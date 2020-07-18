Clarksville to Host Two-Day Event July 25-26, LaSalle Moved to July 29

LaSALLE, IL – July 17, 2020 – The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events at LaSalle Speedway that had been previously rescheduled for Sunday, July 26, are now being moved to Wednesday, July 29.

With the Late Model competitors and their teams already having to drive over 400 miles overnight to Clarksville, TN, from the Friday, July 24 date at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, MO, the mileage to then go back to LaSalle on Sunday would prove far too demanding for each of the teams.

After discussion with DIRTcar officials, Clarksville Speedway has agreed to host two nights of Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Modified racing on Saturday and Sunday, July 25-26. $10,000 will be awarded to the Late Model winner on Saturday night, while $5,000 will be up for grabs on Sunday. The Modifieds will race for $1,000 on both nights.

All three nights of racing will be broadcasted on DIRTVision presented by Drydene. Sign up for a Fast Pass subscription today and watch every night of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals and the World of Outlaws for just $39 per month.

