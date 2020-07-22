Marriott handles the heat for USMTS win at Osky

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (July 21, 2020)–A little rain in the afternoon added a little humidity to an already hot day, but Hunter Marriott was able to outlast Dereck Ramirez and then withstand the heat from Rodney Sanders to claim the win Tuesday when the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s invaded the Southern Iowa Speedway for the 12th Annual Summer Classic presented by KSE Racing Products.

Driving the No. 62 Mtn Dew Zero/Casey’s Rage Chassis powered by KSE, Marriott took over on lap 16 when leader Dereck Ramirez retired from the race with mechanical troubles after pacing the first 15 circuits before smoke began billowing from beneath his mount.

After a brief caution, ‘The Hustler’ held off Sanders the rest of the way to garner the $2,500 top prize.

“Definitely a fast track tonight and the heat made it hard on motors today,” Marriott said following his fourth career USMTS win. “All in all it was a good night for us. Sorry to see that for Dereck. I know he was blowing water but I don’t know what happened.”

Behind the Brookfield, Mo., racer, Sanders settled for the runner-up paycheck while registering his 19th top-ten finish in 19 starts during the 2020 campaign. The defending USMTS national champion will continue as the Wrisco Points Leader when they head to the I-80 Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the 10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals.

A spirited battle between two Wichita, Kan., racers saw Tanner Mullens wind up with the spot while Tyler Davis-who hails from nearby Haysville, Kan., and leads the Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year points-took fourth at the finish line in front of Jason Hughes.

Casey Skyberg, Calvin Iverson, Joe Duvall and Chris Clark were the final cars running at the end. Ramirez was credited with tenth.

Silver Dollar Nationals next: The series heads to the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., for the 10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals this Friday and Saturday, July 24-25.

Sharing the spotlight once again with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the USMTS will have a complete program of qualifying heats and feature races both nights with each main event awarding $3,000 to the winner.

No driver has dominated one event like Rodney Sanders has here. In the previous nine Silver Dollar Nationals, Sanders has won 10 of the 16 main events including six of the nine Saturday night finales. On four occasions he has swept both the Friday and Saturday main events.

Other feature event winners include Ryan Gustin, Terry Phillips, Jason Hughes and Jeremy Payne and Kelly Shryock. In addition to the Silver Dollar Nationals, the USMTS has competed at the I-80 two other times with Hughes and Tommy Myer winning those. Myer won the first on June 7, 2005.

The I-80 Speedway is located just north of Interstate 80 at exit 420-halfway between Omaha and Lincoln. The physical address is 13909 238th St, Greenwood, NE 68366. The entrance to the track is at 13631 238th Street (west side). For more information or to order tickets, visit i-80speedway.com or call (402)-342-3453.

Currently, the 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 42 nights of racing at 27 unique dirt ovals for the 22nd season of competition for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

12th Annual Summer Classic presented by KSE Racing Products

Southern Iowa Speedway, Oskaloosa, Iowa

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown and chassis/engine builder. All competitors advanced to the Casey’s “A” Main with the top 8 in heat race passing points redrawing for starting positions 1-8.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan.

3. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

4. (5) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

5. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

6. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (7) 5G Gatlin Leytham (R), Toledo, Iowa.

8. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan.

2. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (5) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

4. (4) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

5. (6) 10C Cayden Carter (R), Oskaloosa, Iowa.

6. (7) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis.

7. (1) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (25 laps):

1. (1) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo., Rage/KSE.

2. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield.

3. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens (R), Wichita, Kan., Mullens/Mullens.

4. (6) 65 Tyler Davis (R), Haysville, Kan., Hughes/Mullins.

5. (7) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins.

6. (8) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D., Lethal/Mullins.

7. (11) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis., MBCustoms/Tim’s.

8. (14) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/BMS.

9. (13) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Cornett.

10. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett.

11. (10) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Stoen.

12. (9) 10C Cayden Carter (R), Oskaloosa, Iowa, VanderBuilt/ChevPerf.

13. (5) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., Jet/Speedway.

14. (12) 5G Gatlin Leytham (R), Toledo, Iowa, /.

DNS – 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Ramirez 1-15, Marriott 16-25.

Total Laps Led: Ramirez 15, Marriott 10.

Provisional Starters: none.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Duvall (advanced 6 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Duvall (started 14th, finished 8th).

Entries: 15.

Next Race: Friday, July 24, I-80 Speedway, Greenwood, Neb.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Sanders 1715, Ramirez 1615, Hughes 1550, Marriott 1370, Davis 1345, VanderBeek 1336, Iverson 1327, Skyberg 1174, Kates 1117, Phillips 1038.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Davis 1345, Iverson 1327, Skyberg 1124, Mullens 914, Nathan Hagar 778.

Jobbers Warehouse Supply USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 165, Hughes 162, VanderBuilt 107, Rage 99, GRT 95.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hatfield 146, Cornett 130, Mullins 119, Stoen 100, KSE 97.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

