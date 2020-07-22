Rocky Ragusa’s Speed Week Report – 7/22/20

Speed Week

Friday Racing

Farmer City Raceway Friday night lights at the Dewitt County dirt oval will feature the 10th annual “ Jr. Kimler Memorial”. $3000 will go to the winner of the Late Model race, Modified,Pro Late Model, and Street Stocks will also be racing. Hot laps start at 6:30, with qualifying, and racing to follow. Brian Shirley was the winner of last week’s Summer National event. Aaron Heck won his third Pro Late Model feature, Matt Maier claimed his third Street Stock win, and Mike McKinney was the Summit Modified victor.

Grundy County Speedway The ⅓ mile paved oval celebrates its 50th anniversary with twin 25 lap races in all classes this week. Practice begins at 5, followed by time trails,and racing at 8. The rain date will be July 25. Eddie Hoffman continued his winning ways in taking last week’s Late Model race.

Kankakee County Speedway A full weekly program is planned at the fairground track this week. Grand stands open at 5:30 and racing at 7:30. Chase Osterhoff (Pro Late Model), Nick Allen (Modified), and Nick Seplak (Street Stock) were among last week’s feature winners.

Lincoln Speedway The track will be idle this week. Next race is scheduled for August 2. Rico Abreu (MOWA Sprint Cars), Brian Lynn (Modified),and Jake Little (Pro Late Models) claimed victories last week.

Saturday Racing

Fairbury Speedway Another FALS Cup weekly racing show will be held this week. Late Models, Modified, Street Stocks, CR Towing Sportsman, and Hobby-Modified classes will be in action. In addition, racers will also be competing in the Alkota “Keep it Clean” hard charger points. Grand stands open at 2 and racing starts at 7.

LaSalle Speedway The Summer National tour will be run on July 29.

Macon Speedway Fans will see twin features for the Pro Late Model and Pro Mods, in addition to the regular lineup. Hot laps start at 6 with racing at 7. Jose Parga (Pro Late Model) and Nick Macklin (Street Stock) were among last week’s feature winners.

Peoria Speedway Double features will be held in the Modified and Mod Lite classes this week, plus a regular weekly show. Stands open at 5 and practice at 6. The Summer National race scheduled for July 20th now has been moved to July 30.

Sycamore Speedway The track located near Northern Illinois University features racing on Friday and Saturday nights. The season starts this Friday with Spectator, Powder Puff, Socker Stockers, 1on1 Drags, Compacts, and the night ends with a Demolition Derby. Saturday night, a $4000 to win Dirt Late Model race headlines the card, along with action in the Sycamore Super Late Models, Street Stock, and Pure Stock classes. Gates open at 6 each night, with practice starting at 6:30.

Kokomo Speedway With the Prairie Dirt Classic to be held at the Fairbury Speedway being postponed this year, Fairbury owner and promoter Matt Curl reached an agreement with the O’ Connor family of the Kokomo Speedway in Indiana. Both parties along with the World of Outlaw Late Model series will have the “ Hoosier Dirt Shootout” at Kokomo Speedway on July 31-August 1. The race will be under the same format as the Prairie Dirt Classic. For more information, including tickets log onto www.fairburyspeedway.com or www.kokomospeedway.net.