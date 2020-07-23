More
    Tri-City Speedway canceled for Friday, July 24th!

    Tri-City Speedway canceled for Friday, July 24th!

    Tri-City Speedway
    Granite City, IL (July 23rd, 2020) – Tri-City Speedway is canceled for Friday, July 24th due to the untimely passing of track promoter Tammy Gundaker’s sister this week. Tammy, Kevin and family would like to spend time with their family during this difficult time.

    Tri-City Speedway will resume action on Friday, July 31st. The Gundaker family appreciates everyone understanding their decision about canceling this weekend.

    For more information on the rest of the 2020 season at Tri-City Speedway, please visit www.tricityspeedway.net.

