    Peoria Makeup Postponed to July 30

    DIRTcar Summer Nationals

    Rain Postpones Peoria Makeup to July 30

    PEORIA, IL – Overnight rain and forecasted thunderstorms at Peoria Speedway have forced series and track officials to once again postpone the remainder of the July 9th event to Thursday, July 30.

    The makeup program will resume with the DIRTcar Late Model C-main, Late Model Feature, Summit Modified Feature and Crate Modified Feature.

    Feature events for the DIRTcar Late Models, Crate Mods and Stock Cars from the Saturday, July 11th weekly racing event that was postponed will also be contested.

    For all further updates from the DIRTcar Summer Nationals, stay tuned to DIRTcarSummerNationals.com and be sure to follow us on social media @SummerNationals.

    Peoria Makeup Postponed to July 30

