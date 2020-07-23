More
    Home Dirt Late Model News Summer Nationals Tour Heading To Lake Ozark Speedway Friday Night

    Summer Nationals Tour Heading To Lake Ozark Speedway Friday Night

    Dirt Late Model NewsMissouriLake Ozark SpeedwayRace Track NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer Nationals
    Lake Ozark Speedway(Eldon, MO) The traveling stars of DIRTcar Super Late Models will be making a stop at Lake Ozark Speedway on Friday, July 24 for a $10,000 special event. Friday night’s race will be the first Summer Nationals visit at the track since 2008, when Billy Moyer claimed the top prize. Tickets for the event will be available at the gate on raceday.

    Heading into the race, Central Illinois hotshoe, Brian Shirley, leads the standings by three over Oakwood, IL’s Bobby Pierce. Both are three time champions with the tour, with Shirley winning the last two years.  As of Wednesday night, six different drivers have found victory lane including Tyler Erb (2), Bobby Pierce (2), Gordy Gundaker, Kent Robinson, Shirley, and Jason Feger.

    This week, the tour travels to Springfield Raceway Thursday, Lake Ozark Speedway Friday, and Clarksville Speedway Saturday and Sunday. The tour then has two makeup events next week, with Lasalle Speedway Wednesday and Peoria Speedway Thursday before taking 10 days off and beginning the final phase of the tour.

    In addition to many of the Summer National regulars, fans will see some Missouri locals, former Lucas Oil MLRA champion and 5-time MARS Racing Series champion, Tony Jackson, Jr., of Lebanon, MO, 2019 Lucas Oil MLRA champ Will Vaught, current MLRA point leader, and 19-year old Kaeden Cornell.

    2008 event winner and all time win leader on the Summer National tour with 100, Billy Moyer, will be racing as well as Dennis Erb, who has won 19 tour races over the years.

    In addition to the Super Late Models, the Bassingbob.com USRA B-Mods and Surdyke Yamaha & Marina Pure Stocks will also be in action.

    Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:30, qualifying is at 7:00, and racing will take the green at 7:30.

    Grandstand admission is $25 for adults (13+), $23 for seniors (62+) and military, $10 for youth (6-12), and kids five and under are free. A family pass is available for $50, which comes with two adult tickets and two youth tickets. Pit passes are $35. Tickets and pit passes will be sold at the track on raceday.

    For more information, visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

    CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10)

    DIRTcar Summer Nationals

    1) 3s Brian Shirley (Springfield, IL) 2) 32 Bobby Pierce (Oakwood, IL) 3) 25 Jason Feger (Bloomington, IL) 4) 99jr Frank Heckanast, Jr.(University Park, IL) 5) 4g Bog Gardner (Peoria, IL) 6) 48 Tim Lance (Peoria, IL) 7) 18 Shannon Babb (Moweaqua, IL) 8) 28 Tyler Carpenter (Parkersburg, WV) 9) 24 Ryan Unzicker (El Paso, IL) 10) 25w Allen Weisser (Peoria, IL)

    Bassingbob.com USRA B-Mods

    1) 22c Cole Campbell (Mexico, MO) 2) 57e Earl Pryor (Troy, MO) 3) 50j Jordan Martin (Fulton, MO) 4) 574 Adam Hall (Columbia, MO) 5) 24 Jerry Ellis (Richland, MO) 6) 30 Rex Harris (Macks Creek, MO) 7) 17 Earl Roark (Henley, MO) 8) 42j Donnie Jackson (Lebanon, MO) 9) 20d Dawson David (Mexico, MO) 10) 2 Eric Graves (Richland, MO)

    Surdyke Yamaha & Marina Pure Stock

    1) 11 Waylon Dimmitt (Camdenton, MO) 2) 27 Aaron Gustin (Osage Beach, MO) 3) 30 Trevor Wilson (Fulton, MO) 4) 29w Theodore Welschmeyer (Jefferson City, MO) 5) 13 Jeremy Townsend (Climax Springs, MO) 6) 21 Jeff Turpin (Jefferson City, MO) 7) 44d Jack Wood (Eldon, MO) 8) 4 Paul Turpin (Jefferson City, MO) 9) 50 Darrell Hurt (Boonville, MO) 10) 2a Ace O’Neill (Lake Ozark, MO)

