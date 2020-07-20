More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Tyler Erb Doubles Down in Victory Lane Last Week

    Tyler Erb Doubles Down in Victory Lane Last Week

    Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsIllinoisIndianaLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsPlymouth SpeedwayTri-City SpeedwayU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer Nationals
    Tyler Erb and crew celebrate in Lucas Oil Victory Lane at Tri-City Speedway (Heath Lawson photo)


    Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway Up Next

    ST. MARYS, Ohio (07/20/20) –  A busy week for Tyler Erb and the Best Performance Motorsports team ended with two more wins, bringing their season tally to four.

    Erb piloted his Industrial Resourcing Group No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports/ Rocket Chassis/ Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model to victory Plymouth (Ind.) Speedway on Tuesday and at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill on Friday.

    Following the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) on Monday night, Tyler Erb was one of 27 cars on hand at 300 Raceway (Farley, Iowa) for the Truck Country 50. Coming in third in his heat race, Erb locked into the seventh-starting position for the $10,000-to-win A-Main. Charging forward two spots in the 50-lap affair, Tyler scored a fifth-place finish behind Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Tim McCreadie, and Kyle Bronson.

    On Tuesday night, Tyler rejoined the DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Plymouth Speedway for the fourth stop of the Hell Tour. In a field of 31 cars, Erb streaked to a 10-lap heat race victory, which positioned him second on the starting grid for the main event.

    Leading flag-to-flag in the 40-lapper, Tyler survived a late-race challenge from Brian Shirley to register his fifth win of the season over Shirley, Devin Moran, Jason Feger, and Kyle Bronson. Winning by 1.387 seconds, Erb pocketed $5,000.

    “I was excited those last 10 laps. I knew [Shirley] was beneath me and I was just trying to stay as smooth as I could. Man, this [track] was slick tonight, it didn’t rubber, so hats off to Plymouth Speedway,” Erb said.

    Wednesday night’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals event at LaSalle (Ill.) Speedway was nixed by Mother Nature.

    Traveling to Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Ill. on Thursday night, Erb qualified fourth in his time trial group and went on to win his heat race. Starting third in the $5,000-to-win A-Main, Tyler ran as high as second at times before settling to a fifth-place finish behind Kent Robinson, Brian Shirley, Tyler Carpenter, and Billy Drake.

    Erb was one of 39 LOLMDS entries on hand for the NAPA Know How 50 on Friday at Tri-City Speedway. After qualifying fourth in his group of time trials, Tyler surged to a heat race win, positioning him third on the starting grid for the $12,000-to-win main event.

    In the 50-lapper, Erb took the lead on lap 22 following a three-car battle with Kyle Strickler and Billy Moyer Jr. Erb quickly stretched his lead over Moyer Jr. as he went unchallenged to the checkers. Moyer Jr. finished second, followed by Jonathan Davenport, Shane Clanton, and Tyler Bruening.

    “I knew that surviving out front was going to be half the battle. When we took off, I knew we had a really good car. I expected the track to come back the way it did. They had it rolled in really nice when we started. I almost took the lead when that caution came out. I knew when I was in second to just keep following Billy, he was a hand full tonight until an opportunity presented itself. He had a good car tonight and was going to be tough to beat. Congrats to him and JD on their finishes tonight,” said the 23-year-old in Victory Lane.

    The following night at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) for the Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Erb secured his spot into the $20,000-to-win A-Main with a second place finish in his heat behind Kyle Strickler. Losing one position in the 100-lap affair, Tyler notched an eighth-place outing.

    On Sunday afternoon for the CMH Diamond Nationals, Tyler came one spot shy of a transfer position in his heat with a fifth-place finish, sending him into the B-Main. Getting involved with a tangle that damaged his nose, Erb was forced pit side and had to rely on a provisional into the $12,000 finale. After rain delayed the main event more than two hours, Tyler Erb retired from the 50-lapper on lap 30 when he suffered a broken rear axle.

    This week the team will travel to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. The action gets underway on Thursday with The Dirt Track Bank Go 50, paying $12,000-to-win. Friday includes preliminary events for the 10th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals. The weekend culminates on Saturday with a $53,000-to-win finale.

    Tyler is currently fifth in the latest LOLMDS point standings. Full results from these events are available at www.DIRTcarSummerNationals.com and www.LucasDirt.com.

    Best Performance Motorsports and Tyler Erb would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include: Industrial Resourcing Group, First Class Septic, Roberts Bee Company, New Point Lighting & Design, Inc., Franklin Enterprises, Boxo USA, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Keyser Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, Hoosier Tire, Valvoline, Industrial Hydro Excavating, Go Lithium, Allstar Performance, K-B Carbs, GottaRace.com, Precision Racing Components, Beyea Headers, Day Motorsports, Doyle Edwards Trucking, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wiles Drive Shafts, Simpson Race Products, Weld Racing, Performance Rod & Custom, Powers Performance, Heath Lawson Photography, Swift Springs, Walker Performance Filtration, Outerwears, Strange Engineering, Rocket Chassis, R&R Design, KBC Graphics and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

    For the latest information on Best Performance Motorsports please visit the team website at www.BestPerformanceMotorsports.com and www.TylerErb.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/bestperformancemotorsports/, www.twitter.com/BPMotorsports1.

