Eckrich Becomes Third Different Winner in the “Drive For 5” Qualifier

Donnellson, IA (Friday, July 17, 2020) – After two scheduled weeks off the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa got back to action on Friday, July 17th, with Roberts Tire Center and The Scott Miracle-Gro Company helping to bring the night’s action. It also happened to be the third qualifying night for the Shottenkirk Parts Express “Drive For 5”, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple Seven Trucking, Triple R Performance Engines, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1, for the IMCA Late Models.

The 20 lap Sonny’s Super Market IMCA Modified feature was up first, with Daniel Fellows and Levi Smith leading the field to the green flag. Smith took advantage of his starting spot to grab the lead on lap 1 over Mark Burgtorf, who started 6th, and Fellows. The lead for Smith only lasted for 1 lap, as Burgtorf was able to get by him to take over the top spot on lap 2. One lap later, lap 3, Fellows would clear Smith to move into the runner up spot. Fellows then tried to keep pace with Burgtorf over the last part of the race. But the only thing to slow Burgtorf down on this night was lap traffic, as Burgtorf encountered it on lap 13. This allowed Fellows to close in, but he would run out of laps to challenge Burgtorf for the lead. As Burgtorf held on to claim his first win of the season at the track in Bill Baker’s #03B machine. Fellows settled for 2nd, Dennis LaVeine started 7th and finished 3rd, Jeff Waterman was 4th, with Bill Roberts Jr. coming from 11th to round out the top 5.

Up next was the 18 lap Roberts Tire Center IMCA SportMod feature, with Derek Goble and Jadin Fuller making up the front row. Fuller used his front row starting spot to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Goble and Logan Cumby. On lap 5 Cumby was able to get by Fuller to take over the top spot. Then just after the lap was scored complete the caution appeared for Tanner Klingele, who slowed in turn 4. On the restart Jim Powell slipped past Cumby for the lead, with Brandon Dale following him into the runner up spot. One lap later, lap 7, Cumby worked past Dale to move back into second and then went to work on Powell for the top spot. Disaster would strike the top two cars on lap 10, as Cumby got into Powell and spun him in turn 3 to bring out the yellow. With both driver’s going to the rear for the restart, Dale would inherit the lead, with Austen Becerra, who started 8th, and Adam Birck, who started 23rd, challenging him. Dale’s run up front came to an end on lap 13, as he slowed in turn 2 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Becerra grabbed the lead, with Birck and Sean Wyett, who started 15th, following. Birck and Wyett would challenge Becerra over the final laps, but Becerra was able to hold them off to pick up his fourth win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Birck was 2nd, Wyett was 3rd, AJ Tournear came from 16th to finish 4th, with Barry Taft coming home in 5th, after starting in 13th.

Jerry Jansen and Abe Huls led the field to green in the 18 lap Donnellson Tire & Service IMCA Stock Car feature, with Huls grabbing the lead on lap 1 over John Oliver Jr. and Chad Krogmeier. The lead for Huls lasted for 1 lap, as Oliver Jr. slipped past him for the top spot on lap 2. Without a caution to bunch the field up, Oliver Jr. would pull away to claim his first win of the season at the track. Huls was 2nd, Krogmeier was 3rd, Jeremy Pundt was 4th, with Jansen completing the top 5.

Up next was the 25 lap IMCA Late Model feature, which was also the third qualifying event for the Shottenkirk Parts Express “Driver For 5”, presented by Ideal Ready Mix, Floyd’s Waste Systems, J.J. Nichting Company Case IH, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Triple Seven Trucking, Triple R Performance Engines, KQ92, and Big Country 103.1. Andy Eckrich and Denny Woodworth drew the front row, with Eckrich using his draw to jump out into the lead on lap 1 over Woodworth and Dustin Griffin. The team cars of Woodworth and Griffin tried to keep pace with Eckrich over the first half of the race. But the pace that Eckrich was setting allowed him to start to pull away from them. The only thing to slow Eckrich down was the first and only caution of the race on lap 15, as Sam Halstead slowed to a stop in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Eckrich jumped back out front, with Woodworth and Griffin glued to his back bumper. Eckrich would go on to lead the final 10 laps to score his first win of the season at the track. He also became the third different winner in three “Drive For 5” qualifying races held so far, the win was also worth $1,000. Woodworth was 2nd, Griffin was 3rd, Nick Marolf was 4th, with Mark Burgtorf coming from 13th to finish 5th.

The final feature to take to the track was the 15 lap Discount Tire & Service IMCA Sport Compacts. Cody Bowman and Brandon Crawley were scheduled to lead the field to green, but when Bowman elected to go to the rear this would move Quinton Shelton to the front row. Just as the green flag waved the caution light would come on, as Brenna Schantz spun in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. On the restart Jason Ash, who started 6th, shot to the front to lead lap 1 over Shelton and Brandon Reu, who started 10th. After the lap was scored complete the second caution of the race appeared, as Crawley stopped in turn 1 to bring out the yellow. Ash moved back out front on the restart, with Reu over taking Shelton for the runner up spot. With another lap scored complete the third and fourth, which was the final, cautions of the race appeared. The third caution waved for Aurora Dietrich spinning in turn 4, while Kaycee McGregor spun in 4 on the restart to bring out the fourth caution. The third attempt of a restart saw Ash move back out front, with Reu and Kimberly Abbott, who started 8th, close behind. Reu would try the bottom and top side of the track to get the lead away from Ash over the next several laps, as the two entered lapped traffic on lap 7. Reu would take advantage of the lapped traffic on lap 10, as Ash got trapped behind one which allowed Reu to take over the top spot. Reu then held off Ash thru heavy lapped traffic on the final lap to pick up his second win of the season at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway. Ash settled for 2nd, Abbott was 3rd, Shelton was 4th, with Robert Sturms finishing 5th.

