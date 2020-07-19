More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Brandon Overton Nabs Third-Straight Southern Nationals Series Victory at Screven

    Brandon Overton Nabs Third-Straight Southern Nationals Series Victory at Screven

    Dirt Late Model NewsSouthern Nationals
    By Chris Tilley & Michael Despain

    SYLVANIA, GEORGIA (July 18, 2020)-Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga. continued his winning ways on Saturday Night as he dominated the 53-lap feature at Screven Motor Speedway pocketing $10,053 for his efforts. This would be Overton’s 17th career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals by Sunoco Race Fuels victory, third-straight and fourth of the tour.

    Overton drove the Wells and Sons Motorsports, Crossfit Overton, Allstar Concrete, RW Powell Construction, Allstar Performance, Hoosier, Penske, E-Z-GO and Big Dog Stump and Tree-sponsored Clements Racing Engine-powered Longhorn Chassis to the payday.

    Brandon Overton would take the lead at the drop of the green flag, while Ross Bailes would fall into the runner-up slot, with Pearson Lee Williams, Mark Whtener, and John Henderson. Overton and Bailes would quickly put distance on the rest of while Williams and Whitener would battle for third. Overton would stretch his lead over Bailes by lap five and would begin working lapped traffic on lap ten and this would allow Bailes to close the distance between himself and Overton. However, the first caution of the race would be displayed on lap fourteen when Jimmy Sharpe, Jr. would slow in turn four. The restart would see the caution again reappear when Michael Page would slow in turn two. Once action resumed, Overton and Bailes would remain first and second, with Williams, Whitener, and Cla Knight battling three-wide for third, with Williams holding the spot, while Knight would go to fourth, and shuffle Whitener back to fifth. Overton would quietly pull away from Bailes once again until the next caution appeared for Jake Knowles on lap twenty-one who started slowing down the front-stretch and into turn one.

    This restart would again see Overton and Bailes remain first and second, while another three-wide battle ensued for third, this time with Whitener, Knight, and 12th place starting Chris Madden, with Whitener holding third, while Madden would go to the fourth position, and Knight now riding in fifth. Two tours later, the final caution of the event would appear for Wil Herrington after he spun his machine in turn four. Overton would again get a great restart, while Bailes and Whitener would battle for the second position, with Whitener grabbing the position away from Bailes. Overton would extend his lead over Whitener until Overton would start working slower traffic again by lap forty and Whitener would begin to close in on Overton. However, Overton would work lapped traffic masterfully during the final circuits of the contest and see the checkered flags wave first, with Whitener settling for runner-up honors, while Bailes would come home in the third position. Madden and Knight would complete the top five finishers. Seventeenth-place starter John Baker would charge through the field in the second half of the event to head up the second-five finishers by taking sixth, with Williams, Herrington, Trent Ivey, and Jeff Smith completing the top ten finishers.

    The next event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will be Sunday July 19, 2020 at Cochran Motor Speedway in Cochran, Ga. paying $3,500-to-win. This will mark another first-time track on the tour.

    For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353.

    Sponsors of the Southern Nationals Series include: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Cooling, Dirt Scenes, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

    Official Summary of Results

    Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

    Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA

    July 18, 2020

    Feature Finish:

    1. Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga.
    2. Mark Whitener-Middleburg, Fla.
    3. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C.
    4. Chris Madden-Gray Court, S.C.
    5. Cla Knight-North Augusta, S.C.
    6. John Baker-Norman Park, Ga.
    7. Pearson Lee Williams-Dublin, Ga.
    8. Wil Herrington-Hawkinsville, Ga.
    9. Trent Ivey-Union, S.C.
    10. Jeff Smith-Dallas, N.C.
    11. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.
    12. Matthew Nance-Ronda, N.C.
    13. John Henderson-North Augusta, S.C.
    14. Ahnna Parkhurst-Evans, Ga.
    15. Scott Shirey-Swansea, S.C.
    16. Brian Connor-Martinez, Ga.
    17. Larry Grube-Mauldin, S.C.
    18. Jake Knowles-Rome, Ga.
    19. Zack Mitchell-Enoree, S.C.
    20. Dalton Polston-Lithia Springs, Ga.
    21. Michael Page-Douglasville, Ga.
    22. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga.
    23. Jimmy Shapre Jr.-Soperton, Ga.
    24. Mike Akeson-Augusta, Ga.
    25. Brian Nuttall Jr.-Claxton, Ga. (Made the Grid/Did Not Start)
    26. Casey Roberts-Toccoa, Ga. (Did Not Start)

     

    Time of Race: 25 minutes, 33 seconds

    Margin of Victory: 1.054 seconds

    Yellow Flags: Four (laps 14, 14, 21, 23)

    Red Flags: None

    Lap Leaders: Overton (1-53)

    Entries: 26

    Overall Fast Qualifier: Ross Bailes-14.903

    Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None

    Highest Finishing Steel Head/SPEC Engine ($200): None

    Provisional Starters: None

     

    Heat One Finish: Ross Bailes, Mark Whitener, Cla Knight, Michael Page, John Baker, Tyler Millwood, Dalton Polston.

