Tyler Erb Doubles Down in Victory Lane Last Week



Silver Dollar Nationals at I-80 Speedway Up Next



ST. MARYS, Ohio (07/20/20) – A busy week for Tyler Erb and the Best Performance Motorsports team ended with two more wins, bringing their season tally to four.

Erb piloted his Industrial Resourcing Group No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports/ Rocket Chassis/ Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model to victory Plymouth (Ind.) Speedway on Tuesday and at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill on Friday.

Following the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) on Monday night, Tyler Erb was one of 27 cars on hand at 300 Raceway (Farley, Iowa) for the Truck Country 50. Coming in third in his heat race, Erb locked into the seventh-starting position for the $10,000-to-win A-Main. Charging forward two spots in the 50-lap affair, Tyler scored a fifth-place finish behind Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Tim McCreadie, and Kyle Bronson.

On Tuesday night, Tyler rejoined the DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Plymouth Speedway for the fourth stop of the Hell Tour. In a field of 31 cars, Erb streaked to a 10-lap heat race victory, which positioned him second on the starting grid for the main event.

Leading flag-to-flag in the 40-lapper, Tyler survived a late-race challenge from Brian Shirley to register his fifth win of the season over Shirley, Devin Moran, Jason Feger, and Kyle Bronson. Winning by 1.387 seconds, Erb pocketed $5,000.

“I was excited those last 10 laps. I knew [Shirley] was beneath me and I was just trying to stay as smooth as I could. Man, this [track] was slick tonight, it didn’t rubber, so hats off to Plymouth Speedway,” Erb said.

Wednesday night’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals event at LaSalle (Ill.) Speedway was nixed by Mother Nature.

Traveling to Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Ill. on Thursday night, Erb qualified fourth in his time trial group and went on to win his heat race. Starting third in the $5,000-to-win A-Main, Tyler ran as high as second at times before settling to a fifth-place finish behind Kent Robinson, Brian Shirley, Tyler Carpenter, and Billy Drake.

Erb was one of 39 LOLMDS entries on hand for the NAPA Know How 50 on Friday at Tri-City Speedway. After qualifying fourth in his group of time trials, Tyler surged to a heat race win, positioning him third on the starting grid for the $12,000-to-win main event.

In the 50-lapper, Erb took the lead on lap 22 following a three-car battle with Kyle Strickler and Billy Moyer Jr. Erb quickly stretched his lead over Moyer Jr. as he went unchallenged to the checkers. Moyer Jr. finished second, followed by Jonathan Davenport, Shane Clanton, and Tyler Bruening.

“I knew that surviving out front was going to be half the battle. When we took off, I knew we had a really good car. I expected the track to come back the way it did. They had it rolled in really nice when we started. I almost took the lead when that caution came out. I knew when I was in second to just keep following Billy, he was a hand full tonight until an opportunity presented itself. He had a good car tonight and was going to be tough to beat. Congrats to him and JD on their finishes tonight,” said the 23-year-old in Victory Lane.

The following night at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.) for the Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, Erb secured his spot into the $20,000-to-win A-Main with a second place finish in his heat behind Kyle Strickler. Losing one position in the 100-lap affair, Tyler notched an eighth-place outing.

On Sunday afternoon for the CMH Diamond Nationals, Tyler came one spot shy of a transfer position in his heat with a fifth-place finish, sending him into the B-Main. Getting involved with a tangle that damaged his nose, Erb was forced pit side and had to rely on a provisional into the $12,000 finale. After rain delayed the main event more than two hours, Tyler Erb retired from the 50-lapper on lap 30 when he suffered a broken rear axle.

This week the team will travel to I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. The action gets underway on Thursday with The Dirt Track Bank Go 50, paying $12,000-to-win. Friday includes preliminary events for the 10th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals. The weekend culminates on Saturday with a $53,000-to-win finale.

Tyler is currently fifth in the latest LOLMDS point standings. Full results from these events are available at www.DIRTcarSummerNationals.com and www.LucasDirt.com.

Best Performance Motorsports and Tyler Erb would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include: Industrial Resourcing Group, First Class Septic, Roberts Bee Company, New Point Lighting & Design, Inc., Franklin Enterprises, Boxo USA, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Keyser Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, Hoosier Tire, Valvoline, Industrial Hydro Excavating, Go Lithium, Allstar Performance, K-B Carbs, GottaRace.com, Precision Racing Components, Beyea Headers, Day Motorsports, Doyle Edwards Trucking, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wiles Drive Shafts, Simpson Race Products, Weld Racing, Performance Rod & Custom, Powers Performance, Heath Lawson Photography, Swift Springs, Walker Performance Filtration, Outerwears, Strange Engineering, Rocket Chassis, R&R Design, KBC Graphics and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

