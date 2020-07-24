More
    Home Dirt Late Model News  BRANDON OVERTON Dominates Crossville for Sixth Southern Nationals Victory

     BRANDON OVERTON Dominates Crossville for Sixth Southern Nationals Victory

    Dirt Late Model NewsSouthern Nationals
    Brandon Overton – Brian McLeod photo

    By Chris Tilley & Michael Despain

    CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE (July 23, 2020)—After four straight years of victories at Crossville Speedway, you can officially hand over the keys to Brandon Overton.

    The Evans, Ga. driver led start-to-finish on Thursday Night during Round 10 of the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels as he claimed the $3,500 payday. Overton has now won the last four years at Crossville while driving for four different car owners.

    Thursday’s win at Crossville was Overton’s 19th career tour victory while picking up his sixth victory of the season while driving the Wells and Sons Motorsports, Crossfit Overton, Allstar Concrete, RW Powell Construction, Allstar Performance, Hoosier, Penske, E-Z-GO and Big Dog Stump and Tree-sponsored Clements Racing Engine-powered Longhorn Chassis.

    Brandon Overton would take the lead at the start of the event, while Donald McIntosh, Ross Bailes, Cory Hedgecock, and Chris Madden would give chase. The front five would remain the same as the first caution flag of the event waved on lap four for Craig Greer slowing in turn three and Dalton Polston would also stop on the front-chute with engine issues. The restart would see Hedgecock take the second position from McIntosh, with Madden going third, followed by McIntosh and Bailes. Hedgecock and Madden would battle for the second position, while Bailes would work past McIntosh. Jensen Ford would draw the next caution flag on lap twelve after he would stop at the top side of turn four. The restart saw Overton remain on the point, while Bailes and Madden would work their way past Hedgecock after an entertaining battle for the runner-up slot. With Overton maintaining a comfortable lead, Bailes and Madden would begin to battle for the second position and the bad luck bug would strike Bailes once again as he and Madden would make contact in turn three, resulting in Bailes spinning his entry and drawing the caution flag on lap seventeen.

    The next restart would see Overton lead Hedgecock and Madden, while McIntosh and Pearson Lee Williams now running fourth and fifth. Bailes would slow on the track on lap nineteen to draw the next caution and would duck into the work area and would return to action. This restart would see Madden get shuffled back to fifth, but he would quickly make his way back toward the front and would get to third behind Hedgecock as the last caution appeared on lap twenty-six for Jadon Frame’s machine slowing in turn three. The final restart of the race would see Overton motor away once again, while Madden would get around Hedgecock with six laps remaining and would close a bit in the final few circuits, but Overton would drive to the victory, with Madden settling for runner-up honors, while Hedgecock would complete the podium finishers in third. McIntosh and Tyler Millwood would complete the top-five finishers. Bailes would recover to lead the second-five finishers to the checkered flag with a sixth place finish, with Brett Wyatt, Riley Hickman, Williams, and Jake Knowles completing the top ten.

    The next event for the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will be Friday July 24, 2020 at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn. paying $10,053-to-win.

    For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please log on to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or call promoter Ray Cook at (828) 360-5353.

    Sponsors of the Southern Nationals Series include: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, Keyser Manufacturing, MasterSbilt Race Cars, RockAuto.com, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, Knowles Race Parts & Bodies, Coosa Heating & Air, Dirt Scenes, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

    Official Summary of Results
    Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels
    Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN
    July 23, 2020

    Feature Finish:

    1. Brandon Overton-Evans, Ga.
    2. Chris Madden-Gray Court, S.C.
    3. Cory Hedgecock-Loudon, Tenn.
    4. Donald McIntosh-Dawsonville, Ga.
    5. Tyler Millwood-Kingston, Ga.
    6. Ross Bailes-Clover, S.C.
    7. Brett Wyatt-Crossville, Tenn.
    8. Riley Hickman-Ooltewah, Tenn.
    9. Pearson Lee Williams-Dublin, Ga.
    10. Jake Knowles-Rome, Ga.
    11. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.
    12. Jadon Frame-Winchester, Tenn.
    13. Kenny Cobble-Cookeville, Tenn.
    14. Jensen Ford-Johnson City, Tenn.
    15. Logan Roberson-Waynesboro, Va.
    16. Heath Hindman-Signal Mountain, Tenn.
    17. Dalton Polston-Lithia Springs, Ga.
    18. Craig Greer-Cleveland, Tenn.