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Tyler Erb Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane
    2. Randy Korte Back in I-55 Victory Lane; Big Three-Day Weekend for Riggs Motorsports!
    3. Tyler Erb scores Plymouth Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!
    4. Final Lap, Final Corner Pass Finds Tyler Erb in CCSDS Victory Lane
    5. Grant Sharp Breaks Into Victory Lane at I-44 Speedway; Tyler Scott’s Winning Streak Ends
    6. Tyler Reddick banks Highland Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Tyler Erb Doubles Down in Victory Lane Last Week

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway Up Next ST. MARYS, Ohio (07/20/20) –  A busy week for Tyler Erb and the Best Performance Motorsports team...
    Read more

    Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show-Me 100 – 7/18/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Greg Stanek
    Read more

    ALL EYES LOCKED ON ILLINOIS POWRi SPEED WEEKEND

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Belleville, IL. (07/19/2020) Quickly transforming into a marquee event on the POWRi calendar, the SPEED WEEKEND is looking promising. A thrilling three-race swing throughout...
    Read more

    Summit Modified Nationals Point Standings thru July 19th

    Open Wheel Modified News jdearing - 0
    Modifieds POS. CAR NAME POINTS 1 96M Mike McKinney 330 2 7 Nick Hoffman 300 3 24 Zeke McKenzie 287 4 K19 Will Krup 285 5 25W Allen Weisser 268 6 99 Hunt Gossum 267 7 77 Ray Bollinger 263 8 3L Jeff Leka 230 9 24H Mike Harrison 223 10 35 David Stremme 182 11 45 Kyle Hammer 150 12 36 Kenny Wallace 147 13 18L Michael Long 143 14 80 Rich Dawson 137 15 128 Zach Schantz 126 16 9H John DeMoss 125 17 T9 Ryan Thomas 123 18 59R Jacob Rexing 123 19 21A Nick Allen 115 20 28B Lucas Pace 114 21 79D Caleb DeMoss 110 22 22 Josh Harris 104 23 15 Chris Smith 97 24 1D Dean...
    Read more
    Previous articleGreg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show-Me 100 – 7/18/20

    Related articles

    Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show-Me 100 – 7/18/20

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Photos by Greg Stanek
    Read more

    ALL EYES LOCKED ON ILLINOIS POWRi SPEED WEEKEND

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Belleville, IL. (07/19/2020) Quickly transforming into a marquee event on the POWRi calendar, the SPEED WEEKEND is looking promising. A thrilling three-race swing throughout...
    Read more

    DIRTcar Summer Nationals Point Standings thru July 19th

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    Late Models POS. CAR NAME POINTS 1 3S Brian Shirley 443 2 32 Bobby Pierce 430 3 25 Jason Feger 387 4 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. 366 5 4G Bob Gardner 298 6 18 Shannon Babb 289 7 28 Tyler Carpenter 288 8 24 Ryan Unzicker 287 9 25W Allen Weisser 282 10 48 Tim Lance 282 11 11 Gordy Gundaker 242 12 1T Tyler Erb 215 13 48L Tim Lance, Jr. 192 14 O Rick Eckert 190 15 1ST Johnny Scott 179 16 40B Kyle Bronson 153 17 33M Tim Manville 148 18 32S Chris Simpson 143 19 11T Trevor Gundaker 136 20 10 Daryn Klein 126 21 9 Devin...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Tyler Erb Back in Lucas Oil Victory Lane
    2. Randy Korte Back in I-55 Victory Lane; Big Three-Day Weekend for Riggs Motorsports!
    3. Tyler Erb scores Plymouth Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!
    4. Final Lap, Final Corner Pass Finds Tyler Erb in CCSDS Victory Lane
    5. Grant Sharp Breaks Into Victory Lane at I-44 Speedway; Tyler Scott’s Winning Streak Ends
    6. Tyler Reddick banks Highland Speedway’s UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Featured

    Tyler Erb Controls Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Event at Tri-City Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    GRANITE CITY, IL (July 17, 2020) - Tyler Erb took the lead on lap 22 and then went on to pick up the Lucas Oil...
    Read more

    Kent Robinson robs Brian Shirley with last lap pass for the win at Spoon River Speedway!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ibBjAVccfw&feature=emb_logo LEWISTOWN, IL – July 16, 2020 – Pulling into the Spoon River Speedway Thursday afternoon, Kent Robinson...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes dominating Summit Modified Nationals win at Spoon River Speedway!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=X11izF4Gevo&feature=emb_logo LEWISTOWN, IL – July 16, 2020 – Shakespeare & Co. have done it again. Will Krup cooked...
    Read more

    Tyler Erb scores Plymouth Speedway DIRTcar Summer Nationals victory!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    PLYMOUTH, IN – July 14, 2020 – The gap was over three years between his first and second DIRTcar Summer Nationals victories, but it took...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com