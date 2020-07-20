ALL EYES LOCKED ON ILLINOIS POWRi SPEED WEEKEND

Belleville, IL. (07/19/2020) Quickly transforming into a marquee event on the POWRi calendar, the SPEED WEEKEND is looking promising. A thrilling three-race swing throughout the state of Illinois, the 2020 SPEED WEEKEND is only one week away from action with the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprint League. From Jacksonville Speedway to Lincoln Speedway, the teams will be tested across three nights at three unique tracks as they travel through the state of Illinois.

It all begins on Friday, July 31 at Jacksonville Speedway. The ¼ mile dirt track is located on the Morgan County Fairgrounds in Jacksonville, IL. This will be the first time that any POWRi series has visited the historic ¼ mile track in the 2020 race season.

On Saturday, August 1, both POWRi series visit the “Mighty Macon” Speedway. Which is stated to be the “World’s fastest 1/5-mile dirt track.” The last time POWRi Midgets attended the unique grounds on September 14, 2019 Logan Seavey came out on top. The 2019 event also marked Chad Elliot as a winner for the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micro Sprint League.

The final night on Sunday, August 2 when the SPEED WEEKEND concludes at Lincoln Speedway. The tight ¼ mile semi banked dirt oval has established many winners. The most recent winner being Tyler Courtney, on August 16, 2019. The last time the POWRi Engler Machine & Tool Micros visited the historic Lincoln, IL speedway was in 2017. Both races in 2018 and 2019 resulted in a rain out. The driver that topped the charts in 2017 was Nick Howard.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.

You can follow along with POWRi for more information such as race recaps, live updates, full results and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing or on Facebook at POWRi.

Friday, July 31 at Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL):

Pit Gates Open – 1:00 P.M.

Driver Registration – 3:30 to 5:30 P.M.

Drivers Meeting – 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps – 6:15 P.M.

Racing to follow

Saturday, August 1 at Macon Speedway (Macon, IL):

Pit Gates Open – All Day

Driver Registration – 3:30 to 5:15 P.M.

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 P.M.

Hot Laps – 6:00 P.M.

Racing to follow

Sunday, August 2 at Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, IL):

Pit Gates Open – All Day

Driver Registration – 3:30 to 5:15 P.M.

Drivers Meeting – 5:30 P.M.

Hot Laps – 6:00 P.M.

Racing to follow