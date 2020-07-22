More
    I-80 Speedway – Excess of Quarter Million in Purse Money Over Three Days

    BATAVIA, OH (July 22, 2020) – The Dirt Track Bank 50 and 10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals take place this Thursday-Saturday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, NE. Teams and fans alike will not want to miss out on three days of thrilling, side-by-side racing action, along with $65,000 in top prizes and over $250,000 in purse money.

    On Thursday, July 23rd, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take to the 4/10-mile oval for a complete program of Qualifying, Heat Races, B-Mains, and $12,000-to-win Dirt Track Bank 50. Also in contention will be the Dirt Track Bank BRLMs.

    Friday night’s preliminary action is highlighted by two thrilling rounds of heat race action; Hoker Trucking Round One, and Strobel Mfg. Round Two – for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, and the USMTS Modifieds. Passing points from each round will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s events.

    On Saturday night, B-Mains for Lucas Oil and USMTS will be held – plus the $3,000-to-win, $1,000 to start, S&S Showdown Non-Qualifiers race. The top-three finishers of the S&S Showdown have the choice of keeping their winnings, or forfeiting their earnings to start in the main event. The USMTS main event takes to the track before the 101 lap, $53,000-to-win Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals finale takes center stage.In 2019, there were nine lead changes during the A-Main event on Saturday. The hard charger of the event, Dale McDowell, came from 23rd to finish 5th, advancing 18 positions. Bobby Pierce lead the event three other times, before finally taking the lead on lap 66 and driving on to the biggest win of his career.

    All three nights of racing from I-80 Speedway will be available live to anyone with a yearly subscription to LucasOilRacing.TV.

    For tickets or more information, call: (402) 342-2453 or visit: www.i-80speedway.com.

    Lucas Oil Point Standings:

    Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay
    1 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 4875 $129,200
    2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 4560 $91,700
    3 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 4455 $82,550
    4 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 4395 $74,650
    5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 4395 $75,225
    6 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 4300 $62,700
    7 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 4265 $60,532
    8 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 4210 $62,000
    9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 4005 $48,850
    10 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 3905 $36,825
    11 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 3770 $41,150
    12 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 3690 $45,625
    13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 3515 $22,025
    14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 3355 $30,075
    15 2s Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 3030 $17,875

     

    Track Information:

    Phone Number: 402-342-3453

    Location: 13909 238th St Greenwood, NE 68366

    Website: www.i-80speedway.com

     

    Tire Rule for I-80 Speedway:July 23rd

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

    *For the Feature, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

    Dirt Track Bank GO 50 Purse: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000.

    Tire Rule for I-80 Speedway:July 24th & 25th

    Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

    Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

    *Must use the same set of 4 tires for both Heat Races on Friday.

    *For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires on Saturday.

    *For the Non-Qualifiers Race, competitors must use the same 4 tires from the B-Mains.

    *For the Feature, competitors may use 4 new tires.

    *Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

     

    Heat Race Payouts (Top 3, for both rounds): 1. $250, 2. $150, 3. $100

     

    S&S Showdown Non-Qualifier Purse: 1. $3,000, 2. $2,800, 3. $2,600, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,700, 6. $1,400, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,175, 9. $1,150, 10. $1,125, 11. $1,100, 12. $1,090, 13. $1,080, 14. $1,070, 15. $1,060, 16. $1,050, 17. $1,040, 18. $1,030, 19. $1,020, 20. $1,010, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

    10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals Event Purse: 1. $53,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $7,000, 5. $6,000, 6. $5,500, 7. $5,000, 8. $4,700, 9. $4,400, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,900, 12. $3,800, 13. $3,700, 14. $3,600, 15. $3,500, 16. $3,400, 17. $3,300, 18. $3,200, 19. $3,100, 20. $3,000, 21. $2,950, 22. $2,900, 23. $2,850, 24. $2,800, 25. $2,750, 26. $2,700, 27. $2,650, 28. $2,600, 29. $2,550, 30. $2,500

