, the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars presented by Morrow Brothers are finally ready to get their 2020 season underway. The popular tour will race for the first time in 2020, this Friday, July 17 at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. The track’s weekly classes will also be in action.

    Last season, Paul Nienhiser claimed the point championship for the MOWA Sprints, while Lincoln, IL’s Cory Bruns was second in the standings. Kyle Schuett, Jacob Patton, and Jeremy Standridge were the rest of the top five in points.

    At the 2019 Lincoln Speedway event, popular sprint car driver, Rico Abreu, claimed the win, while Parker Price-Miller, Jason Keith, Jordan Goldesberry, and Austin McCarl rounded out the top five. 27 drivers were on hand.

    Abreu, from St. Helena, CA, will be looking to win his second in-a-row at the track this Friday night. Abreu is coming off an Ohio Speedweek win, last week, with the All Star Sprints at Muskingum County Speedway. Abreu will have his work cut out for him against the Central Illinois contingent.

    Racing in the DIRTcar Pro Late Model class has been top notch with a handful of drivers racing hard for wins each week. Ashland, IL’s Brandon Eskew and Springfield, IL’s Jake Little are tied at the top of the standings and it looks like one of those two drivers will take this year’s championship, having a 70 point lead on the rest of the pack. Eskew has won two features, while Little has claimed one. Teammates Dakota Ewing and Jose Parga have claimed the other two wins this season. Roben Huffman, Braden Bilger, and Colby Sheppard complete the top five in points.

    The fields of Modifieds have been great, averaging 22 per night over the first five nights. Mason City, IL driver, Austin Lynn, leads the standings by 32 over his dad, Brian. While it’s definitely not insurmountable, the elder Lynn will have his work cut out for him as he looks to add to his record number of track championships at the speedway. Ray Bollinger, Donovan Lodge, and Brian Diveley round out the top five in points. Feature winners this year include A. Lynn (1), Bollinger (2), Lodge (1), and Diveley (1).

    Mark McMahill leads the standings in the Nutech Seed DII  Midget class and has been close to finding victory lane. Will Armitage has found victory lane and is second in the points, while Tyler Roth is third, despite a rollover last weekend. Dave Baugh and nephew, Andy Baugh, are fourth and fifth. Andy Baugh has won three of the four features this year but was not in attendance the other night, which leaves him 40 points behind in the championship chase. This week’s Nutech Seed Front Row Challenge is at $200, after it was claimed two races ago.

    Rounding out the weekly contingent of racers is the DIRTcar Hornet class, which has been strong every week. Clinton, IL driver, Erik Vanapeldoorn, is the point leader in the class but by only six over Dallas Strauch.  Brady Reed is third, while David Lauritson is fourth and Jimmy Dutlinger fifth. The top four in the standings have each won a feature this year. Part-time Lincoln Speedway racer, Joe Reed has also claimed a feature win. The top three in the standings are within a meager six points of one another.

    Rounding out Friday’s busy card will be the KidModz and a special lap from the Abraham Lincoln Quarter Midget kids.

    Pits open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, local division pill draw will end at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

    About Lincoln Speedway:

    For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy).  Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

    Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL.  The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656.  Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings.  Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

    CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

    DIRTcar Pro Late Models

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 288 0
    2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 288 0
    3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 218 70
    4 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 198 90
    5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 192 96
    6 25 Brendan Patterson Springbay IL 180 108
    7 2K Zac Kuhel Pekin IL 174 114
    8 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 168 120
    9 6 Jose Parga New Berlin IL 162 126
    10 97 Michael Marden Monee IL 156 132


    DIRTcar Modifieds

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 278 0
    2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 246 32
    3 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 224 54
    4 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 222 56
    5 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 212 66
    6 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 182 96
    7 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 176 102
    8 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 176 102
    9 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 136 142
    10 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 132 146


    Nutech Seed DII Midgets

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 220 0
    2 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 210 10
    3 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 204 16
    4 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 194 26
    5 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 180 40
    6 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 164 56
    7 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 150 70
    8 17 Jace Sparks Crystal Lake IL 146 74
    9 43 John Heitzman San Jose IL 138 82
    10 24 Scott Koerner Joliet IL 106 114


    DIRTcar Hornets

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 286 0
    2 24D Dallas Strauch East Peoria IL 280 6
    3 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 280 6
    4 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 196 90
    5 28 Jimmy Dutlinger Hanna City IL 186 100
    6 28F Mike Foster Pekin IL 184 102
    7 22W James Womeldorff Pekin IL 184 102
    8 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 182 104
    9 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 164 122
    10 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 164 122

