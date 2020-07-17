MOWA Sprints To Soar At Macon Speedway Saturday Night

The MOWA Sprints have had a delayed start this season due to COVID-19, not racing their opener until Friday, July 17 at Lincoln Speedway, followed by the Macon event Saturday. The sprints typically make one appearance a year at the 1/5-mile high banked dirt track. Terry Babb, of Decatur, IL, claimed the win during the series 2019 visit at the track.
In addition to the Sprint cars, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Pro Mods, Archers Alley Street Stocks, DIRTcar Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will also be in action.
Another highlight of the evening will be the special appearance by 2020 Hall of Fame driver, Butch Garner. The 3-time track champion will be at the Hall of Fame booth for autographs and story sharing. Butch was the first winner of the famous Herald & Review 100 in 1981. Garner will be honored trackside after opening ceremonies.
Pit gates open at 3:00 on Saturday with grandstands at 5:00, local pill draw ends at 5:50, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
DIRTcar Pro Late Models
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|11E
|Brandon
|Eskew
|Ashland
|IL
|288
|0
|2
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|288
|0
|3
|33H
|Roben
|Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|218
|70
|4
|17B
|Braden
|Bilger
|Jacksonville
|IL
|198
|90
|5
|27
|Colby
|Sheppard
|Williamsville
|IL
|192
|96
|6
|25
|Brendan
|Patterson
|Springbay
|IL
|180
|108
|7
|2K
|Zac
|Kuhel
|Pekin
|IL
|174
|114
|8
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|168
|120
|9
|6
|Jose
|Parga
|New Berlin
|IL
|162
|126
|10
|97
|Michael
|Marden
|Monee
|IL
|156
|132
DIRTcar Modifieds
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|72A
|Austin
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|278
|0
|2
|14
|Brian
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|246
|32
|3
|77
|Ray
|Bollinger
|Kewanee
|IL
|224
|54
|4
|32
|Donovan
|Lodge
|Andover
|IL
|222
|56
|5
|11D
|Brian
|Diveley
|Springfield
|IL
|212
|66
|6
|35
|Brandon
|Roberts
|Ashland
|IL
|182
|96
|7
|37
|Derrick
|Carlson
|Murrayville
|IL
|176
|102
|8
|3
|Mike
|Brooks
|Peoria
|IL
|176
|102
|9
|48
|Casey
|Lappin
|Bartonville
|IL
|136
|142
|10
|777
|Trevor
|Neville
|Mackinaw
|IL
|132
|146
Nutech Seed DII Midgets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|57
|Mark
|McMahill
|Peoria
|IL
|220
|0
|2
|51R
|Will
|Armitage
|Athens
|IL
|210
|10
|3
|18
|Tyler
|Roth
|Springfield
|IL
|204
|16
|4
|7B
|Dave
|Baugh
|Bloomington
|IL
|194
|26
|5
|37
|Andy
|Baugh
|Mason City
|IL
|180
|40
|6
|22K
|Kelli
|Harter
|Dawson
|IL
|164
|56
|7
|19E
|Daltyn
|England
|Springfield
|IL
|150
|70
|8
|17
|Jace
|Sparks
|Crystal Lake
|IL
|146
|74
|9
|43
|John
|Heitzman
|San Jose
|IL
|138
|82
|10
|24
|Scott
|Koerner
|Joliet
|IL
|106
|114
DIRTcar Hornets
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|E77
|Erik
|Vanapeldoorn
|Clinton
|IL
|286
|0
|2
|24D
|Dallas
|Strauch
|East Peoria
|IL
|280
|6
|3
|32B
|Brady
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|280
|6
|4
|15
|David
|Lauritson
|Normal
|IL
|196
|90
|5
|28
|Jimmy
|Dutlinger
|Hanna City
|IL
|186
|100
|6
|28F
|Mike
|Foster
|Pekin
|IL
|184
|102
|7
|22W
|James
|Womeldorff
|Pekin
|IL
|184
|102
|8
|44
|Bill
|Basso
|Athens
|IL
|182
|104
|9
|357
|Billy
|Mason
|Brownstown
|IL
|164
|122
|10
|1
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|164
|122