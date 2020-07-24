 BRANDON OVERTON Dominates Crossville for Sixth Southern Nationals Victory

By Chris Tilley & Michael Despain

CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE (July 23, 2020)—After four straight years of victories at Crossville Speedway, you can officially hand over the keys to Brandon Overton.

The Evans, Ga. driver led start-to-finish on Thursday Night during Round 10 of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels as he claimed the $3,500 payday. Overton has now won the last four years at Crossville while driving for four different car owners.

Thursday’s win at Crossville was Overton’s 19th career tour victory while picking up his sixth victory of the season while driving the Wells and Sons Motorsports, Crossfit Overton, Allstar Concrete, RW Powell Construction, Allstar Performance, Hoosier, Penske, E-Z-GO and Big Dog Stump and Tree-sponsored Clements Racing Engine-powered Longhorn Chassis.

Brandon Overton would take the lead at the start of the event, while Donald McIntosh, Ross Bailes, Cory Hedgecock, and Chris Madden would give chase. The front five would remain the same as the first caution flag of the event waved on lap four for Craig Greer slowing in turn three and Dalton Polston would also stop on the front-chute with engine issues. The restart would see Hedgecock take the second position from McIntosh, with Madden going third, followed by McIntosh and Bailes. Hedgecock and Madden would battle for the second position, while Bailes would work past McIntosh. Jensen Ford would draw the next caution flag on lap twelve after he would stop at the top side of turn four. The restart saw Overton remain on the point, while Bailes and Madden would work their way past Hedgecock after an entertaining battle for the runner-up slot. With Overton maintaining a comfortable lead, Bailes and Madden would begin to battle for the second position and the bad luck bug would strike Bailes once again as he and Madden would make contact in turn three, resulting in Bailes spinning his entry and drawing the caution flag on lap seventeen.

The next restart would see Overton lead Hedgecock and Madden, while McIntosh and Pearson Lee Williams now running fourth and fifth. Bailes would slow on the track on lap nineteen to draw the next caution and would duck into the work area and would return to action. This restart would see Madden get shuffled back to fifth, but he would quickly make his way back toward the front and would get to third behind Hedgecock as the last caution appeared on lap twenty-six for Jadon Frame’s machine slowing in turn three. The final restart of the race would see Overton motor away once again, while Madden would get around Hedgecock with six laps remaining and would close a bit in the final few circuits, but Overton would drive to the victory, with Madden settling for runner-up honors, while Hedgecock would complete the podium finishers in third. McIntosh and Tyler Millwood would complete the top-five finishers. Bailes would recover to lead the second-five finishers to the checkered flag with a sixth place finish, with Brett Wyatt, Riley Hickman, Williams, and Jake Knowles completing the top ten.

The next event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will be Friday July 24, 2020 at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn. paying $10,053-to-win.

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353.

Sponsors of the Southern Nationals Series include: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, Dirt Scenes, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

Official Summary of Results

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN

July 23, 2020

Feature Finish:

1. Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga.

2. Chris Madden-Gray Court, S.C.

3. Cory Hedgecock-Loudon, Tenn.

4. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.

5. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga.

6. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C.

7. Brett Wyatt-Crossville, Tenn.

8. Riley Hickman-Ooltewah, Tenn.

9. Pearson Lee Williams-Dublin, Ga.

10. Jake Knowles-Rome, Ga.

11. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

12. Jadon Frame-Winchester, Tenn.

13. Kenny Cobble-Cookeville, Tenn.

14. Jensen Ford-Johnson City, Tenn.

15. Logan Roberson-Waynesboro, Va.

16. Heath Hindman-Signal Mountain, Tenn.

17. Dalton Polston-Lithia Springs, Ga.

18. Craig Greer-Cleveland, Tenn.

Time of Race: 26 minutes, 9 seconds

Margin of Victory: 1.180 seconds

Yellow Flags: Five (laps 4, 112, 17, 19, 26)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Overton (1-35)

Entries: 18

Overall Fast Qualifier: Brandon Overton-12.983 seconds

Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None

Highest Finishing Steel Head/SPEC Engine ($200): None

Provisional Starters: None

Heat One Finish: Logan Roberson, Dalton Polston, Jadon Frame, Heath Hindman, Jake Knowles, Brett Wyatt, Kenny Cobble, Craig Greer.

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Points (after 7/23/20)

1. Brandon Overton-1,978

2. Chris Madden-1,958

3. Ross Bailes-1,876

4. Donald McIntosh-1,856

5. Tyler Millwood-1,794

6. Pearson Lee Williams-1,778

7. Jake Knowles-1,730

8. Mark Whitener-1,262

9. John Baker-1,155

10. Cory Hedgecock-1,134

2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday July 10-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

Saturday July 11-Wythe Raceway-Rural Retreat, VA-BRANDON OVERTON

Monday July 13-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-CHRIS MADDEN

Tuesday July 14-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-CORY HEDGECOCK

Thursday July 16-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

Friday July 17-Needmore Speedway-Norman Park, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday July 18-Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

Sunday July 19-Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA-BRANDON OVERTON

Tuesday July 21-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-CHRIS MADDEN

Thursday July 23-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-BRANDON OVERTON

Friday July 24-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$10,053 to win

Saturday July 25-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,053 to win

