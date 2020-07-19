Brandon Overton Nabs Third-Straight Southern Nationals Series Victory at Screven

By Chris Tilley & Michael Despain

SYLVANIA, GEORGIA (July 18, 2020)-Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga. continued his winning ways on Saturday Night as he dominated the 53-lap feature at Screven Motor Speedway pocketing $10,053 for his efforts. This would be Overton’s 17th career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals by Sunoco Race Fuels victory, third-straight and fourth of the tour.

Overton drove the Wells and Sons Motorsports, Crossfit Overton, Allstar Concrete, RW Powell Construction, Allstar Performance, Hoosier, Penske, E-Z-GO and Big Dog Stump and Tree-sponsored Clements Racing Engine-powered Longhorn Chassis to the payday.

Brandon Overton would take the lead at the drop of the green flag, while Ross Bailes would fall into the runner-up slot, with Pearson Lee Williams, Mark Whtener, and John Henderson. Overton and Bailes would quickly put distance on the rest of while Williams and Whitener would battle for third. Overton would stretch his lead over Bailes by lap five and would begin working lapped traffic on lap ten and this would allow Bailes to close the distance between himself and Overton. However, the first caution of the race would be displayed on lap fourteen when Jimmy Sharpe, Jr. would slow in turn four. The restart would see the caution again reappear when Michael Page would slow in turn two. Once action resumed, Overton and Bailes would remain first and second, with Williams, Whitener, and Cla Knight battling three-wide for third, with Williams holding the spot, while Knight would go to fourth, and shuffle Whitener back to fifth. Overton would quietly pull away from Bailes once again until the next caution appeared for Jake Knowles on lap twenty-one who started slowing down the front-stretch and into turn one.

This restart would again see Overton and Bailes remain first and second, while another three-wide battle ensued for third, this time with Whitener, Knight, and 12th place starting Chris Madden, with Whitener holding third, while Madden would go to the fourth position, and Knight now riding in fifth. Two tours later, the final caution of the event would appear for Wil Herrington after he spun his machine in turn four. Overton would again get a great restart, while Bailes and Whitener would battle for the second position, with Whitener grabbing the position away from Bailes. Overton would extend his lead over Whitener until Overton would start working slower traffic again by lap forty and Whitener would begin to close in on Overton. However, Overton would work lapped traffic masterfully during the final circuits of the contest and see the checkered flags wave first, with Whitener settling for runner-up honors, while Bailes would come home in the third position. Madden and Knight would complete the top five finishers. Seventeenth-place starter John Baker would charge through the field in the second half of the event to head up the second-five finishers by taking sixth, with Williams, Herrington, Trent Ivey, and Jeff Smith completing the top ten finishers.

The next event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will be Sunday July 19, 2020 at Cochran Motor Speedway in Cochran, Ga. paying $3,500-to-win. This will mark another first-time track on the tour.

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353.

Sponsors of the Southern Nationals Series include: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Cooling, Dirt Scenes, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

Official Summary of Results

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA

July 18, 2020

Feature Finish:

Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga. Mark Whitener-Middleburg, Fla. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C. Chris Madden-Gray Court, S.C. Cla Knight-North Augusta, S.C. John Baker-Norman Park, Ga. Pearson Lee Williams-Dublin, Ga. Wil Herrington-Hawkinsville, Ga. Trent Ivey-Union, S.C. Jeff Smith-Dallas, N.C. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga. Matthew Nance-Ronda, N.C. John Henderson-North Augusta, S.C. Ahnna Parkhurst-Evans, Ga. Scott Shirey-Swansea, S.C. Brian Connor-Martinez, Ga. Larry Grube-Mauldin, S.C. Jake Knowles-Rome, Ga. Zack Mitchell-Enoree, S.C. Dalton Polston-Lithia Springs, Ga. Michael Page-Douglasville, Ga. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga. Jimmy Shapre Jr.-Soperton, Ga. Mike Akeson-Augusta, Ga. Brian Nuttall Jr.-Claxton, Ga. (Made the Grid/Did Not Start) Casey Roberts-Toccoa, Ga. (Did Not Start)

Time of Race: 25 minutes, 33 seconds

Margin of Victory: 1.054 seconds

Yellow Flags: Four (laps 14, 14, 21, 23)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Overton (1-53)

Entries: 26

Overall Fast Qualifier: Ross Bailes-14.903

Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None

Highest Finishing Steel Head/SPEC Engine ($200): None

Provisional Starters: None

Heat One Finish: Ross Bailes, Mark Whitener, Cla Knight, Michael Page, John Baker, Tyler Millwood, Dalton Polston.

Heat Two Finish: John Henderson, Jake Knowles, Trent Ivey, Jeff Smith, Ahnna Parkhurst, Larry Grube.

Heat Three Finish: Brandon Overton, Donald McIntosh, Matthew Nance, Scott Shirey, Jimmy Sharpe Jr., Wil Herrington, Brian Nuttall Jr.

Heat Four Finish: Pearson Lee Williams, Zack Mitchell, Chris Madden, Brian Connor, Mike Akeson.

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Points (after 7/18/20)

Brandon Overton-1,382 Chris Madden-1,366 Ross Bailes-1,310 Donald McIntosh-1,308 Pearson Lee Williams-1,236 Tyler Millwood-1,228 Jake Knowles-1,202 Cory Hedgecock-940 Mark Whitener-916 John Baker-805

2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday July 10-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

Saturday July 11-Wythe Raceway-Rural Retreat, VA-BRANDON OVERTON

Monday July 13-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

Tuesday July 14-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-CORY HEDGECOCK

Thursday July 16-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

Friday July 17-Needmore Speedway-Norman Park, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday July 18-Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

Sunday July 19-Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA-$3,500 to win

Tuesday July 21-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-$3,500 to win

Thursday July 23-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-$3,500 to win

Friday July 24-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$10,053 to win

Saturday July 25-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,053 to win