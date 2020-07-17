Lucas Dirt Travels to Tri-City and Lucas Oil Speedway

On Friday, July 17th, the series visits Granite City, IL for the NAPA Know How 50 for a full program, which includes: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. The pit gate will open at 12:00 pm CT at Tri-City Speedway. The general admission gates will open at 5:00 pm CT with on-track action beginning at 6:30 pm CT. Also on hand will be the B-Mods and Modifieds.
For more information, visit: www.tricityspeedway.net.
The nation’s top dirt late model drivers will storm into Lucas Oil Speedway, the state-of-the-art 3/8-mile oval, July 18th for the 28th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 – Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com. The event is co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA. On Saturday night, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA) will have a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 100 lap Show-Me 100, paying $20,000-to-win.
The festivities in Wheatland, MO will shift on Sunday to the 14th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean. There will be a full program of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/Lucas Oil MLRA Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the $12,000-to-win feature.
On Saturday and Sunday, at Lucas Oil Speedway, the pit gate will be open all day, before being closed and cleared at 3:30 pm CT. All gates will re-open at 4:00 pm CT, with on-track action beginning at 6:30 pm CT.
For tickets and more information, visit: www.lucasoilspeedway.com.
Jimmy Owens currently stands atop of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Point Standings. Jonathan Davenport sits in second, followed closely by Tim McCreadie, with Josh Richards, and Tyler Erb in a tie for fourth.
Track and Event Information:
Tri-City Speedway
Phone Number: 618-931-7836
Location: 5100 Nameoki Road, Granite City, IL 62040
Directions: I-270 to exit 4, then 0.5 mile south on SR 203
Website: www.tricityspeedway.net
Tire Rule July 17th
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM20, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the Feature, competitors may use a new right rear tire.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Event Purse for July 17: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
Lucas Oil Speedway
Phone Number: 417-282-5984
Location: 700 E Hwy 54, Wheatland, MO 65779
Directions: 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83, then east
Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com
Tire Rule – July 18th
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the Feature, competitors may use 3 new tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Event Purse for July 18: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,100, 8. $2,000, 9. $1,800, 10. $1,750, 11. $1,650, 12. $1,600, 13. $1,550, 14.. $1,500, 15. $1,450, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,350, 18. $1,300, 19. $1,250, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200.
Tire Rule – July 19th
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the Feature, competitors may use a new right rear tire.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Event Purse for July 19: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|4370
|$123,200
|2
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|3930
|$79,100
|3
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|3895
|$69,700
|4
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|3870
|$69,825
|5
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|3870
|$66,150
|6
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|3785
|$57,050
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|3780
|$55,407
|8
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|3615
|$52,800
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|3455
|$39,525
|10
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|3380
|$32,425
|11
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|3215
|$40,300
|12
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|3190
|$30,500
|13
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|3140
|$29,950
|14
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|2990
|$18,375
|15
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2730
|$16,775
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*