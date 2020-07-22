I-80 Speedway – Excess of Quarter Million in Purse Money Over Three Days

On Thursday, July 23rd, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take to the 4/10-mile oval for a complete program of Qualifying, Heat Races, B-Mains, and $12,000-to-win Dirt Track Bank 50. Also in contention will be the Dirt Track Bank BRLMs.
Friday night’s preliminary action is highlighted by two thrilling rounds of heat race action; Hoker Trucking Round One, and Strobel Mfg. Round Two – for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and the USMTS Modifieds. Passing points from each round will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s events.
On Saturday night, B-Mains for Lucas Oil and USMTS will be held – plus the $3,000-to-win, $1,000 to start, S&S Showdown Non-Qualifiers race. The top-three finishers of the S&S Showdown have the choice of keeping their winnings, or forfeiting their earnings to start in the main event. The USMTS main event takes to the track before the 101 lap, $53,000-to-win Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals finale takes center stage.In 2019, there were nine lead changes during the A-Main event on Saturday. The hard charger of the event, Dale McDowell, came from 23rd to finish 5th, advancing 18 positions. Bobby Pierce lead the event three other times, before finally taking the lead on lap 66 and driving on to the biggest win of his career.
All three nights of racing from I-80 Speedway will be available live to anyone with a yearly subscription to LucasOilRacing.TV.
For tickets or more information, call: (402) 342-2453 or visit: www.i-80speedway.com.
Lucas Oil Point Standings:
|Pos
|Car #
|Competitor
|Hometown
|Points
|Pay
|1
|20
|Jimmy Owens
|Newport, TN
|4875
|$129,200
|2
|49
|Jonathan Davenport
|Blairsville, GA
|4560
|$91,700
|3
|1T
|Tyler Erb
|New Waverly, TX
|4455
|$82,550
|4
|39
|Tim McCreadie
|Watertown, NY
|4395
|$74,650
|5
|14
|Josh Richards
|Shinnston, WV
|4395
|$75,225
|6
|40B
|Kyle Bronson
|Brandon, FL
|4300
|$62,700
|7
|9
|Devin Moran
|Dresden, OH
|4265
|$60,532
|8
|25
|Shane Clanton
|Zebulon, GA
|4210
|$62,000
|9
|21
|Billy Moyer Jr
|Batesville, AR
|4005
|$48,850
|10
|81E
|Tanner English
|Benton, KY
|3905
|$36,825
|11
|50
|Shanon Buckingham
|Morristown, TN
|3770
|$41,150
|12
|1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|3690
|$45,625
|13
|16
|Tyler Bruening
|Decorah, IA
|3515
|$22,025
|14
|71
|Hudson O’Neal
|Martinsville, IN
|3355
|$30,075
|15
|2s
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|3030
|$17,875
Track Information:
Phone Number: 402-342-3453
Location: 13909 238th St Greenwood, NE 68366
Website: www.i-80speedway.com
Tire Rule for I-80 Speedway:July 23rd
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.
*For the Feature, competitors may use a new right rear tire.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Dirt Track Bank GO 50 Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000.
Tire Rule for I-80 Speedway:July 24th & 25th
Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350
Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40
*Must use the same set of 4 tires for both Heat Races on Friday.
*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires on Saturday.
*For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors must use the same 4 tires from the B-Mains.
*For the Feature, competitors may use 4 new tires.
*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.
Heat Race Payouts (Top 3, for both rounds): 1. $250, 2. $150, 3. $100
S&S Showdown Non-Qualifier Purse: 1. $3,000, 2. $2,800, 3. $2,600, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,700, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,175, 9. $1,150, 10. $1,125, 11. $1,100, 12. $1,090, 13. $1,080, 14. $1,070, 15. $1,060, 16. $1,050, 17. $1,040, 18. $1,030, 19. $1,020, 20. $1,010, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000
10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals Event Purse: 1. $53,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,500, 7. $5,000, 8. $4,700, 9. $4,400, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,900, 12. $3,800, 13. $3,700, 14. $3,600, 15. $3,500, 16. $3,400, 17. $3,300, 18. $3,200, 19. $3,100, 20. $3,000, 21. $2,950, 22. $2,900, 23. $2,850, 24. $2,800, 25. $2,750, 26. $2,700, 27. $2,650, 28. $2,600, 29. $2,550, 30. $2,500