    Ferguson Edges Davenport in Close Diamond Nationals Finish

    Ferguson Edges Davenport in Close Diamond Nationals Finish

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track News
    Chris Ferguson – Lloyd Collins photo

    WHEATLAND, MO (July 19, 2020) – Chris Ferguson’s first weekend racing at Lucas Oil Speedway will be memorable as the North Carolina native captured an exciting 14th Annual CMH Diamond Nationals on Sunday Night at Lucas Oil Speedway. Ferguson edged 3-time and reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion Jonathan Davenport by just .086 seconds at the finish line to record his second career LOLMDS win. Shane Clanton finished in third followed by Rick Eckert and Shanon Buckingham.

    The race which was delayed for nearly two hours because of light rain. Ferguson, who started from the pole led the first eight laps until Hall-of-Famer Billy Moyer Sr. grabbed the top spot for one lap. That would not last long as Ferguson came right back to regain the lead a lap later. Ferguson fought off some strong challenges from the field and he had to dive under Davenport to maintain the lead that he held all the way to the checkered flag to become the series’ 15th different winner this season.

    Ferguson; in Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the first time outside of his home state; was elated with his win. “Man, I can’t believe it. I am telling you God is great. I have so many people to thank. You know if it wasn’t for my sponsors, I wouldn’t even be here right now. This is something I’ve dreamed of for a long time, to come out here and win at a racetrack like this and do it like this. It’s just awesome. When Jonathan got by me, he slid way up in four and I was able to turn under him and beat him into turn one. We rubbed a little going down the backstretch, but it was just good hard racing. I wasn’t going to give up and fortunately we were able to beat him to the line.”

    Davenport was pleased with a podium finish for the night, “I was just biding my time early on and letting things sort themselves out. Once I got a handle on things, I found a line I liked. I slid under Ferguson in four, but I went too far up the track and got in the berm and I couldn’t get off of it fast enough to keep Chris behind me. What happened to Jimmy [Owens] was tough break for him, he had a good car.  Congrats to Chris and his guys on the win.”

    Clanton was in the thick of things in the race for the lead over the last 20 laps of the race as he took third in his first visit to the track as well. “I like this place; it was slick last night and hammer down tonight. We were right in there tonight for the lead. I think I showed Jonathan the way around when I got to Ferguson with about 20 laps to go. He [Davenport] got by me and used my line to catch Ferguson. It was my kind of track tonight and the track crew did a good job getting the track ready after the rain. Thanks to Forrest Lucas for giving us such a great facility to be able to race at.”

    The winner’s Bryan Conard Racing/Team Zero Bloomquist Race Car is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by Diff-Tran Machining Inc., Live Oak Aesthetic and Family Dentistry, K&K Trucking, The Racing Warehouse, Carver and Sons Roofing, Butlerbuilt, and Beaux Tie Limousine Service.

    Completing the top ten were Kyle Bronson, Kyle Strickler, Tyler Bruening, Josh Richards, and Tim McCreadie.

    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
    Race Summary
    CMH Diamond Nationals – Presented by Super Clean
    Sunday, July 19th, 2020
    Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

    Lucas Oil Time Trials
    Fast Time Group A: Chris Ferguson / 14.838 seconds (overall)
    Fast Time Group B: Shanon Buckingham / 15.095 seconds

    Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):  1. 22F-Chris Ferguson[1]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 3. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 4. 1C-Chad Simpson[5]; 5. 81E-Tanner English[8]; 6. 75-Terry Phillips[4]; 7. 12D-Doug Drown[10]; 8. 50X-Kaeden Cornell[9]; 9. 1X-Aaron Marrant[6]; 10. 91T-Tony Toste[7]; 11. 3W-Brennon Willard[11]

    FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer):  1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 3. 00-Jesse Stovall[6]; 4. 9-Devin Moran[4]; 5. 40B-Kyle Bronson[8]; 6. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 7. 16-Tyler Bruening[5]; 8. 14-Josh Richards[9]; 9. 59-Garrett Alberson[7]; 10. 6H-Al Humphrey[10]; 11. (DNS) 56-Tony Jackson Jr

    Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 50-Shanon Buckingham[1]; 2. 57-Mike Marlar[4]; 3. 1ST-Johnny Scott[6]; 4. 1V-Will Vaught[5]; 5. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 6. 91P-Jason Papich[7]; 7. 58-Jeremiah Hurst[9]; 8. 12C-Scott Crigler[10]; 9. 15D-Justin Duty[8]; 10. 21F-Johnny Fennewald[11]; 11. 15L-Payton Looney[2]

    Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): 1. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[1]; 2. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 0E-Rick Eckert[4]; 4. 32B-Cody Laney[3]; 5. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 6. 93-Mason Oberkramer[6]; 7. 8-Kyle Strickler[9]; 8. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[11]; 9. 78S-Steve Stultz[10]; 10. 53-Andrew Kosiski[8]; 11. 2S-Stormy Scott[7]

    Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[4]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening[6]; 4. 75-Terry Phillips[3]; 5. 14-Josh Richards[8]; 6. 59-Garrett Alberson[10]; 7. 12D-Doug Drown[5]; 8. 1X-Aaron Marrant[9]; 9. 91T-Tony Toste[11]; 10. 6H-Al Humphrey[12]; 11. 3W-Brennon Willard[13]; 12. 81E-Tanner English[1]; 13. 50X-Kaeden Cornell[7]; 14. (DNS) 56-Tony Jackson Jr

    FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 2. 93-Mason Oberkramer[4]; 3. 8-Kyle Strickler[6]; 4. 91P-Jason Papich[3]; 5. 58-Jeremiah Hurst[5]; 6. 15D-Justin Duty[9]; 7. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[8]; 8. 78S-Steve Stultz[10]; 9. 21F-Johnny Fennewald[11]; 10. 12C-Scott Crigler[7]; 11. 53-Andrew Kosiski[12]; 12. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 13. (DNS) 15L-Payton Looney; 14. (DNS) 2S-Stormy Scott

    Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

    Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Pay
    1 1 22F Chris Ferguson Mt. Holly, NC $12,000
    2 9 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $7,500
    3 7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $4,900
    4 12 0E Rick Eckert York, PA $2,750
    5 2 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $3,650
    6 17 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $3,200
    7 22 8 Kyle Strickler Mooresville, NC $1,500
    8 21 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $1,300
    9 24 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,800
    10 18 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,500
    11 4 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $2,475
    12 25 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,550
    13 15 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $2,425
    14 11 0 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $1,000
    15 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,900
    16 6 57 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,000
    17 23 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $2,400
    18 14 1V Will Vaught Crane, MO $1,000
    19 13 1C Chad Simpson Mt. Vernon, IA $1,000
    20 10 1ST Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,000
    21 16 32B Cody Laney Torrance, CA $1,000
    22 19 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA $1,000
    23 3 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $1,000
    24 20 93 Mason Oberkramer Broseley, MO $1,000
    25 8 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $2,600
    26 27 58 Jeremiah Hurst Dubuque, IA $1,000
    27 26 15L Payton Looney Republic, MO $1,000


    Race Statistics
    Entrants    : 44
    Lap Leaders: Chris Ferguson (Laps 1 – 8); Billy Moyer Sr (Lap 9); Chris Ferguson (Laps 10 – 50)
    Wrisco Feature Winner: Chris Ferguson
    Margin of Victory: 0.086 seconds
    Cautions: Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 12); Billy Moyer (Lap 18); Tanner English (Lap 29); Chad Simpson, Jesse Stovall (Lap 29); Tyler Erb (Lap 30); Mike Marlar (Lap 33); Jimmy Owen (Lap 39)
    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Tyler Erb, Josh Richards
    Fast Time Provisional: n/a
    Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: Tanner English
    Lucas Oil MLRA Provisionals: Payton Looney, Jeremiah Hurst
    Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Chris Ferguson, Jonathan Davenport, Shane Clanton
    Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race    : Kyle Strickler (Advanced 15 Positions)
    Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jimmy Owens
    Allstar Performance Most Laps Led:  Chris Ferguson (49 Laps)
    Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Josh Richards
    Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Bruening
    ARP Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines
    Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Bloomquist Race Cars
    Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham
    Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Billy Moyer Sr (Lap #4 – 14.214 seconds)
    STEEL-IT Tough Break of the Race: Jimmy Owens
    PFC Brakes Pole Award: Chris Ferguson
    Time of Race: 44 minutes 10 seconds

    Lucas Oil Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4875 $129,200
    2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4560 $91,700
    3 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 4455 $82,550
    4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4395 $74,650
    5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4395 $75,225
    6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 4300 $62,700
    7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 4265 $60,532
    8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 4210 $62,000
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 4005 $48,850
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 3905 $36,825
    11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 3770 $41,150
    12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 3690 $45,625
    13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 3515 $22,025
    14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3355 $30,075
    15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 3030 $17,875

     

     

    *Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

