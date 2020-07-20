Emerson Axsom Gunning for Rookie of the Year Title

Belleville, IL. (07/20/2020) 15-year-old Franklin, Indiana native-Emerson Axsom sets his sight on the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Rookie of the Year Title.

Emerson Axsom is a second-generation driver. He started racing quarter midgets at the young age of five, while then moving to micro sprints, TQ midgets and now at the top of competition in the midget Leagues. While only being 15 years old, Axsom has had quite the list of accomplishments.

With a striking 150 wins in a Quarter Midget, two national Championships, and over 35 wins in the micro, Axsom sets his sights on adding POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League Rookie of the Year title to his list.

The 2020 race season this year has been off to a slow start, but Axsom came in at full force. Emerson joined forces with Scott Petry and Petry Motorsports at the beginning of the year, and in their first outing Axsom brought home a very impressive second place finish at Valley Speedway in Grain Valley, MO. “This year has been pretty good, some ups and some downs, but overall pretty good” stated Axsom.

“I plan to run the full POWRi Schedule with a limited amount of USAC shows. This year I plan to accomplish seat time and learn a lot. Next year I want to be ready to run the full year with USAC and POWRi.”

Axsom is sitting in seventh for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League points chase. He will be attending the upcoming SPEED WEEKEND with POWRi July 31, and August 1 & 2. Friday, July 31st will be at Jacksonville Speedway, Saturday August 1st will be at Macon Speedway and Sunday August 2nd will be at Lincoln Speedway.

Can’t make it out to the track and don’t want to miss any of the action on the racing program? Subscribe today at POWRi.TV to catch all of the action LIVE and ON-DEMAND.