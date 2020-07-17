More
    Lucas Dirt Travels to Tri-City and Lucas Oil Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News
    Lucas Oil Late Model SeriesBATAVIA, Ohio (July 16, 2020) – With nearly $170,000 in purse money up for grabs, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has three races in three days. Teams will be traveling to Tri-City Speedway for the NAPA Know How 50 and to Lucas Oil Speedway for both the 28th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 – Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com and the CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean.

    On Friday, July 17th, the series visits Granite City, IL for the NAPA Know How 50 for a full program, which includes: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. The pit gate will open at 12:00 pm CT at Tri-City Speedway. The general admission gates will open at 5:00 pm CT with on-track action beginning at 6:30 pm CT. Also on hand will be the B-Mods and Modifieds.

    For more information, visit: www.tricityspeedway.net.

    The nation’s top dirt late model drivers will storm into Lucas Oil Speedway, the state-of-the-art 3/8-mile oval, July 18th for the 28th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 – Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com. The event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA. On Saturday night, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA) will have a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 100 lap Show-Me 100, paying $20,000-to-win.

    The festivities in Wheatland, MO will shift on Sunday to the 14th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean. There will be a full program of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/Lucas Oil MLRA Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the $12,000-to-win feature.

    On Saturday and Sunday, at Lucas Oil Speedway, the pit gate will be open all day, before being closed and cleared at 3:30 pm CT. All gates will re-open at 4:00 pm CT, with on-track action beginning at 6:30 pm CT.

    For tickets and more information, visit: www.lucasoilspeedway.com.

    Jimmy Owens currently stands atop of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Point Standings. Jonathan Davenport sits in second, followed closely by Tim McCreadie, with Josh Richards, and Tyler Erb in a tie for fourth.

    Track and Event Information:

    Tri-City Speedway

    Phone Number: 618-931-7836

    Location: 5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040

    Directions: I-270 to exit 4, then 0.5 mile south on SR 203

    Website: www.tricityspeedway.net

    Tire Rule July 17th

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM20, (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the Feature, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

    Event Purse for July 17: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

    Lucas Oil Speedway

    Phone Number: 417-282-5984

    Location: 700 E Hwy 54, Wheatland, MO 65779

    Directions: 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83, then east

    Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com

     

    Tire Rule – July 18th

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the Feature, competitors may use 3 new tires.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

    Event Purse for July 18: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,100, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,800, 10. $1,750, 11. $1,650, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,550, 14.. $1,500, 15. $1,450, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,350, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,250, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200.

    Tire Rule – July 19th

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the Feature, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

    Event Purse for July 19: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000


    Lucas Oil Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4370 $123,200
    2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 3930 $79,100
    3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 3895 $69,700
    4 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 3870 $69,825
    5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 3870 $66,150
    6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 3785 $57,050
    7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 3780 $55,407
    8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 3615 $52,800
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 3455 $39,525
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 3380 $32,425
    11 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 3215 $40,300
    12 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 3190 $30,500
    13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3140 $29,950
    14 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 2990 $18,375
    15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2730 $16,775

     

    *Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

