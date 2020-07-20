Brandon Overton Gets Fourth-Straight Southern Nationals Victory at Cochran

More
    Dirt Late Model NewsSouthern Nationals
    Brandon Overton – Brian McLeod photo

    By Chris Tilley & Michael Despain

    COCHRAN, GEORGIA (July 19, 2020)-In the last four races, it’s been the Brandon Overton show in victory lane. Overton took the lead away from Ross Bailes and passed second place driver Chris Madden in one lap on a lap five restart en route to his fifth overall and fourth-straight Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series by Sunoco Race Fuels victory. This was also Overton’s 18th-career series win.

    Overton drove the Wells and Sons Motorsports, Crossfit Overton, Allstar Concrete, RW Powell Construction, Allstar Performance, Hoosier, Penske, E-Z-GO and Big Dog Stump and Tree-sponsored Clements Racing Engine-powered Longhorn Chassis to the payday.

    Polesitter Ross Bailes would take the initial race lead, with Chris Madden, Brandon Overton, Michael Page and Cla Knight in pursuit. Overton would pressure Madden for second in the early going of the 35-lap contest until the action would be slowed with four laps complete by the first of two caution flags for a four-car tangle in turn three that involved Jimmy Sharpe, Jr., Jake Knowles, Dalton Polston, and J.R. Moseley, with Knowles the only driver not able to continue. The restart would see Bailes lead the field into turn one, with Overton looking under Madden for second and taking the spot down the backstretch and would snag the lead from Bailes exiting turn four to complete lap five. Overton would immediately begin to pull away from the field and by lap ten, Madden would sneak past Bailes for the second position. Overton continued to motor away from the field and would be in heavy traffic by lap twenty, but Overton was able to maneuver his way through traffic, keeping at least two lapped cars between himself and Madden at times. The final caution of the event would be displayed on lap twenty-six as Frank Ingram would slide over the bank in turn three. Overton would scoot away from the field on the restart, with Madden still second, while Michael Page would now be third, trailed by Bailes, while Knight, Donald McIntosh, and John Baker would wage a three-way battle for the fifth position. Baker would finally grab the position to settle into the top five.

    Overton would pull away over the remaining laps of the event and would see the checkered flag first, with Page getting by Madden on the final lap for second at the finish, however, Page was moved back two positions in the final rundown for a part failure in post-race inspection, thus moving Madden back to second and Bailes would be credited with third, while Page would be credited with fourth. Baker would hold on to the fifth position to complete the top five finishers. Rounding out the top ten finishers would be McIntosh, Knight, Tyler Millwood, John Henderson, and Mark Whitener.

    The next event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will be Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, N.C. paying $3,500-to-win.

    For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353.

    Sponsors of the Southern Nationals Series include: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

    Official Summary of Results

    Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

    Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA

    July 19, 2020

    Feature Finish:

    1. Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga.
    2. Chris Madden-Gray Court, S.C.
    3. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C.
    4. Michael Page-Douglasville, Ga.
    5. John Baker-Norman Park, Ga.
    6. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.
    7. Cla Knight-North Augusta, S.C.
    8. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga.
    9. John Henderson-North Augusta, S.C.
    10. Mark Whitener-Middleburg, Fla.
    11. Pearson Lee Williams-Dublin, Ga.
    12. Steven Roberts-Sylvester, Ga.
    13. Parker Martin-Milledgeville, Ga.
    14. Ahnna Parkhurst-Evans, Ga.
    15. Jody Knowles-Tyrone, Ga.
    16. Frank Ingram-Woodstock, Ga.
    17. J.R. Moseley-Columbus, Ga.
    18. Dalton Polston-Lithia Springs, Ga.
    19. Wil Herrington-Hawkinsville, Ga.
    20. Jimmy Sharpe Jr.-Soperton, Ga.
    21. Jake Knowles-Rome, Ga.

     

    Time of Race: 16 minutes, 3 seconds

    Margin of Victory: 4.411 seconds

    Yellow Flags: Two (laps 5, 21)

    Red Flags: None

    Lap Leaders: Bailes (1-4), Overton (5-35)

    Entries: 21

    Overall Fast Qualifier: Ross Bailes-14.126 seconds

    Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None

    Highest Finishing Steel Head/SPEC Engine ($200): None

    Provisional Starters: None

     

    Heat One Finish: Mark Whitener, Wil Herrington, John Baker, Tyler Millwood, Pearson Lee Williams, J.R. Moseley, Frank Ingram, Parker Martin, Ahnna Parkhurst, Dalton Polston, Jody Knowles.

     

    Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Points (after 7/19/20)

    1. Brandon Overton-1,582
    2. Chris Madden-1,562
    3. Ross Bailes-1,504
    4. Donald McIntosh-1,496
    5. Pearson Lee Williams-1,414
    6. Tyler Millwood-1,412
    7. Jake Knowles-1,360
    8. Mark Whitener-1,096
    9. John Baker-995
    10. Cory Hedgecock-940

     

    2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

    Friday July 10-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

    Saturday July 11-Wythe Raceway-Rural Retreat, VA-BRANDON OVERTON

    Monday July 13-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

    Tuesday July 14-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-CORY HEDGECOCK

    Thursday July 16-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

    Friday July 17-Needmore Speedway-Norman Park, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

    Saturday July 18-Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

    Sunday July 19-Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

    Tuesday July 21-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-$3,500 to win

    Thursday July 23-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-$3,500 to win

    Friday July 24-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$10,053 to win

    Saturday July 25-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,053 to win

