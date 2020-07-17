More
    Races at LaSalle, RICO Bullring Rescheduled

    Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsIllinoisLa Salle SpeedwayQuad City RacewayU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer Nationals
    DIRTcar Summer NationalsLaSALLE, IL – July 16, 2020 – Makeup dates for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals visits to LaSalle Speedway and The Bullring at RICO Fairgrounds have been determined.

    Both tours will now race at LaSalle on Sunday, July 26, after the trip to Tennessee’s Clarksville Speedway on Saturday. $5,000 on the line for Late Models and $1,500 for Modifieds in the Summit Racing Equipment Week #3 finale to Phase I.

    The RICO Bullring will also host the Late Models and UMP Modifieds on Monday, August 10, to kick off Phase II and Arizona Sport Shirts Week #4. $5,000-to-win for the Late Models and $1,500 up for grabs for the Summit Modifieds.

    Both dates will be broadcasted live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene. Sign up today for $39 per month and watch the Summer Nationals, World of Outlaws and weekly events from Knoxville Raceway, Attica Raceway Park and Williams Grove Speedway all season long.

    For future updates from the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SummerNationals.

