    Hudson O’Neal & Mastersbilt Team Part Ways!

    Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series News
    Hudson O’Neal

    (July 20, 2020) Following a week which saw the #71 team finish twelfth on Monday at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa and thirteenth on Friday at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois in a pair of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events, Hudson O’Neal and the MasterSbilt House Car team opted to part ways following a disappointing ‘Show-Me 100’ on Saturday, July 18 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. Hudson was not able to advance into the 28th edition of the storied ‘Show-Me 100,’ which boasted a $20,000 top prize. While the split was amicable by all parties involved, Hudson and MasterSbilt will go their separate ways – effective immediately.

    The young Martinsville, Indiana ace would like to thank Tader and Jerilyn Masters for giving him the opportunity to compete this year, as well as Jim Beeman with Beeman Lumber, Seubert Calf Ranches, Professional Concrete Cutting & Drilling, Tarpy Trucking, O’Neal’s Salvage, Jay Dickens Racing Engines, Superior Cleaning, and all of the team’s other sponsors and product supporters. Hudson will take a little time off to look around at different opportunities, but will no doubt be back in the seat again very soon! Keep up on the latest news and schedule plans concerning “The New Deal” by logging onto www.HudsonONeal.com

    jdearing