     

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. MOWA 410 Winged Sprint Cars Ready For Final 2018 Lincoln Speedway Appearance
    2. MOWA Sprint Cars Set For Lincoln IL Speedway Friday Night
    3. MOWA Sprint Car Series presented by Casey’s General Stores to open season at Lincoln, Friday
    4. MOWA Winged Sprint Cars Return To Lincoln IL Speedway Friday
    5. Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Sprint Cars & Modified 50 Friday Night
    6. MOWA Sprint Cars Set For Center Stage At Lincoln Speedway
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Donny Schatz Relishing Opportunities To Race His Late Model

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    FENDERED FUN: Donny Schatz relishing opportunities to race his Late Model The 10-time Sprint Car Series champion will race with the World of Outlaws Late...
    Read more

    MOWA Sprint Cars To Open 2020 Season Friday Night At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Rico Abreu Looking For Second Straight Win At Track (Lincoln, IL) After a long wait, the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars presented by Morrow...
    Read more

    Central Missouri Speedway Returns to Action Saturday with Heartland Waste Night!

    Central Missouri Speedway jdearing - 0
    Central Missouri Speedway July 15, 2020 For Immediate Release (Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is set to resume action on Saturday after taking last weekend off....
    Read more

    Harli White Ends Historic Weekend With Pair Of ASCS Podiums

    American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
    Bryan Hulbert - SAPULPA, Okla. (July 15, 2020) Becoming the first woman to win with the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series...
    Read more
    Previous articleCentral Missouri Speedway Returns to Action Saturday with Heartland Waste Night!
    Next articleDonny Schatz Relishing Opportunities To Race His Late Model

    Related articles

    Harli White Ends Historic Weekend With Pair Of ASCS Podiums

    American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) News jdearing - 0
    Bryan Hulbert - SAPULPA, Okla. (July 15, 2020) Becoming the first woman to win with the National Tour of the American Sprint Car Series...
    Read more

    Kyle Larson wins Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway Park

    Ohio jdearing - 0
    CLASSIC BANDIT: Kyle Larson takes first Brad Doty Classic win Brad Sweet’s bad continues, allowing Donny Schatz and others to make big points gains ATTICA, OH...
    Read more

    Big money on the line for Highland Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Highland, IL (July 14th, 2020) This Saturday, July 18th, the DIRTcar Summer Nationals (aka "The Hell Tour" makes it's annual stop at Highland Speedway....
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. MOWA 410 Winged Sprint Cars Ready For Final 2018 Lincoln Speedway Appearance
    2. MOWA Sprint Cars Set For Lincoln IL Speedway Friday Night
    3. MOWA Sprint Car Series presented by Casey’s General Stores to open season at Lincoln, Friday
    4. MOWA Winged Sprint Cars Return To Lincoln IL Speedway Friday
    5. Lincoln IL Speedway Set For Sprint Cars & Modified 50 Friday Night
    6. MOWA Sprint Cars Set For Center Stage At Lincoln Speedway

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    Featured

    Tyler Erb scores Plymouth Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PLYMOUTH, IN – July 14, 2020 – The gap was over three years between his first and second DIRTcar Summer Nationals victories, but it took...
    Read more

    Nick Hoffman powers to DIRTcar Summit Modified Nationals Plymouth win!

    Indiana jdearing - 0
    PLYMOUTH, IN – July 14, 2020 – Four races in, and the defending champ is already at it again.   Nick Hoffman cooked up some Modified magic...
    Read more

    Josh Richards grabs 300 Raceway’s Lucas Oil Late Model Series win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    FARLEY, Iowa (July 13, 2020) - Josh Richards made a daring three-wide pass for the lead on lap 17 and went on to win the...
    Read more

    Jeff Leka, Kyle Wilde, Lee Stuppy & Morgan Greene take Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 wins!

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    B Modifieds A Feature 1 15 laps | 00:18:14.721 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Kyle Wilde Hillsboro, MO 39 2 4 Troy Medley Pevely, MO 62 3 6 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R 4 1 Cole Queathem Troy, MO 82Q 5 3 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 6 7 Jeff LeBaube Dittmer, MO 29L 7 9 Tim Stadler St. Louis, MO 25 8 11 Jeff Johns Belleville,...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com