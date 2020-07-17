More
    MOWA Sprints To Soar At Macon Speedway Saturday Night

    Race Track News
    Macon Speedway(Macon, IL) The Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars presented by Morrow Brothers will cap off a doubleheader opening weekend on Saturday, July 18 at Macon Speedway in Macon, IL. The wicked fast sprints will be joined by a number of Macon’s regular divisions.

    The MOWA Sprints have had a delayed start this season due to COVID-19, not racing their opener until Friday, July 17 at Lincoln Speedway, followed by the Macon event Saturday. The sprints typically make one appearance a year at the 1/5-mile high banked dirt track. Terry Babb, of Decatur, IL, claimed the win during the series 2019 visit at the track.

    In addition to the Sprint cars, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also be in action.

    Another highlight of the evening will be the special appearance by 2020 Hall of Fame driver, Butch Garner. The 3-time track champion will be at the Hall of Fame booth for autographs and story sharing. Butch was the first winner of the famous Herald & Review 100 in 1981. Garner will be honored trackside after opening ceremonies.

    Pit gates open at 3:00 on Saturday with grandstands at 5:00, local pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

    About Macon Speedway:

    For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and data rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

    Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.

    CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

    DIRTcar Pro Late Models

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 288 0
    2 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 288 0
    3 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 218 70
    4 17B Braden Bilger Jacksonville IL 198 90
    5 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 192 96
    6 25 Brendan Patterson Springbay IL 180 108
    7 2K Zac Kuhel Pekin IL 174 114
    8 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 168 120
    9 6 Jose Parga New Berlin IL 162 126
    10 97 Michael Marden Monee IL 156 132


    DIRTcar Modifieds

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 278 0
    2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 246 32
    3 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 224 54
    4 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 222 56
    5 11D Brian Diveley Springfield IL 212 66
    6 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 182 96
    7 37 Derrick Carlson Murrayville IL 176 102
    8 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 176 102
    9 48 Casey Lappin Bartonville IL 136 142
    10 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 132 146


    Nutech Seed DII Midgets

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 220 0
    2 51R Will Armitage Athens IL 210 10
    3 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 204 16
    4 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 194 26
    5 37 Andy Baugh Mason City IL 180 40
    6 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 164 56
    7 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 150 70
    8 17 Jace Sparks Crystal Lake IL 146 74
    9 43 John Heitzman San Jose IL 138 82
    10 24 Scott Koerner Joliet IL 106 114


    DIRTcar Hornets

    Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap
    1 E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton IL 286 0
    2 24D Dallas Strauch East Peoria IL 280 6
    3 32B Brady Reed Decatur IL 280 6
    4 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 196 90
    5 28 Jimmy Dutlinger Hanna City IL 186 100
    6 28F Mike Foster Pekin IL 184 102
    7 22W James Womeldorff Pekin IL 184 102
    8 44 Bill Basso Athens IL 182 104
    9 357 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 164 122
    10 1 Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 164 122
