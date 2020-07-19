Bobby Pierce claims rain shortened Randolph County Raceway Summer Nationals win!

MOBERLY, MO – July 19, 2020 – Eight races into the 2020 DIRTcar Summer Nationals campaign and Bobby Pierce becomes the second driver to notch two Feature wins with his trip to Victory Lane Sunday night in the tour’s debut at Randolph County Raceway.

Pierce set fast time in Qualifying, won his Heat Race and jumped out to a big lead in the opening laps of the Feature, holding off Frank Heckenast Jr. and Brian Shirley. The field raced around the large 3/8-mile high-banks for 21 laps before Saturday night’s winner Jason Feger blew a right-rear tire to bring out the caution.

A rain shower in the area began to fall over the track just before the caution came out, and the checkered was thrown five laps after the restart, rendering the race complete at 26 laps.

Pierce led the field back to the checkers untouched to pick up $5,000 and his 27th career Summer Nationals Feature win. Heckenast held on for second and his best finish of the season, while Shirley, Feger and Rusty Griffaw completed the top-five.

UP NEXT

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models are off on Monday before a return to action on Tuesday, July 21 at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, IL, for a makeup Feature that was postponed by rain on July 9. DIRTVision is the place to watch all the action for just $39 a month with the all-access Fast Pass subscription.

Qualifying Flight-A

1. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr, 17.158; 2. 99-Dylan Hoover, 17.641; 3. 30-Mark Voigt, 17.894; 4. 12-Brandon Queen, 18.2; 5. 16-Rusty Griffaw, 18.388; 6. 50-Kayden Clatt, 20.589; 7. 48L-Tim Lance Jr, 20.63

Qualifying Flight-B

1. 32-Bobby Pierce, 16.845; 2. 25-Jason Feger, 16.878; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley, 16.958; 4. 11T-Trevor Gundaker, 17.567; 5. 11-Gordy Gundaker, 17.576; 6. 4G-Bob Gardner, 17.658; 7. 48-Tim Lance, 19.716

Heat #1 – Flight (A) (10 Laps) – Top 7 Transfer

1. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr [1]; 2. 99-Dylan Hoover [2]; 3. 30-Mark Voigt [3]; 4. 16-Rusty Griffaw [5]; 5. 12-Brandon Queen [4]; 6. 48L-Tim Lance Jr [7]; 7. 50-Kayden Clatt [6]

Heat #2 – Flight (B) (10 Laps) – Top 7 Transfer

1. 32-Bobby Pierce [1]; 2. 3S-Brian Shirley [3]; 3. 25-Jason Feger [2]; 4. 11T-Trevor Gundaker [4]; 5. 11-Gordy Gundaker [5]; 6. 4G-Bob Gardner [6]; 7. 48-Tim Lance [7]

Feature (40 Laps)

1. 32-Bobby Pierce [2]; 2. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr [1]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley [4]; 4. 25-Jason Feger [6]; 5. 16-Rusty Griffaw [7]; 6. 30-Mark Voigt [5]; 7. 4G-Bob Gardner [12]; 8. 48-Tim Lance [14]; 9. 12-Brandon Queen [9]; 10. 50-Kayden Clatt [13]; 11. 11T-Trevor Gundaker [8]; 12. 99-Dylan Hoover [3]; 13. 48L-Tim Lance Jr [11]; 14. 11-Gordy Gundaker [10]

KSE Hard Charger Award: 48-Tim Lance[+6]