     

    Heat Two Finish: John Henderson, Jake Knowles, Trent Ivey, Jeff Smith, Ahnna Parkhurst, Larry Grube.

     

    Heat Three Finish: Brandon Overton, Donald McIntosh, Matthew Nance, Scott Shirey, Jimmy Sharpe Jr., Wil Herrington, Brian Nuttall Jr.

     

    Heat Four Finish: Pearson Lee Williams, Zack Mitchell, Chris Madden, Brian Connor, Mike Akeson.

     

    Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Points (after 7/18/20)

    1. Brandon Overton-1,382
    2. Chris Madden-1,366
    3. Ross Bailes-1,310
    4. Donald McIntosh-1,308
    5. Pearson Lee Williams-1,236
    6. Tyler Millwood-1,228
    7. Jake Knowles-1,202
    8. Cory Hedgecock-940
    9. Mark Whitener-916
    10. John Baker-805

     

    2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

    Friday July 10-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

    Saturday July 11-Wythe Raceway-Rural Retreat, VA-BRANDON OVERTON

    Monday July 13-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

    Tuesday July 14-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-CORY HEDGECOCK

    Thursday July 16-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

    Friday July 17-Needmore Speedway-Norman Park, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

    Saturday July 18-Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

    Sunday July 19-Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA-$3,500 to win

    Tuesday July 21-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-$3,500 to win

    Thursday July 23-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-$3,500 to win

    Friday July 24-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$10,053 to win

    Saturday July 25-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,053 to win

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brandon Overton takes Screven’s Winter Freeze opening night!
    2. Brandon Overton Powers to 14th Career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Victory at Wythe Raceway
    3. Brandon Overton Grabs First Southern Nationals Series Victory at Modoc Raceway
    4. Gutsy Move Lifts Brandon Overton to Needmore Victory & Southern Nationals Points Lead
    5. Brandon Overton Holds Off Chris Madden for Southern Nationals Paydirt at Senoia
    6. Brandon Overton completes the sweep at Screven!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 7/18/20

    Fairbury American Legion Speedway jdearing - 0
    Photos by Rocky Ragusa
    Read more

    Brandon Overton Nabs Third-Straight Southern Nationals Series Victory at Screven

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    By Chris Tilley & Michael Despain SYLVANIA, GEORGIA (July 18, 2020)-Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga. continued his winning ways on Saturday Night as he dominated...
    Read more

    Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 7/18/20

    Lake Ozark Speedway jdearing - 0
    360 Sprints - Winged A Feature 1 25 laps | 00:07:16.521 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Chase Randall Waco, TX 9 2 6 Evan Martin Lohman, MO 4 3 3 Brandon Anderson Glenpool, OK 55B 4 7 Austin Alumbaugh Higginsville, MO 33 5 14 Taylor Walton Warrensburg, MO 93 6 10 Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA 22 7 21 Tyler Blank California, MO 75 8 4 Randy Martin California,...
    Read more

    Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show Me 100 – 7/18/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Lloyd Collins
    Read more
    Previous articleLake Ozark Speedway Results – 7/18/20
    Next articleRocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 7/18/20

    Related articles

    Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show Me 100 – 7/18/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Lloyd Collins
    Read more

    Darrell Lanigan Dominates Red River Valley for 74th Career World of Outlaws Win

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BACK ON TOP: Lanigan Rides High Side to Red River Valley Victory Lanigan Snaps Sheppard's Streak and Banks 74th Career World of Outlaws Late Model...
    Read more

    Jason Feger from sixteenth to win Highland Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    HIGHLAND, IL – July 18, 2020 – They call him The Highside Hustler, but it was the very bottom lane that won Jason Feger his...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Brandon Overton takes Screven’s Winter Freeze opening night!
    2. Brandon Overton Powers to 14th Career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Victory at Wythe Raceway
    3. Brandon Overton Grabs First Southern Nationals Series Victory at Modoc Raceway
    4. Gutsy Move Lifts Brandon Overton to Needmore Victory & Southern Nationals Points Lead
    5. Brandon Overton Holds Off Chris Madden for Southern Nationals Paydirt at Senoia
    6. Brandon Overton completes the sweep at Screven!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Tyler Erb Controls Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Event at Tri-City Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    GRANITE CITY, IL (July 17, 2020) - Tyler Erb took the lead on lap 22 and then went on to pick up the Lucas Oil...
    Read more

    Kent Robinson robs Brian Shirley with last lap pass for the win at Spoon River Speedway!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ibBjAVccfw&feature=emb_logo LEWISTOWN, IL – July 16, 2020 – Pulling into the Spoon River Speedway Thursday afternoon, Kent Robinson...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes dominating Summit Modified Nationals win at Spoon River Speedway!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=X11izF4Gevo&feature=emb_logo LEWISTOWN, IL – July 16, 2020 – Shakespeare & Co. have done it again. Will Krup cooked...
    Read more

    Tyler Erb scores Plymouth Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PLYMOUTH, IN – July 14, 2020 – The gap was over three years between his first and second DIRTcar Summer Nationals victories, but it took...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com