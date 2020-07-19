Home Illinois Fairbury American Legion Speedway Rocky Ragusa's photos from Fairbury Speedway - 7/18/20
Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 7/18/20
Latest articles
Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 7/18/20
Photos by Rocky Ragusa
Brandon Overton Nabs Third-Straight Southern Nationals Series Victory at Screven
By Chris Tilley & Michael Despain SYLVANIA, GEORGIA (July 18, 2020)-Brandon Overton of Evans, Ga. continued his winning ways on Saturday Night as he dominated...
Lake Ozark Speedway Results – 7/18/20
360 Sprints - Winged A Feature 1 25 laps | 00:07:16.521 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Chase Randall Waco, TX 9 2 6 Evan Martin Lohman, MO 4 3 3 Brandon Anderson Glenpool, OK 55B 4 7 Austin Alumbaugh Higginsville, MO 33 5 14 Taylor Walton Warrensburg, MO 93 6 10 Riley Goodno Knoxville, IA 22 7 21 Tyler Blank California, MO 75 8 4 Randy Martin California,...
Lloyd Collins photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show Me 100 – 7/18/20
Photos by Lloyd Collins
Related articles
Mike Harrison dominates Highland Speedway’s Summit Modified Nationals!
HIGHLAND, IL – July 18, 2020 – Another chapter in the big book of Mike Harrison’s dominance at Highland Speedway was written on Saturday night...
Jason Feger from sixteenth to win Highland Speedway’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals!
HIGHLAND, IL – July 18, 2020 – They call him The Highside Hustler, but it was the very bottom lane that won Jason Feger his...
Denny Tribout, Jr. wins Highland Speedway’s Pro Mods!
B Modifieds A Feature 1 20 laps | 00:00:00 Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 1 Denny Tribout Millstadt, IL 25 2 3 Owen Steinkoenig Highland, IL 5 3 7 Ryan Hamilton Fairview Heights, IL 58R 4 8 Kevin Medlin Aviston, IL 33 5 2 Cale Hartnagel Pocahontas, IL 29H 6 10 Tyler Stadler Arnold, MO 75 7 14 Joe Mercurio Belleville, IL 51M 8 11 Tim Stadler St. Louis,...
Related posts:
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 7/4/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/11/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s FALS Cup Summer Showcase – 6/24/20
- Rocky Ragusa’s photos from Farmer City Raceway – 7/3/20
- Jim DenHamer’s photos from Fairbury Speedway – 8/15/19
- Jim DenHamer’s photos from Fairbury Speedway’s UMP Summer Nationals – 7/11/20