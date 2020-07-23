Summer Nationals Tour Heading To Lake Ozark Speedway Friday Night

(Eldon, MO) The traveling stars of DIRTcar Super Late Models will be making a stop at Lake Ozark Speedway on Friday, July 24 for a $10,000 special event. Friday night’s race will be the first Summer Nationals visit at the track since 2008, when Billy Moyer claimed the top prize. Tickets for the event will be available at the gate on raceday.

Heading into the race, Central Illinois hotshoe, Brian Shirley, leads the standings by three over Oakwood, IL’s Bobby Pierce. Both are three time champions with the tour, with Shirley winning the last two years. As of Wednesday night, six different drivers have found victory lane including Tyler Erb (2), Bobby Pierce (2), Gordy Gundaker, Kent Robinson, Shirley, and Jason Feger.

This week, the tour travels to Springfield Raceway Thursday, Lake Ozark Speedway Friday, and Clarksville Speedway Saturday and Sunday. The tour then has two makeup events next week, with Lasalle Speedway Wednesday and Peoria Speedway Thursday before taking 10 days off and beginning the final phase of the tour.

In addition to many of the Summer National regulars, fans will see some Missouri locals, former Lucas Oil MLRA champion and 5-time MARS Racing Series champion, Tony Jackson, Jr., of Lebanon, MO, 2019 Lucas Oil MLRA champ Will Vaught, current MLRA point leader, and 19-year old Kaeden Cornell.

2008 event winner and all time win leader on the Summer National tour with 100, Billy Moyer, will be racing as well as Dennis Erb, who has won 19 tour races over the years.

In addition to the Super Late Models, the Bassingbob.com USRA B-Mods and Surdyke Yamaha & Marina Pure Stocks will also be in action.

Pit gates will open at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:30, qualifying is at 7:00, and racing will take the green at 7:30.

Grandstand admission is $25 for adults (13+), $23 for seniors (62+) and military, $10 for youth (6-12), and kids five and under are free. A family pass is available for $50, which comes with two adult tickets and two youth tickets. Pit passes are $35. Tickets and pit passes will be sold at the track on raceday.

For more information, visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10)

DIRTcar Summer Nationals

1) 3s Brian Shirley (Springfield, IL) 2) 32 Bobby Pierce (Oakwood, IL) 3) 25 Jason Feger (Bloomington, IL) 4) 99jr Frank Heckanast, Jr.(University Park, IL) 5) 4g Bog Gardner (Peoria, IL) 6) 48 Tim Lance (Peoria, IL) 7) 18 Shannon Babb (Moweaqua, IL) 8) 28 Tyler Carpenter (Parkersburg, WV) 9) 24 Ryan Unzicker (El Paso, IL) 10) 25w Allen Weisser (Peoria, IL)

Bassingbob.com USRA B-Mods

1) 22c Cole Campbell (Mexico, MO) 2) 57e Earl Pryor (Troy, MO) 3) 50j Jordan Martin (Fulton, MO) 4) 574 Adam Hall (Columbia, MO) 5) 24 Jerry Ellis (Richland, MO) 6) 30 Rex Harris (Macks Creek, MO) 7) 17 Earl Roark (Henley, MO) 8) 42j Donnie Jackson (Lebanon, MO) 9) 20d Dawson David (Mexico, MO) 10) 2 Eric Graves (Richland, MO)

Surdyke Yamaha & Marina Pure Stock

1) 11 Waylon Dimmitt (Camdenton, MO) 2) 27 Aaron Gustin (Osage Beach, MO) 3) 30 Trevor Wilson (Fulton, MO) 4) 29w Theodore Welschmeyer (Jefferson City, MO) 5) 13 Jeremy Townsend (Climax Springs, MO) 6) 21 Jeff Turpin (Jefferson City, MO) 7) 44d Jack Wood (Eldon, MO) 8) 4 Paul Turpin (Jefferson City, MO) 9) 50 Darrell Hurt (Boonville, MO) 10) 2a Ace O’Neill (Lake Ozark, MO)