Fans get in free by helping Ozarks Food Harvest, this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 21, 2020) – For the last 10 seasons, the final Saturday in July at Lucas Oil Speedway has annually been a combination of great racing and an opportunity for fans to help their hungry neighbors. This week is no exception.

The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series resumes on Saturday as KOLR 10, KOZL 27 and Ozarks Fox presents the action on Ozarks Food Harvest Night at the Races. Fans will be admitted free with four non-perishable food items. O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks is the featured division with a 25-lap, $750-to-win main event.

“It’s one of our more gratifying nights of the season as we partner with Ozarks Food Harvest,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Our fans always generously rise to the occasion and we thank them for helping out so many in need, while also getting to see a night of racing for free.”

Since 2011, the annual drive has helped provide more than 48,000 meals. Twenty-five percent of the food donated will go to Hickory County C.A.R.E.S., the Ozarks Food Harvest’s partner in Wheatland. The remainder will be distributed across the organization’s 28-county service area.

The total amount of food donated last year on Ozarks Food Harvest Night at the Races was 6,855 pounds, enough to provide 5,703 meals. That’s the highest total since Ozarks Food Harvest and Lucas Oil Speedway began the partnership, which has raised 58,156 pounds or 48,463 meals since 2011.

Ozarks Food Harvest is the Feeding America food bank for southwest Missouri, serving 270 hunger-relief organizations across 28 Ozarks counties. Founded in 1983, Ozarks Food Harvest provides food distribution and services to 270 Ozarks nonprofits through programs such as the Weekend Backpack Program, Mobile Food Pantry, After-School & Summer Food programs, the Senior Food Program and more.

For more information about the Ozarks Food Harvest visit OzarksFoodHarvest.org.

Drivers can pick up free tickets this week: Also this week, all drivers in attendance will be receiving free general admission tickets that they can distribute for the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night on Aug. 22.

Suite tickets available: Spectators once again have the option of “Beat the Heat, Get a Suite” as 20 individual suite tickets are available. The $24 per ticket offer also is in effect for races on Aug. 1, 8, 15 and 22. On Aug. 8 for the USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout, individual suite tickets are $40.

Championship chases: In the featured Street Stock division, Derek Brown of Stoutland will be seeking his sixth feature win of the season. Brown holds a commanding 99-point lead over Wheatland’s Toby Ott.

In the other divisions, Kris Jackson of Lebanon is 28 points in front of Springfield’s JC Morton in Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods; Cole Henson of Russellville leads the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models by 11 over Nevada’s Larry Ferris and Mexico, Missouri driver Robbie Reed is 90 clear of Fulton’s Ryan Middaugh in Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Admission:

(Grandstand FREE with four non-perishable food items)

Adult (16 and over) $12

Senior (62 and over)/Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 & under) FREE

Family Pass $30

Pit Pass $30

For ticket questions or information for any event at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