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour Commences in Just Three Weeks
    2. UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals Night 14: Van Wormer Powers To Second Victory Of Tour At Peoria Speedway
    3. UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals Night 10: Moyer Bags First Victory Of ’08 Tour At Lake Ozark Speedway
    4. Night 2 of Cedar Lake Summer Nationals ‘Hell Tour’ Washed Out
    5. Moyer Bags First Victory Of ’08 Summer Nationals Tour At Lake Ozark Speedway
    6. Brandon Sheppard Heading Out On DIRTcar Summer Nationals ‘Hell Tour’ In Rocket Chassis House Car
    jdearing

    Latest articles

    Tri-City Speedway canceled for Friday, July 24th!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    Granite City, IL (July 23rd, 2020) - Tri-City Speedway is canceled for Friday, July 24th due to the untimely passing of track promoter Tammy...
    Read more

    Summer Nationals Tour Heading To Lake Ozark Speedway Friday Night

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (Eldon, MO) The traveling stars of DIRTcar Super Late Models will be making a stop at Lake Ozark Speedway on Friday, July 24 for...
    Read more

    World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Adds Summer Sizzle with Events in 10 Different States

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Adds Summer Sizzle with Events in 10 Different States Series will race 20 nights from Pennsylvania...
    Read more

    Tyler Bruening takes I-80 Speedway’s Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    July 22nd, 2020 Dirt Super Late Models SLMR Late Model Series A Feature 1 40 laps | 00:44:58.444Presented by Mlavern.Bank & Hoker Trucking Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 16 2 3 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, NE 04 3 11 Justin Kay Wheatland,...
    Read more
    Previous articleWorld of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Adds Summer Sizzle with Events in 10 Different States
    Next articleTri-City Speedway canceled for Friday, July 24th!

    Related articles

    World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Adds Summer Sizzle with Events in 10 Different States

    Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 jdearing - 0
    World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Adds Summer Sizzle with Events in 10 Different States Series will race 20 nights from Pennsylvania...
    Read more

    Tyler Bruening takes I-80 Speedway’s Malvern Bank Super Late Model Series win!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    July 22nd, 2020 Dirt Super Late Models SLMR Late Model Series A Feature 1 40 laps | 00:44:58.444Presented by Mlavern.Bank & Hoker Trucking Pos Start Driver Hometown Car 1 2 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 16 2 3 Tad Pospisil Norfolk, NE 04 3 11 Justin Kay Wheatland,...
    Read more

    I-80 Speedway – Excess of Quarter Million in Purse Money Over Three Days

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    BATAVIA, OH (July 22, 2020) - The Dirt Track Bank 50 and 10th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals take place this Thursday-Saturday at I-80...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. DIRTcar Summer Nationals Hell Tour Commences in Just Three Weeks
    2. UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals Night 14: Van Wormer Powers To Second Victory Of Tour At Peoria Speedway
    3. UMP DIRTcar Summer Nationals Night 10: Moyer Bags First Victory Of ’08 Tour At Lake Ozark Speedway
    4. Night 2 of Cedar Lake Summer Nationals ‘Hell Tour’ Washed Out
    5. Moyer Bags First Victory Of ’08 Summer Nationals Tour At Lake Ozark Speedway
    6. Brandon Sheppard Heading Out On DIRTcar Summer Nationals ‘Hell Tour’ In Rocket Chassis House Car

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Fans get in free by helping Ozarks Food Harvest, this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 21, 2020) - For the last 10 seasons, the final Saturday in July at Lucas Oil Speedway has annually been a...
    Read more

    Tyler Erb Controls Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Event at Tri-City Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    GRANITE CITY, IL (July 17, 2020) - Tyler Erb took the lead on lap 22 and then went on to pick up the Lucas Oil...
    Read more

    Kent Robinson robs Brian Shirley with last lap pass for the win at Spoon River Speedway!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ibBjAVccfw&feature=emb_logo LEWISTOWN, IL – July 16, 2020 – Pulling into the Spoon River Speedway Thursday afternoon, Kent Robinson...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes dominating Summit Modified Nationals win at Spoon River Speedway!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=X11izF4Gevo&feature=emb_logo LEWISTOWN, IL – July 16, 2020 – Shakespeare & Co. have done it again. Will Krup cooked...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com