    Time of Race: 26 minutes, 9 seconds
    Margin of Victory: 1.180 seconds
    Yellow Flags: Five (laps 4, 112, 17, 19, 26)
    Red Flags: None
    Lap Leaders: Overton (1-35)
    Entries: 18
    Overall Fast Qualifier: Brandon Overton-12.983 seconds
    Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None
    Highest Finishing Steel Head/SPEC Engine ($200): None
    Provisional Starters: None

    Heat One Finish: Logan Roberson, Dalton Polston, Jadon Frame, Heath Hindman, Jake Knowles, Brett Wyatt, Kenny Cobble, Craig Greer.

    Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Points (after 7/23/20)
    1. Brandon Overton-1,978
    2. Chris Madden-1,958
    3. Ross Bailes-1,876
    4. Donald McIntosh-1,856
    5. Tyler Millwood-1,794
    6. Pearson Lee Williams-1,778
    7. Jake Knowles-1,730
    8. Mark Whitener-1,262
    9. John Baker-1,155
    10. Cory Hedgecock-1,134

    2020 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:
    Friday July 10-Smoky Mountain Speedway-Maryville, TN-CHRIS MADDEN
    Saturday July 11-Wythe Raceway-Rural Retreat, VA-BRANDON OVERTON
    Monday July 13-Volunteer Speedway-Bulls Gap, TN-CHRIS MADDEN
    Tuesday July 14-I-75 Raceway-Sweetwater, TN-CORY HEDGECOCK
    Thursday July 16-Senoia Raceway-Senoia, GA-BRANDON OVERTON
    Friday July 17-Needmore Speedway-Norman Park, GA-BRANDON OVERTON
    Saturday July 18-Screven Motor Speedway-Sylvania, GA-BRANDON OVERTON
    Sunday July 19-Cochran Motor Speedway-Cochran, GA-BRANDON OVERTON
    Tuesday July 21-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-CHRIS MADDEN
    Thursday July 23-Crossville Speedway-Crossville, TN-BRANDON OVERTON
    Friday July 24-411 Motor Speedway-Seymour, TN-$10,053 to win
    Saturday July 25-Tazewell Speedway-Tazewell, TN-$10,053 to win

    Series Racing Press Release | PO Box 590, Somerset, KY 42502
    Unsubscribe highmaintenance2099@yahoo.com
    Update Profile | About our service provider
    Sent by tilleyracing@gmail.com powered by
    Trusted Email from Constant Contact – Try it FREE today.
    Try email marketing for free today!

    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Chris Madden breaks Brandon Overton’s Southern Nationals win streak at Tri-County Race Track!
    2. Brandon Overton Gets Fourth-Straight Southern Nationals Victory at Cochran
    3. Brandon Overton Nabs Third-Straight Southern Nationals Series Victory at Screven
    4. Gutsy Move Lifts Brandon Overton to Needmore Victory & Southern Nationals Points Lead
    5. Brandon Overton Powers to 14th Career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Victory at Wythe Raceway
    6. Brandon Overton Holds Off Chris Madden for Southern Nationals Paydirt at Senoia
    jdearing

    Latest articles

     BRANDON OVERTON Dominates Crossville for Sixth Southern Nationals Victory

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    By Chris Tilley & Michael Despain CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE (July 23, 2020)—After four straight years of victories at Crossville Speedway, you can officially hand over the...
    Read more

    Frank Heckenast, Jr. charges from eleventh to win Springfield Raceway’s Summer Nationals!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2H1hHDqLotk&fbclid=IwAR0dfxgzTqCPvwP9psfMK8Bb_Qd1BWDQlcp5ntMtYajV0GjGPobVyYcvYVA July 23rd, 2020 DIRTcar Late Models Qualifying Flight-A 1. 86-Kyle Beard, 12.25; 2. 36-Logan Martin, 12.356; 3. O-Dewayne Keifer, 12.437; 4. 12-Scott Crigler, 12.455; 5. 7-Cole Wells,...
    Read more

    Owens Holds off Thornton and Sheppard for I-80 Win

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    GREENWOOD, NE (July 23, 2020) - Jimmy Owens got back on track on Thursday Night as he captured the caution-free Optima Batteries Dirt Track Bank...
    Read more

    Tanner English Nabs Show-Me 100 Top Ten; Heads to I-80 Speedway for First Time!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English and the #81e team followed the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to the states of Iowa, Illinois, and...
    Read more
    Previous articleFrank Heckenast, Jr. charges from eleventh to win Springfield Raceway’s Summer Nationals!

