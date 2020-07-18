Rico Races To Another MOWA Win At Lincoln Speedway

(Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway was back at it again this past Friday night, July 17 as the Built Ford Tough MOWA Sprint Cars delivered by Morrow Brothers made their only appearance of the year. 30 stout sprint car competitors were pitside in addition to racing from five other divisions.

Paul Nienhiser, the 2019 MOWA champion led lap one of the 25-lap feature event. The driver everyone had their eyes on was California wheelman, Rico Abreu, who came from the back of his heat race to claim victory. In the feature, Abreu took the top spot from Nienhiser on lap number two before yellow waved for the first time. As the race wore on, Abreu worked traffic and Nienhiser closed to challenge. After a several lap battle, Abreu was able to clear lap traffic and pull away down the stretch. At the checkered, it was Abreu taking the win for the second year in-a-row, while Dominic Scelzi ended up taking the second spot. Nienhiser took third, while Shane Stewart and Zach Daum rounded out the top five.

Last week’s Modified feature winner, Brian Diveley, and many time champion, Brian Lynn started up front in the 20-lap Modified feature. Diveley was able to lead lap one before Lynn raced by him. Lynn went on to lead the rest of the way, while Diveley stayed close enough to keep him honest. Nick Neville came across the line in third, while Jeremy Nichols was fourth, and Tommy Sheppard, Jr. was fifth. For Lynn, it was his first win of the season as he closed on his son, Austin’s, point lead who had a rough night for the first time this season.

DIRTcar Pro Late Model drivers, Jake Little and Brandon Eskew had another one of their classic battles up front. Slider-after-slider, the two diced for the lead while pulling away. Eskew led most of the laps until lap 14, when Little made his move. It ended up being the final move as Little was able to separate himself from the pack. At the checkered, it was Little claiming his second victory of the year, while Eskew, Roben Huffman, Ryan Little, and Cody Maguire completed the top five.

Andy Baugh, the perennial favorite, raced into the early lead during the 15-lap Nutech Seed DII Midget feature. Behind him, a number of drivers were showing some strength, including Cody Gerdes who stepped up in the late going. At the end, however, it was the Mason City, IL driver, Baugh, claiming yet another win. Gerdes, Corey Weyandt, Dave Baugh, and Kevin Battefeld finished off the top five.

The DIRTcar Hornet drivers put on yet another good show to finish out the night. Dallas Strauch started third but took the lead early on. The East Peoria, IL driver ended up claiming the feature victory but Mike Foster and Brady Reed were closing quickly at the end. Billy Mason and Steve Huffman finished off the top five.

The KidModz were on hand for their only 2020 visit. Audrew Gerberding led until a spin during the final laps. After the restart, Brenden Heizer was strong enough to hang onto the victory.

The Abraham Lincoln Quarter Midget Association had a number of competitors on hand, displaying their rides and taking a few laps in front of the grandstands at intermission. The show was well received.

Lincoln Speedway will be off next weekend to prepare for the POWRi Illinois Midget SPEEDWEEKend on Sunday, August 2. Joining the POWRi Midgets and Micros will be Pro Late Models, Modifieds, and Hornets. Two weeks later, the Summer Nationals will be in town.

For more information, visit www.lincolnspeedwayil.com.

FEATURE RUNDOWNS (Top 10’s)

MOWA Sprint Cars

1) #24 Rico Abreu 2) #41s Dominic Scelzi 3) #9x Paul Nienhiser 4) #71 Shane Stewart 5) #31 Zach Daum 6) #23B Brian Bell 7) #21 Kameron Key 8) #47 Terry Babb 9) #79J Jacob Patton 10) #29 Brayton Lynch

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

1) 2 +1 Jake Little Springfield, IL 38J 2) 1 -1 Brandon Eskew Ashland, IL 11E 3) 5 +2 Roben Huffman Midland City, IL 33H 4) 4 – Ryan Little Springfield, IL 38L 5) 6 +1 Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL 32M 6) 3 -3 Braden Bilger Jacksonville, IL 17B 7) 10 +3 Zac Kuhel Pekin, IL 2K 8) (DNF) 8 – Colby Sheppard Williamsville, IL 27 9) (DNF) 11 +2 Isaiah Sweitzer Lincoln, IL 5S 10) (DNF) 7 -3 Steven Reinacher Pocahontas, IL 7

DIRTcar Modifieds

1) 2 +1 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 14 2) 1 -1 Brian Diveley Springfield, IL 11D 3) 10 +7 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555 4) 4 – Jeremy Nichols Lovington, IL J24 5) 13 +8 Tommy Sheppard Jr New Berlin, IL T6 6) 6 – Casey Lappin Bartonville, IL 48 7) 7 – Jeff Ray Springfield, IL 78 8) 11 +3 Brandon Roberts Ashland, IL 35 9) 3 -6 Trevor Neville Mackinaw, IL 777 10) 8 -2 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A

Nutech Seed DII Midgets

1) 1 – Andy Baugh Mason City, IL 37 2) 7 +5 Cody Gerdes Eureka, IL 5G 3) 10 +7 Corey Weyandt Springfield, IL 7X 4) 8 +4 Dave Baugh Bloomington, IL 7B 5) 5 – Kevin Battefeld Lewistown, IL 42 6) 9 +3 John Heitzman San Jose, IL 00 7) 3 -4 Will Armitage Athens, IL 51R 8) 11 +3 Kelli Harter Dawson, IL 22K 9) (DNF) 2 -7 Brent Burrows Lewistown, IL 51 10) (DNF) 4 -6 Mark McMahill Peoria, IL 57

DIRTcar Hornets

1) 4 +3 Dallas Strauch East Peoria, IL 24D 2) 7 +5 Mike Foster Pekin, IL 28F 3) 10 +7 Brady Reed Decatur, IL 32B 4) 2 -2 Billy Mason Brownstown, IL 357 5) 9 +4 Steve Huffman Clinton, IL T82 6) 3 -3 Jimmy Dutlinger Hanna City, IL 28 7) 1 -6 Eldon Hemken Sorento, IL WHO 8) 14 +6 Erik Vanapeldoorn Clinton, IL E77 9) 11 +2 James Womeldorff Pekin, IL 22W 10) 5 -5 Bill Basso Athens, IL 44

KidModz

1) Brenden Heizer 2) Audrey Gerberding