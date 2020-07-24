Dennis Erb, Jr. Closes Out Northern Swing with Top Five River Cities Effort!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing remained in the upper Midwest for a trio of $10,000 to win World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series programs in the states of Wisconsin and North Dakota from July 14-19. Last Tuesday night at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wisconsin, Dennis Erb, Jr. posted the tenth fastest lap in Group B during the qualifying session prior to finishing fifth in his loaded heat race and sixth in the B-Main. After rolling off from the outside of the eleventh row in the $10,000 to win headliner, Dennis was able to steer past seven competitors during the 50-lapper on his way to a fifteenth place showing.

At Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday evening, Dennis stopped the clock third quickest in Group B during time trials before running second in his heat race and ultimately winding up seventh in the 50-lap main event. The tripleheader week with the Outlaws then wrapped up on Sunday with a visit to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout earned Fast Time honors during qualifying, finished second in his stacked heat race, and drove to an impressive fourth place effort in the 50-lap feature to trail only victor Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard, and Ricky Weiss. Dennis still finds himself sixth in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the Northern Swing. Complete results from each of these three races can be viewed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

With the World of Outlaws sitting idle this upcoming weekend, Dennis and his #28 team will take the opportunity to return to their roots in four straight nights of DIRTcar Summer Nationals competition in the states of Missouri and Tennessee. The quartet of races will start later TONIGHT, July 23 with a $5,000 to win show at Springfield Raceway in Springfield, Missouri. A pair of $10,000 top prizes will then be on the line on the “Hell Tour” on Friday at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri and on Saturday at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. The hectic extended weekend will then wrap up with another $5,000 to win program on Sunday back at Clarksville Speedway.

Dennis has twenty-two career DIRTcar Summer Nationals triumphs – good for eighth all-time on the wins list – and is a three-time Champion (2007-2009) on the grueling “Hell Tour.” You can watch each night of racing action LIVE on DIRTVision or you can keep up by logging onto www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