    Related articles

    Frank Heckenast, Jr. charges from eleventh to win Springfield Raceway’s Summer Nationals!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2H1hHDqLotk&fbclid=IwAR0dfxgzTqCPvwP9psfMK8Bb_Qd1BWDQlcp5ntMtYajV0GjGPobVyYcvYVA July 23rd, 2020 DIRTcar Late Models Qualifying Flight-A 1. 86-Kyle Beard, 12.25; 2. 36-Logan Martin, 12.356; 3. O-Dewayne Keifer, 12.437; 4. 12-Scott Crigler, 12.455; 5. 7-Cole Wells,...
    Read more

    Owens Holds off Thornton and Sheppard for I-80 Win

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    GREENWOOD, NE (July 23, 2020) - Jimmy Owens got back on track on Thursday Night as he captured the caution-free Optima Batteries Dirt Track Bank...
    Read more

    Tanner English Nabs Show-Me 100 Top Ten; Heads to I-80 Speedway for First Time!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    (NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English and the #81e team followed the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series to the states of Iowa, Illinois, and...
    Read more
    Print Friendly, PDF & Email

    Related posts:

    1. Chris Madden breaks Brandon Overton’s Southern Nationals win streak at Tri-County Race Track!
    2. Brandon Overton Gets Fourth-Straight Southern Nationals Victory at Cochran
    3. Brandon Overton Nabs Third-Straight Southern Nationals Series Victory at Screven
    4. Gutsy Move Lifts Brandon Overton to Needmore Victory & Southern Nationals Points Lead
    5. Brandon Overton Powers to 14th Career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Victory at Wythe Raceway
    6. Brandon Overton Holds Off Chris Madden for Southern Nationals Paydirt at Senoia

    Popular articles

    Fayette County Speedway Results – 6/12/20

    Fayette County Speedway jdearing - 0
    A MODIFIED DIVISION (American Modified Series event) HEAT #1 1. 22 JOSH HARRIS 2. 99 HUNT GOSSUM 3. 14 RICK CONOYER 4. 28 MICHAEL BOLYARD 5. 176 TRENT YOUNG 6. 1S...
    Read more

    Ayrton Gennetten Wins First Ever Sprint Invaders Feature in Moberly Barn Burner!

    Missouri jdearing - 0
    (Bill W) Moberly, MO, June 14, 2020 – Ayrton Gennetten took advantage of a restart to nip Austin McCarl in a 25-lap, high speed...
    Read more

    Tri-City Speedway & Highland Speedway become first Illinois tracks in St. Louis region to open this weekend!

    Highland Speedway jdearing - 0
      St. Louis, MO (June 18th, 2020) Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL and Highland Speedway in Highland, IL are set once again to wave...
    Read more

    305 Sprint Cars To Headline Friday Night Action At Lincoln Speedway

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    (Lincoln, IL) Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL, will continue its 2020 season on Friday night, June 19, with...
    Read more

    Featured

    Fans get in free by helping Ozarks Food Harvest, this Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway

    Lucas Oil Speedway jdearing - 0
    WHEATLAND, Mo. (July 21, 2020) - For the last 10 seasons, the final Saturday in July at Lucas Oil Speedway has annually been a...
    Read more

    Tyler Erb Controls Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Event at Tri-City Speedway

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    GRANITE CITY, IL (July 17, 2020) - Tyler Erb took the lead on lap 22 and then went on to pick up the Lucas Oil...
    Read more

    Kent Robinson robs Brian Shirley with last lap pass for the win at Spoon River Speedway!

    Dirt Late Model News jdearing - 0
    CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ibBjAVccfw&feature=emb_logo LEWISTOWN, IL – July 16, 2020 – Pulling into the Spoon River Speedway Thursday afternoon, Kent Robinson...
    Read more

    Will Krup takes dominating Summit Modified Nationals win at Spoon River Speedway!

    Illinois jdearing - 0
    CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=X11izF4Gevo&feature=emb_logo LEWISTOWN, IL – July 16, 2020 – Shakespeare & Co. have done it again. Will Krup cooked...
    Read more

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - STLRacing.com